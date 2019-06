Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm, so here are some of the best golf caps 2019 has to offer for you to consider

Best Golf Caps 2019

Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm.

Besides offering protection from the sun, a cap offers you the chance to make a fashion statement and complement your look on the course. Some also offer technologies like moisture wicking fabric to keep you sweat free and comfortable.

Although many golfers prefer a classic golf cap, modern tour pros are mixing it up and making us question whether we should be more bold.

In terms of sizing, many brands opt for a one size fits all design, while some use adjustable straps for a more tailored fit.

That all leaves us with lots of options, so here are some of the best golf caps 2019 has on offer for you to consider. With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Caps 2019

TaylorMade Tour Radar

Available in seven colours, this popular hat has an adjustable strap for a better fit and is made from a moisture wicking performance fabric. It also has the M5 and TP5 logos on the sides so you can get the tour look sported by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Callaway TA Performance Pro

This Callaway cap combines an unstructured design with lots of colour options for a look that’s popular on tour. It also boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit and a moisture wicking sweatband.

BUY NOW: Callaway TA Performance Pro cap from Amazon

Nike Aerobill TW Classic 99 Cap

Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.

Callaway Mesh Fitted

This mesh fitted cap offers superb breathability and is made from a soft and lightweight cotton twill.

Titleist Two-Tone Mesh

This stylish option features contrast stitching and a highly breathable mesh back.

Puma PGA Championship Advanced Warning Cap

Do your best Rickie Fowler impression with this pink cap celebrating the 2019 PGA Championship hosted at Bethpage Black in New York.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Titleist Classic Ball Marker

This adjustable cap has a magnetic ball marker on the peak, making it as practical as it is stylish. It also offers UV protection, plus an antimicrobial and moisture-wicking sweatband that reduces odour and keeps you dry.

Under Armour Headline 2.0

This cap’s structured build maintains its shape with a slightly higher crown. A rear comfort band also features.