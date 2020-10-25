We run through some of the best golf carts out there right now in this comprehensive guide.

Best Golf Carts 2020

Golf carts have grown in popularity over the past few years. Brands like Motocaddy, PowaKaddy, Stewart Golf and a whole host more have manufactured, refined and developed their push carts, electric models and even remote control designs to make the job of walking the golf course more convenient and importantly, easier on the body.

Indeed because of this growth, there are lots of different options to consider, and a lot of different models that cover a variety of price points. So the question remains which models are the best? Which ones should you consider buying if you are in the market for a golf cart?

Well this is where this post comes in as we have looked to give you an idea on some of the best in the business. Additionally the other guides below will also help inform your buying decision too.

Best Golf Carts 2020

JuCad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Golf Cart

+ Robust and yet elegant frame

+ Remote control function worked well during testing

– For the price you may expect more features

One of the best remote control golf trolleys out there right now, the JuCad Drive SL worked brilliantly during our testing. It is very light and can be folded away quickly and tidily into a small size, ideal if you have a small car or little storage space at home. Indeed because of this, and because it breaks down into a number of small pieces, it is also a cart that is ideal for taking abroad or on your next golf trip to Pinehurst or Bandon.

Jucad Drive SL Travel 2.0 Ex Cart Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $798.99

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart



+ Folding mechanism works well

+ Very easy to push around the course

+ Good colour choice

– May not work as well with a stand bag on it

Stewart Golf has improved its R1 Push cart with this R1-S model. During testing we thought the folding mechanism worked excellently and the ease of use when walking and pushing it makes it one of the best golf carts around. The splash of colour differentiates it further too.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $229.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Motocaddy M5 GPS Golf Trolley

+ Compact and quick folding mechanism

+ Touch screen is crystal clear

– Folding latches can be stiff

Sitting at the top of the Motocaddy range right now is the M5 GPS cart. It looks great, folds down nicely and we particularly liked the hi-res 3.5” LCD display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round.

It is also very easy to use thanks to the drive system which is very efficient and reliable.

Motocaddy M5 GPS Cart Review

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £699

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Golf Trolley

+ Folds up and down with incredible ease

+ Impressive display that is easy to navigate.

– Adjusting the handle height is a fiddly process

The FX7 GPS by PowaKaddy is a marked improvement on the last generation’s model. It can fold down 20 per cent smaller thanks to the removal of the central pillar and we also found the high visibility full colour Touch Screen to be easy to use and clear to the eye. The integrated GPS also gives yardages to the front, middle and back of the green too which could inform your club choices.

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Cart Review

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £749

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart

+ Lightning fast folding mechanism

+ Compact and lightweight

– Not as premium as other push models

With one of the simplest folding mechanism’s out there, this Bag Boy Nitron cart has a compact size when folded down which makes it ideal for storage, and folds up quickly and efficiently to minimise setup time when you are getting to the first tee.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $259.99

Sun Mountain Pathfinder 3 Push Cart

+ Ample storage

+ Excellent colour choice

– Stability not as strong as other models

With 9 diverse colour ways to choose from you can truly forge your own path on the golf course with this Sun Mountain Pathfinder cart. It only requires two simple steps to fold up and down whilst it also has ample storage with the accessory console, mesh basket, or the velour-lined valuables pouch.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

Clicgear 4.0 Push Cart



+ Feature packed

+ Improvements on previous design

– Assembly can be a fiddly process

The new 4.0 cart from Clicgear has an updated lid lock, silicone straps, umbrella strap along with a new and improved scorecard and pencil holder. The choice of different colours is a chance to add some individuality to your cart, whilst it is also very compact when folded down making it good for storage as well.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $259

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £229

Tangkula Golf 3-Wheel Push Cart

+ Any sized golf bag fits well

+ Black stealth frame looks great

– Wheels are quite small

Tangkula has created this high-quality trolley with aluminum to add strength and yet it isn’t too heavy or difficult to move. It also looks great thanks to the stealth black finish and the cart is also very easy to assemble and fold up or down. There is good value to be had here.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $159.99

Big Max Ti Lite Push Trolley



+ Lightweight, sturdy, robust

+ Minimal effort to move

– Doesn’t fold down overly flat or compactly

One of the most slender designs on this list, Big Max has constructed this Ti Lite with a simple, quick fold mechanism that weighs just over 10 pounds. It also has ample storage, accommodates any size golf bag well and the five year warranty when registered with the brand adds to the value too.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Cart Review

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £169

CaddyTek CaddyLite EZ V8 Cart

+ Lots of awesome features

+ Good colour choice

– Quite pricey option

CaddyTek has implemented its excellent one-click button mechanism here which folds the cart down brilliantly. It also has a strong aluminum frame that doesn’t seem to weigh anything at all making it easy to use, and there is also an umbrella holder, storage rack and get this, a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

US Buy Now at Amazon from $279.90

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart



+ Compact and light

+ Easy to push even on hilly courses

– Be a little careful on side slopes

Motocaddy has created a top-notch cart design here. The two-step folding system is simple and easy to use, whilst the manoeuvrability is excellent too. We do recommend being slightly careful on side slopes though because of the lightweight design, but realistically you could say this about most push carts.

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $297

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £159.99

Cube Golf 3.0 Push Cart



+ Small folded footprint

+ Robust and light construction

– May struggle to accommodate a large cart bag

From Motocaddy’s Cube, to Cube’s very own 3.0 Push Cart, this is a lightweight and robust model which will keep your bag well in place. It folds down nicely, has a good aesthetic look to it and we feel it ticks a lot of boxes indeed.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $279.99

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Cart

+ Simple compaction mechanism

+ Easy manoeuvrability

– Not as compact when folded as other push trolleys on this list At just 15 pounds in total weight, PowaKaddy has created a very lightweight option here that has a compact folding mechanism as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £149

Stewart Golf X9 Follow Golf Cart

+ Top of the market model

+ Follow function leaves your hands free

– Heavy weight makes it difficult to lift into your car

One of the best carts money can buy, the X9 Follow from Stewart Golf has a unique Bluetooth feature that lets it follow you around the course, without the need for remote control manoeuvring, unless you choose to of course. Admittedly this is a pricey option, but it truly sits atop the tree in terms of technology and you still get excellent levels of grip, stability, and usability too. We also think it looks great so you will undoubtedly make many people at your course very jealous indeed when you turn up to the tee with this cart.

Stewart Golf X9 Follow Cart Review

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1,499

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Golf Cart

+ Stylish and folds down easily and compactly

+ Easy to navigate features

– Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well This PowaKaddy model is ideal for those people who want a cart with GPS functionality, but don’t want to take up a lot of space. When folded down the CT6 GPS is perfect for small storage areas and you can reduce the footprint further by inverting the wheels.

PowaKaddy CT6 GPS Cart Review UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £749 Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Cart + Feels superlight out on the course

+ Fantastic looking trolley

+ Full-colour LCD screen was a big plus

– Premium price will put some off One of our favourite carts on the market, the M-Tech is cutting-edge in every way. The super-lightweight, high-capacity battery and next-generation electronics work seamlessly and it screams premium product with little touches like the carbon fibre styling, leather handle grips and cool wheels. Motocaddy M-Tech Cart Review UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £999

If you enjoyed this best golf carts post, don’t forget to follow golf monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more buying content.