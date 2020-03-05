Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm, so here are some of the best golf caps 2020 has to offer for you to consider

Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm.

Besides offering protection from the sun, a cap offers you the chance to make a fashion statement and complement your look on the course. Some also offer technologies like moisture wicking fabric to keep you sweat free and comfortable.

Although many golfers prefer a classic golf cap, modern tour pros are mixing it up and making us question whether we should be more bold.

In terms of sizing, many brands opt for a one size fits all design, while some use adjustable straps for a more tailored fit.

That all leaves us with lots of options, so here are some of the best golf caps 2019 has on offer for you to consider. With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade Tour Radar

Available in seven colours, this popular hat has an adjustable strap for a better fit and is made from a moisture wicking performance fabric. It also has the M5 and TP5 logos on the sides so you can get the tour look sported by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Callaway TA Performance Pro

This Callaway cap combines an unstructured design with lots of colour options for a look that’s popular on tour. It also boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit and a moisture wicking sweatband.

Nike TW Aerobill Heritage 86 Cap

Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable

Worn on Tour by Srixon tour players, this cap is made from diamond polyester and a featured UV protective coating.

BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap from Scottsdale Golf for £12.95

Callaway Mesh Fitted

This mesh fitted cap offers superb breathability and is made from a soft and lightweight cotton twill.

BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mesh hat from Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

Titleist Two-Tone Mesh

This stylish option features contrast stitching and a highly breathable mesh back.

Puma Arnold Palmer P110 Camo Cap

Part of the API collection, this cap features a fun, camo design on the back panels and 3D embroidered P logo and inconic umbrella on the centre front

BUY NOW (UK): Puma Arnold Palmer P110 Camo Cap from TrendyGolf for £25

Titleist Classic Ball Marker

This adjustable cap has a magnetic ball marker on the peak, making it as practical as it is stylish. It also offers UV protection, plus an antimicrobial and moisture-wicking sweatband that reduces odour and keeps you dry.

Under Armour Headline 2.0

This cap’s structured build maintains its shape with a slightly higher crown. A rear comfort band also features.