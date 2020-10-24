Make sure you have all of these accessories for your golf cart.

Best Golf Cart Accessories 2020

The best golf carts are purely designed to make a golfers life easier. They are all about convenience in terms of making things painless on your body, saving time and just giving you the ability to enjoy the game, (and the walk), more

But we can go a step further here too because there are lots of different golf cart accessories that can add to your experience on the golf course. Most cart brands these days create accessories to help you have a more bespoke and personalised feel out on the fairways.

From umbrella holders, to winter wheels, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf cart accessories.

Clicgear Umbrella Holder

This umbrella holder screws easily into the mount on your Clicgear cart and given how often it rains when we are all out on the golf course, this cannot be understated in its importance.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $11.99

Bag Boy Hand Warmers

Keep your hands cozy and warm on those cold days with these Bag Boy warmers. They have a plush interior with elastic pockets that can fit hand warmer pouches which could help you get over that thinned strike!

US Buy Now at Amazon for $19.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £17.95

Sun Mountain Cup Holder

Fit this onto your Sun Mountain cart to stay hydrated. If you have a good score going, do not let lack of water, beer, or whatever beverage you are drinking, be the reason you lose energy and fall short of victory. This holder can fit a 12-ounce can or a small diameter drink bottle.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $9.99

Clicgear GPS/Phone Holder

This Clicgear GPS/phone holder is designed to securely hold your handheld devices so you don’t have to have them in your pockets or rummage around in your bag when you need them.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA for $17.99

Mr Heater Golf Cart Heater

Heat your golf cart with this Mr Heater golf cart heater. The unit features a wind resistant burner and pilot system for optimal heat output in windy conditions and when the golf cart is moving. This fits nicely into your cup holder and it also features a unique safety tip over switch that minimises nuisance shut-offs when driving on bumpy cart paths.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $119.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £122.19

Sun Mountain Cart Rain Cover

Built to protect your golf bag during a rainy round of golf, the water-resistant nylon cover wraps around your bag and is secured by Velcro straps. We particularly liked the E-Z Flip hood too which flips back nicely so you can get at your clubs when needed.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $49.99

GolfBuddy Universal GPS Clip Cart Mount

This universal GPS mount accommodates all GolfBuddy GPS models excluding rangefinders. It instals easily on both push and electric carts and provides a stable, secure and easily accessible location for your GPS.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $24.99

Motocaddy Hot Mitts

These will really make a cold day on the links all the more enjoyable. These are ready to plug into any M-Series 28V electric cart featuring a USB port. Alternatively the Hot Mitts are also compatible with the Motocaddy Power Bank.

The electric heat layer is equally spread within a fleece insulate so the warmth can reach all parts of your hands and fingers. The controls are simple to use with three heat settings so you can regulate your temperature depending on the conditions.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £44.95

Big Max Cart Travel Cover

This Big Max cart travel cover is made from waterproof and tear-proof materials to help you protect your cart, and most likely the back of your car, from dirt and water. Due to its size, it can be used for both push and electric models.

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £22.99

Motocaddy Essential Accessory Pack

The essential 4-in-1 accessory pack – this contains a device cradle, a drink holder as well as an umbrella and scorecard holder. Truly all the bases are covered here.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £49.55

PowaKaddy Winter Wheels