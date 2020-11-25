If you're a high handicapper in search of new golf clubs, here are some fantastic options for your bag

Best Golf Clubs For High Handicappers

In case you didn’t already know, you’re spoilt for choice.

Because golf club technology has grown by leaps and bounds over the last 20 years, the best golf club sets for higher handicap players offer plenty of assistance out there to help you shoot lower scores and take your game to the next level.

Typically, the best golf clubs for high handicappers are more forgiving, which means mis-hits aren’t so severely punished.

So, no matter what club you’re hitting, there’s more margin for error, something high handicap players need, given that their strike pattern isn’t usually so consistent.

With the drivers and fairways, slice-correcting technology is often at the heart of the clubs’ design, which is really helpful for those high handicappers who tend to suffer with a left-to-right shot shape.

Below we have taken a look at some of the best golf clubs for high handicappers but if you want to have club specific guides we also recommend taking a look at our posts on the best golf drivers for high handicappers, the best fairway woods for high handicappers, and also the most forgiving irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max D Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

– Performance gains over M5 and M6 appear to be fairly marginal (player dependent)

The SIM Max D-Type (draw) model is designed to help reduce the slice or fade (left-to-right shot shape), which is shot a large number of high handicappers struggle with.

The face is also 18% larger than the standard SIM model, so if you’re a player with an inconsistent strike pattern, this driver warrants your attention.

Meanwhile, the head shape has been designed to put the weight low and deep, which makes it nice and easy to launch.

In summary, not just one of the best looking drivers on the market, but also one of the best performing.

TaylorMade SIM Max Drivers Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £399

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

+ Very user-friendly

– Limited gains over Rogue and Epic Flash (player dependent)

Callaway’s Mavrik Max driver is another of those big sticks with bags of shelf appeal.

Some may feel the orange cheapens the look a touch, but it’s going to be a popular model nonetheless.

High handicappers will enjoy the high launch and medium spin, as well as the ultra-stable head and powerful thud it produces.

Most importantly, we believe the Mavik Max is going to help high handicappers to find more fairways.

This is made easier with two interchangeable weights, a 14g and 2g, positioned in the sole near the heel and the centre-back, which should help to straighten out the distance-sapping slice.

Callaway Mavrik Max Drivers Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £449

Ping G410 SFT Fairway Wood

+ Plenty of help for your left-to-right shot shape

– ‘Stigma’ of a draw bias club

Draw bias clubs might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they can game changers for high handicappers.

With weight positioned more towards the heel, players should experience a straighter ball flight, which will contribute towards finding more fairways.

The heads on the SFT (Straight Flight Technology) are also slightly larger than the standard G410 and are higher lofted, so players will get more forgiveness and a higher launch.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $259.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £239

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Fairway Wood

+ Excellent value for money

– Limited to 3 and 5-wood

Wilson Staff hasn’t looked to re-invent the wheel with this club, but it will benefit a lot of golfers.

With 1.5° offset, something that’s not easy to see at address, it promotes a closed face at impact, therefore helping users to straighten out a fade.

Meanwhile, the shaft, face and grip all have lightweight components, which translates into more clubhead speed for greater distances.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £139

Cleveland Launcher Halo Hybrid

+ Forgiving through the turf, even on heavy strikes

– Stepped crown design might not suit your eye

Cleveland has manufactured a number of popular hybrids over the years – and this is bound to be another.

The Gliderails help provide more speed with improved turf interaction, whilst a redesigned HiBore Crown pushes the CG low and deep for a low spin.

So, high handicappers should find this club really easy to launch, which will remove the worry of using harder-to-hit long irons.

It’s fuss free, plus it’s wallet friendly (RRP £170).

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £169

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fibre topline

This is a solid, powerful iron that doesn’t leave anything behind, such is the stability of the head on off-centre hits.

They’re also very long, and whilst the lofts have been strengthened, that’s unlikely to concern the high handicap golfer in search of a distance boost.

We particularly enjoyed how quick the club felt through the turf, and with Cobra Connect shot tracking, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Cobra King Speedzone Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $799.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £699

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

+ Pleasing sound

+ Ample forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

You do sacrifice a bit of feel when you opt for a model like this, but for high handicappers, it’s more of a benefit to have plenty of forgiveness.

The TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons feature a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction.

We really enjoyed the sound, and they did feel better than the M5 and M6.

For the inconsistent ball striker, these irons could be just the ticket.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £639

Titleist T300 Irons

+ Classic looks

+ Hot feel

– Low speed players may struggle to see big carry distance gains

One of the key pieces of technology that will interest high handicappers, is something called Max Impact.

This comprises a silicone polymer insert that provides support behind the face so it can be thinner, improving all-round speed, launch, feel and sound without sacrificing durability.

For a long time, given the brand’s reputation as one for the ‘serious’ golfer, high handicap players, understandably, may not have considered Titleist as a viable option.

However, this is certainly a set that will help high handicappers with their ball striking.

It’s a distance machine, but you’re also treated to the kind of classic look that you come to expect from Titleist.

Titleist T300 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £669

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Aggressive milling boosts spin

– Limited finish options

The Cleveland CBX 2 wedge features a hollow chamber towards the heel and a heavy weight strategically placed in the toe, which helps maximise MOI to improve forgiveness.

High handicappers need that margin for error, especially around the greens, where heavy strikes – a common problem shot – can see shots frittered away.

We found the wide sole design especially helpful from the sand, as it allowed the club to glide rather than dig downwards with minimal interference.

Whilst you can lose a little versatility with this cavity back wedge, the gains in forgiveness are worth it.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $139.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £109

Evnroll ER6 iRoll Putter

+ Easy to align

– A more pricey option

If there’s one way to save a bunch of shots over the course of a round, it’s on the greens.

Everyone can miss from short range, but high handicappers probably fret over the shorties more than most.

This mallet putter offers tremendous stability, which will help you to deliver a more confident stroke.

Meanwhile, Sweet Face Technology provides more energy transfer on off-centre putts, which improves distance control to prevent you coming up short on off centre putts – another common mistake.

US Buy Now at Amazon from $358.95

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £336.93

