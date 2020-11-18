Our guide to the best golf club sets for those golfers looking to invest in a whole new line-up

Best Golf Club Sets: The Entire Set

Not everyone goes about buying a new set of golf clubs in the same way, and we all have different preferences.

For some, the preferred option is to buy an entire set, or package set. Maybe you only play once or twice a year, or you just want a spare set at home. Regardless you still want to get the best golf irons, best golf wedges and every other type of club you can think of. In short, you want to get the best golf clubs for you.

There are also those who are new to the game and just want to buy a set from the shelf without going through the custom fitting process.

It’s why package sets are typically aimed at beginners and mid to high handicappers. Kids are often a common focus too when it comes to package sets and you can see some of the best golf club sets for kids in our guide.

More accomplished golfers tend to have greater demands however if you want a package set of clubs to kill many birds with one stone, here are some of the best golf club sets that you may wish to consider.

Best Golf Club Sets

Cobra Golf XL Speed Package Set

With forgiveness being at the heart of these clubs, they’re perfect for new golfers, or those with high handicaps.

The speed-enhancing driver features a high MOI design for increased stability at impact and an expanded sweet spot.

It’s a similar story with the rest of the set, with plenty of technology helping to get the ball airborne and travelling a good distance.

The graphite shafts also help generate more clubhead speed, whilst the irons (6-SW) feature an oversized head for more forgiveness.

The same set is available in steel shafts, plus there’s a ladies package set.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £699

Wilson Staff D7 Package Set

This 11-piece set will also suit high handicap golfers, but also those with handicaps in the mid to low teens.

We found the D7 driver to be extremely powerful, and the solid and lightweight feel translated into excellent ball speed and distance.

The D7 irons, meanwhile, are very inviting to look down on, and provide an equally powerful feel.

The package is enhanced with a model from Wilson Staff’s Infinite putter range, which is also very user-friendly and promotes a consistent impact.

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £949

Yonex Ezone Elite 2 Package Set

Yonex has long been at the forefront of game improvement, and the Ezone Elite 2 irons have been engineered for greater distance via lower spin and higher launch, thanks to its thin Octaforce Neo face and wide rounded sole.

With the Yonex Quick Adjust System, golfers can refine the loft angle from +/- 1.5° and clubface angle through eight settings for the ideal launch trajectory.

It’s an eye-catching set, and whilst there’s no putter or bag included, lots of golfers would prefer to select their own flatstick.

Meanwhile, the adjustability in the woods is a big plus.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £899

Lynx Power Tune Package Set

This 11-piece set includes driver, fairway wood, 4-hybrid, irons 5-SW, putter and cart bag.

So far as offering value for money, this package set is right up there with the best on the market.

The 460cc driver is easy to align, as is the fairway wood, whilst the hybrid features a slight offset head to help golfers square the face of the club at impact.

Meanwhile, the irons feature a stainless steel head with a full length undercut channel, which increases the feel and forgiveness of each club.

With a mallet style putter and lightweight cart bag, this set ticks a lot of boxes.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £349

Callaway Strata Tour Package Set

The only gear missing with this package set is a dozen balls and a bag of tees – you really are getting the full set.

So, as well as the stand bag, putter and four headcovers, this set includes a driver, 3-wood, two hybrids and irons 6-SW.

They’re forgiving and easy to hit, and whilst they might not have the same premium look as Callaway’s top end products, there’s no debating the performance on offer.

There’s room to add to the set, specifically in the wedges department, which is where game improvers may want to consider a Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge or two.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £885.69

TaylorMade Ladies Kalea Package Set

TaylorMade’s Kalea range is engineered to maximise speed and create easy launch.

The brand says Kalea was specifically engineered to optimise distance gaps from driver through wedge ensuring that golfers will use every club in the bag.

Inspired by an independent active and outdoor lifestyle, the set, which is comprised of 11 clubs, is unquestionably very stylish.

Premium price comes with a premium price tag, but you are also getting the excellent Spider putter and a lightweight cart bag.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $1,299.99

PowerBilt Pro Power Package Set

Here’s one of the best golf club sets for teens, those who have outgrown kids sets but aren’t quite ready for adult clubs.

The teens years can be a tricky age to buy golf clubs, which makes this set a really good option.

Teenagers also have plenty of other interests going on in their lives, and if that’s the case, it’s not always sensible to fork out a large sum of money, especially if there’s a danger that their clubs will just gather dust in the garage.

This 14-piece set also comes with a stand bag, rain hood and three headcovers.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $185.50

Nitro Golf X Factor Package Set

This 11-club set is one for the beginner golfer, and perhaps someone who’s just looking to try golf for the first time.

They’re not going to set you back a fortune, and although you don’t get the premium looks, the set includes all the tools you need to get you going with the game.

The X-Factor irons feature wide sole surface area with lower and deeper CG structure design, which helps with stability and forgiveness on off-centre strikes.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $159.99

MacGregor CG3000 Package Set

This entry level set features a driver with optimal weighting for greater distance, whilst the low profile fairway wood and hybrid should inspire plenty of confidence at address.

Each club offers ample forgiveness, including the irons, which feature an undercut cavity to keep the centre of gravity low and deep for improved launch and better ball flight.

A mallet putter and bag are part of the impressive package, one that definitely warrants consideration if you’re in the market for a package set.

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £216.19

