We take a closer look at some of the best golf clubs on the market for intermediate players

Best Golf Clubs For Intermediate Players

Selecting the best golf club sets for your game is not a straightforward task, especially when there’s so much choice on the market.

If you’re a beginner, it’s actually more straightforward – you need clubs with game improvement features as shown by our guide on the best golf clubs for high handicappers guide.

Meanwhile, the scratch golfer and more accomplished ball strikers demand superior feel and workability.

Somewhere in between, you have the intermediate player – a golfer who’s pretty handy one minute, and, often, quite ordinary the next. This level of player can find it difficult to find the right clubs for them which explains the selections below, all of which would suit intermediate players.

If you’re an accomplished ball striker, you may want to check our post out on the best golf blade irons. Or if you are new to the game? Read our advice on the best golf irons for beginners.

TaylorMade SIM Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Solid feel through impact

– Performance gains over M5 and M6 appear marginal (player dependent)

If you’re an intermediate player, don’t be deterred by the fact that many of the world’s best players have a TaylorMade SIM driver in the bag.

With the adjustability allowing a player to create up to 20 yards of draw or fade bias, it has broad appeal, although we would say it’s more likely to suit those with faster swing speeds.

It’s mid size face offers generous forgiveness and inspires plenty of confidence at address.

For anyone with a handicap of 15 or below, this is definitely one to try.

TaylorMade SIM Drivers Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £429

Callaway Mavrik Driver

+ Surprisingly user-friendly

+ Distance with control

– No ability to significantly alter shot shape

The standard Mavrik model features the fastest shape, and is unquestionably more forgiving and easier to hit than the Sub Zero version.

In testing, it felt incredibly solid, like almost no energy is lost between the collision of club and ball.

It also produces a powerful thud, which everyone will enjoy.

In fact, the standard Mavrik will appeal to tour players as well as those in their mid teens.

Callaway Mavrik Driver Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £449

Ping G410 Plus Driver

+ Can be set up for a draw or fade

+ Available in draw-bias version

– Shorter stock shaft limits club speed

The Ping G410 Plus is one of the most user-friendly drivers on the market, and despite it’s slightly unusual look at address, it’s a popular model.

It features a 16g tungsten weight that can be moved towards the heel or toe to add 10 yards of draw or fade bias.

In testing, it proved incredibly fast while also being one of the most forgiving.

This combination is the reason why it’s appealing to mid handicappers as well as the top pros.

Ping G410 Plus Driver Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £399

Yonex Ezone GS Driver

+ Solid, powerful feel off the face

+ Wide-ranging adjustability

– Not the easiest to align

With the high-launching nature of the clubhead, this driver can really help those players with slower swing speeds.

If your bad shot is a distance-sapping slice, the moveable weight can also help straighten out your ball flight.

We found this driver to be incredibly light and easy to swing. Combined with the £349 RRP, it’s an attractive offering.

Yonex Ezone GS Driver Review

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £349

Titleist TSi2 Driver

+ Easy to flight

+ Consistently good distance with plenty of forgiveness

– No shot shape adjustability

Titleist has introduced a number of new technologies to make the TSi2 driver easy to hit and consistently long.

The result is even more speed across the entire face, which has also been boosted by a reshaped head.

We were impressed by how easy the TSi2 was to launch, which allowed us to swing relatively smoothly and still deliver a powerful ball flight.

We also liked the consistency, even when shots were not middled, which will give mid handicappers a useful boost when they need it.

Behind the ball, it strikes an ideal balance between looking generous in size and easy to hit without appearing too clunky.

Titleist TSi2 Driver Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $549.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £499

Titleist T100S Irons

+ Great distance

+ Classic compact shape

– Stronger lofts won’t suit all

The T100S has been designed to bridge the gap between the Titleist T200 and T100 irons.

It’s a two-degree per club stronger lofted version of the T100.

As such, it features all the same attributes.

The face is thin and responsive, while the use of tungsten weighting in the 3-7 irons boosts off-centre strike forgiveness.

It looks like the old Titileist 718 CB model at address thanks to being a bit more compact on the top rail, but has even more forgiveness on offer to rescue a poor strike.

Meanwhile, the extra camber on the sole helps it glide through the turf a little more easily.

For the mid-handicapper looking to maximise distance but retain a degree of control and feel, the T100S is a good option.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons

+ Compact looks

+ Soft yet explosive feel

– Strong lofts may cause gapping issues at the wedge end of the bag

Everyone should make it their ambition to play with a set of Mizuno irons at some point.

The good news is, the Japanese brand doesn’t just manufacture stunning blades.

With the JPX921 range, golfers of all abilities are well covered.

Offering a super combination of feel and forgiveness, the Forged model wouldn’t be out of place in a single figure player’s bag, or a mid handicapper’s.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £879

Callaway Apex Irons

+ Super soft feel

+ Good ball speeds from Face Cup technology

– Relatively narrow hitting area

Whether you opt for the Apex or Apex Pro, they’ll be a joy to put in the bag when fitted.

However, the Pro version is more compact and might not suit those with handicaps creeping into the mid teens, or those who tend to get a little spooked by thin toplines.

In testing, we found the Apex to be soft in feel yet powerful, producing good distance.

It’s a club that really rewards good ball-striking, and it will suit aspiring players looking for a blend of power and feel.

The downside is the premium price tag (RRP £1,299, steel), but if you’re a golfer going places with your game, don’t let that stop you – just make sure you get custom fit.

Callaway Apex Irons Review

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA from $1,049.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £899

Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons

+ Good consistent carries

+ Soft and solid feel at impact

– Lacks the wow factor of some mid handicap irons

With a traditional mid-size profile, this set of irons will certainly appeal to those in the mid handicap range, but also those who play off high single figures.

This is because whereas the original D7 model was all about generating super-fast ball speeds, the Forged irons offer more manageable distances and a sleeker look.

It’s a compact, soft-feeling set, and one that won’t set you back such a large sum of money compared to a number of other models.

Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £679

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Mavrik and Mavrik Max

Callaway’s Mavik range of irons features two oversized models built for distance and a more compact Pro version.

This model is aimed at the high single figure handicapper, a player who wants good distance in a more refined package.

Whilst not as forgiving as the standard and Max, it offers a softer feel and is more workable.

So, if you’re starting to become a more confident ball striker, you probably want to be leaning towards the Pro.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

What Are Your Preferences?

The 8-18 handicap category comprises a range of abilities, and not all models will suit the same level of player.

That said, some models do actually have quite a broad appeal.

Generally speaking, the best golf clubs for intermediate players offer a combination of feel, forgiveness and workability – so what is it you’re after?

You should also ask yourself what direction your game is heading in, and how often you play.

You should also ask yourself what direction your game is heading in, and how often you play.