If you're new to the game, then be sure to check out our selection of the best golf club sets for beginners

Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners

If you’re new to the game, the chances are you won’t find your drives going 300 yards straight down the middle of the fairway.

This is not to say you won’t, or can’t do that, only you’ll probably lack consistency at the start of your golf journey.

There’s more, here, on how to choose golf clubs for beginners, although typically most manufacturers focus their efforts on making them more forgiving and easier to swing to get the ball airborne.

So, the best golf club sets for beginners won’t penalise so severely those strikes which don’t find the centre of the clubface.

They also tend to have thicker toplines, so when you look down on the ball they will give you more confidence.

These package sets won’t set you back such big sums of money, but as you get better at the game you may wish to consider upgrading.

That’s for further down the line – first, let’s get you started with the models below.

Additionally we also recommend checking out our guide on the best golf club sets for kids too if you want to get your children into the game.

Best Golf Club Sets For Beginners

Inesis Beginner Set

+ Lightweight and easy to swing

+ Helpful markings on grips

– Set does not include a bag

Beginners will often struggle to get the ball in the air at first, and confidence plays such a key part.

With enlarged clubheads, these clubs make it easier to frame the ball and feel more confident at address. That is why these feature not just in this guide, but also our best women’s golf sets post too.

They’re also wider, so beginners will get more help when they don’t find the centre of the clubface, which isn’t easy to find on a consistent basis when you’re just starting out.

The three rows of markings on the grips makes hand placement easier, too, which wouldn’t appeal so much to experienced players, but it’s a nice addition to help novices.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £149.99

Tour Edge Bazooka 270 Golf Club Set

+ High launch irons easy to hit

+ Includes a lightweight bag

– Putter shape might not suit some beginners

This 11-club set is built for forgiveness and power, as the name would suggest.

Iron play can be a really frustrating part of the game for beginners, but these oversized irons (5-SW) feature an undercut cavity to create a larger sweet spot for higher launch and more forgiveness.

With this help, beginners will find it easier to get the ball airborne, which will make the game a lot more enjoyable.

Although some novices may benefit more from using a mallet style putter with more stability, the blade Bazooka blade is simple to align.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $271.99

Rife RX2 Golf Club Set

+ Premium looks

+ Innovative putter included in the set

– Some beginners may be deterred by the price

If you’re happy to spend a little more on a beginner set (this set retails at £499.00), then you can get all the performance benefits you need with a more premium look.

The woods and fairways feature aerodynamically shaped head profiles which cut through the air to reduce energy loss during the downswing, giving players more distance.

They also have a high-strength construction with low CG positioning to promote high launch.

When you pay a bit more, you also get the benefit of more game-improving technology, such as Roll Groove in the semi-mallet putter, which helps deliver a better, more consistent roll.

This more premium-looking set also comes with a stand bag, as well as matching headcovers, so it does present excellent value for money.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £499

Fazer CTR22 Golf Club Set

+ Confidence-inspiring heads

+ Includes stand bag and head covers

– Lacks the premium look

Entry level golfers have everything they need with this set to go out and enjoy the golf course for the first time.

Beginners can tend to swing faster quickly, and whilst some players would be better advised to slow it down, the oversize driver is reinforced for golfers with fast swing speeds.

Meanwhile, the irons (6-SW) feature a heel and toe weighting, wide sole, and thicker topline.

What does that mean?

Well, it promotes greater balance and stability, plus more forgiveness, which is the kind of package most beginners need.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

MacGregor CG3000 Golf Club Set

+ Mallet putter offers stable feel

+ Good quality stand bag included

This entry level set features a driver with optimal weighting for greater distance, whilst the low profile fairway wood and hybrid should give beginners plenty of confidence at address.

Each club offers ample forgiveness, including the irons, which feature an undercut cavity to keep the centre of gravity low and deep for improved launch and better ball flight.

The mallet putter is also well suited to beginners, having been shaped to aid alignment, which is where so many beginners can fall into bad habits and fritter away shots.

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £216.19

Nitro Golf X Factor Golf Club Set

+ Excellent value for money

+ Plenty of forgiveness

– Some may not warm to the colour

For under £150, you’re not just getting 11 clubs, but a bag (with hood), plus three head covers.

The lightweight driver is designed with a smooth leading edge, whilst the low-back CG promotes power and distance.

Meanwhile, with the wide sole surface areas and lower and deeper CG structure design, beginners should find that the irons offer plenty of forgiveness on centre-strikes.

It’s an eye-catching set and whilst other models might offer a more premium look, this fuss free and easy-to-hit set of clubs would be perfect for anyone experimenting with the game for the first time.

Ben Sayers M8 Golf Club Set

+ Available in different colour finishes

+ Impressive all-round performance

– Putter not so eye-catching

There are a number of reasons why, for us, the Ben Sayers M8 set is one of the best golf club sets for beginners.

Firstly, the woods all help promote a high launch.

This has been achieved with a low CG, which also helps increase distance and enhance accuracy and distance.

Then there’s the tactical flight channel and an aerodynamic crown design, which improve clubhead speed and distance.

The irons, meanwhile, utilise perimeter weighting and a wider sole and top line to help boost confident ball striking with maximum forgiveness and playability.

It’s a real bonus that the package includes such a good bag, one which has plenty of storage space.

Slazenger V300 Golf Club Set

+ Fuss free and very user friendly

+ Includes a smart bag with iconic Slazenger branding

– Driver a little basic-looking

Slazenger has been making golf clubs for well over a century and whilst it may no longer be competing in the premium end of the market, its entry level offerings are well worth considering.

This set comprises a driver, fairway wood, seven irons (5-SW) and a putter.

The driver (10.5°) contains plenty of loft to help beginners get the ball off the tee on a solid trajectory, whilst the advanced alloy compound in the fairway and hybrid helps deliver good distance.

It may lack a premium look, but it’s playability beginners need to consider more than anything else – and this is what it offers.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.