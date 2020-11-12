We take a look at some of the best golf club sets on the market for junior golfers

Best Golf Club Sets For Kids

Many of us will have fond memories of picking up an adult size golf club when we were younger, and giving it a good whack.

If you were really lucky, you may even have got a cut down club or two to play with.

It was too heavy though, right? Perhaps you got into bad habits then that you’re still struggling with today.

These days there are plenty of clubs out there for juniors; sets which are light and easy to swing, and designed to make the game easier for kids.

The best golf club sets for kids, many of which are made by specialist junior golf club manufacturers, feature shorter and more flexible shafts to ensure young golfers can hit the golf ball properly and get more enjoyment from the game.

Many of the sets below are available in different sizes, with manufacturers only too aware that as kids grow, they need longer clubs in order to strike the ball properly.

And because kids are attracted to bold colours, some brands are a little more bold with their designs and styles, particularly where bags are concerned – which are normally included with a package set.

What tends to differ from brand to brand is the number of clubs you get with the set. At a really young age, sets generally don’t include more than about five clubs.

Then, generally speaking, more options become available as you move up the age brackets.

So, if you’re in the market for junior golf clubs, here are some of the best golf club sets for kids.

MacGregor DCT Junior Package Set

With MacGregor, you can encourage your children to start playing golf from the age of three.

What you get with the package set varies according to the age bracket, but every club has been designed to be easy to hit.

The first set (3-5), comes with a stand bag, oversized driver and 7-iron, and mallet style putter, as well as a bag.

In the next age bracket up (6-8), a 9-iron is added to the set, and then a hybrid and sand wedge (9-12).

Not forgetting that colour is extremely important for kids, there are four options to choose from: red, blue, pink and lime.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £129.99

TaylorMade Rors Boys Package Set

Rory has teamed up with TaylorMade to create this fantastic junior golf set – and what young golfer wouldn’t to show these off down the club?

McIlroy was blessed with natural talent from a very young age, and now he’s helping youngsters to learn the joys of the game.

So, kids can hit it long and high just like the man himself.

The TaylorMade Rory Junior driver even comes with the signature St. Bernard head cover.

This seven-club set is comprised of two woods, a hybrid, three irons and a putter, plus it comes with a bag.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £379

Callaway XJ Junior Golf Package Set

Callaway’s XJ Junior package sets are specifically designed for players aged 5-12.

The set pictured here (aged 9-12) is comprised of seven clubs: driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 7-iron, 8-iron, sand wedge and putter.

The woods and irons contain plenty of loft, making it easier for young players to get the ball airborne, and they’re designed to be light and forgiving.

Meanwhile, the stand bag is also extremely light and easy to carry.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £339

Slazenger Ikon Package Set

As much as you’d like your kids to fall in love with the game of golf like you did, there’s always the chance they’ll take to a different sport or activity.

So, here’s a more wallet-friendly option in case they do.

It gives junior golfers all the tools they need when they’re starting out, and includes a 19° fairway wood, a 7-iron, 9-iron, putter and stand bag – plus it comes with a rain cover, just in case they really love the game.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £74.99

Wilson Staff Deep Red Tour Teen Package Set

This package set gives the teenage golfer everything they need to get going with the game.

The full package includes ten clubs (driver, 3-wood, 5-hybrid, 6-iron-SW and a putter), as well as a stylish lightweight stand bag.

Every club is designed to give young players the help they need to get the ball airborne, which will give them every chance of enjoying the game more.

So, they’re getting an oversized 10.5° driver, fairway wood and hybrid, optimised steel/graphite shafts, and specially sized grips to fit smaller hands.

U.S. Kids Golf TS3 Package Set

U.S. Kids Golf is one of the game’s leading providers of kids golf clubs.

It recognises the importance of kids playing with clubs the right size, so there are nine sizes and three models of clubs across the range.

The lightweight clubs are specially designed for players within a height range of just three inches, and the shaft flexes are built for the specific club lengths.

Meanwhile, the grips are made to fit the players’ hands.

The extensive range of clubs takes every young golfer into consideration, and if you can’t find a suitable set here, you won’t find one anywhere.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $579.99

Lynx Junior Ai Package Set

In the Ai range, Lynx says it has the most advanced range of junior products ever produced.

The manufacturer has certainly covered all the bases with these clubs – and they look fantastic, too.

The drivers, woods, irons and hybrids offer plenty of forgiveness and playability, whilst the wedges come in three different lofts, perfect for those youngsters who enjoy being creative around the greens

This is the set you wish you had when you were a child.

Ray Cook Golf Gyro Teen Package Set

As the name would suggest, this particular set from Ray Cook Golf is designed for those golfers in their teens – although the equally impressive Manta Ray sets (see below) cover those aged 3-12.

The set pictured above includes a 460cc oversized driver, fairway wood, hybrid and irons (6-PW).

The premium cast irons feature a large sweet spot and steel shafts, so they’re still easy to hit, but a little more advanced than the type of club really young players tend to use.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $219.99

Ray Cook Golf Manta Ray Package Set

The colourful Manta Ray sets cover those aged 3-5, 6-8 (pictured) and 9-12.

Kids don’t always take great care of their possessions, and when you’re young and learning how to strike the ball correctly, it can be easy to hit the ground with a lot of force.

However, these clubs are built to last.

They’re also designed to offer maximum forgiveness, and with an easy-to-align putter, they should help any keen young golfer to the most enjoyment from the game.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $119.99

