Planning a golf day? Unsure what prizes to offer? Here’s a selection of the best prizes to give your society day that special touch.
Best Golf Day Prizes 2018
We’ve all turned up on a golf day and been somewhat underwhelmed with the prizes. What can be worse than a perfectly struck 5-iron to two feet – which wins nearest the pin – then being rewarded with a bag of plastic golf tees? Unacceptable.
We’ve selected a few of our favourite prizes that will only improve your well-planned golf day.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
We all need more golf balls, so these would be the perfect prize to allow you to do your best Rory McIlroy or Dustin Johnson impression, as both stars game the TP5 when on Tour.
Garmin Approach S20
A prize at the higher end of the spectrum, this GPS watch by Garmin is sure to give extra incentive to those looking to secure a famous victory on the course.
Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net
The practice gift for every golfer, this net could be the booby prize for the one player in your group that needs to practice their chipping.
Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x
A brand new sleeve of Pro V1’s is a quality prize for any golfer.
PING Clip Towel
We all know that one golfer who needs to properly clean his golf clubs so gift them this towel on your golf day so they can take the hint!
Chivas Regal 18-Year Old Whiskey
Rich and smooth, this offering from Chivas Regal is sure to act as the perfect accompaniment after a days golf.
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid
PUMA Golf P Snapback Cap
As far as hats go, this product from PUMA looks great and provides comfort too.
Under Armour Spieth Tour
Like the golf ball prizes above, you cannot go wrong with a brand new golf glove either. This one from Under Armour is a quality product made with Carbretta leather.
adidas Golf 3-Stripe Heather Block Polo Shirt
Given the variety of sizes in the golfing spectrum, a clothing prize can be a bold call but this shirt by adidas is lightweight, breathable and comes in medium and large.
