Best Golf Deals This Week – Huge Equipment And Apparel Savings!

If the Masters has given you the golf bug again or you just need some upgrades in certain areas of the bag, you’ll find what you’re looking for with these brilliant deals we have found across the internet this week.

TaylorMade M4 Driver regular 10.5 for £249 (Was 329.99)

Save 24% and £80 on the brilliant TaylorMade M4 driver at Decathlon.

TaylorMade M4 3 wood regular for £149.99 (Was £199.99)

Another great deal on a TaylorMade M4 metalwood from Decathlon.

Ping Sonic Jacket for £56 (Was £80)

Perfect for those chilly days, cooler summer evenings and then throughout the autumn/winter period (or even for off-course use), this Ping Sonic jacket is a bargain at £56.

Note that the green one comes only in sizes medium and large, whilst the blue is available in small, medium, large and XXL.

Cobra King LTD Black Driver for £179 (Was £349)

This Cobra driver is almost half price to what it was once retailing at and comes with Cobra Connect technology, adjustability, a 460cc head and an Aldila Rogue Black shaft.

TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag 2019 for £134.39 (Was £179)

Here is a great deal on this 2019 TaylorMade stand bag, offering up a saving of around £45.

It comes with 11 pockets, a 5-way divider system with two full-length dividers and an adjustable strap amongst other things!

Callaway XR OS Irons for £399 (Were £630)

Get this set of irons from 5-SW (seven irons) for £399, a saving of over £230!

Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket for £72 (Was £120)

It might not be the season for a warm jacket like this but it’ll certain come in handy on the odd day and then all through the autumn/winter period.

£72 really does represent a bargain!

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch for £110.41 (Was £139.99)

Save around £30 on the Garmin Approach S10 on Amazon, currently £10 cheaper than anywhere else online.

TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls 2019 for £39.99 (Save 20%)

Under Armour Threadborne Infinite Polo Shirt for £32 (Was £65)

Take advantage of this better-than-half-price deal, also available in red!

Under Armour Threadborne Boundless Polo Shirt for £30 (Was £60)

Half price, available in all sizes…bargain!

Under Armour Elements Insulated Jacket for £62 (Was £125)

Not the correct season for this type of garment so perhaps that is why it is so heavily discounted, but still this is a great deal.

Available in all sizes and better than half price

adidas Go-To 1/4 Zip Jacket for £35 (Was £69.95)

Almost half price on this adidas 1/4 zip Go-To jacket, available in three different colours.

Heritage Golf Bag + Travel Cover for £39.99 (Was £179)

Save £140 on this classic golf bag and travel cover!

Odyssey O-Works #2 Putter for £116.10 (Was £189, save 39%)

Comes in 34 inches with a SuperStroke Pistol grip.

TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska Putter for £116.10 (Was £249, save 53%)

Need a new flat stick for the 2019 season? You can’t go wrong at this price…

adidas Ultimate 365 Rugby Polo Shirt for £22 (Was £44.95)

Get this better-than-half-price deal! Available in sizes small, medium and large.

adidas Golf Stretch 1/4 Zip Windshirt for £35 (Was £69.95)

Get this adidas Windshirt for almost half price!

Note: Available in all sizes barring medium

Cobra Golf King Oversized Hybrid regular for £139 (Was £199)

Save £60 on this regular flex hybrid from Cobra, available in adjustable loft!

Srixon All Weather Glove for £4 (Was £7.99)

You can never have enough gloves and this All Weather one from Srixon will serve you well when it starts to rain.

A bargain too at just £4!

TaylorMade M3 460cc driver 10.5 stiff for £299 (Was £479)

Get one of 2018’s best drivers for less than £300.

Comes with a Tensei Red 50 shaft in stiff flex.

Under Armour Elements Windshirt for £48 (Was £79.99)

Save over £30 on this Under Armour Windshirt, available in sizes small, medium and large from American Golf.

Under Armour CoolSwitch Launch Polo Shirt for £27 (Was £55)

Better than half price, available in sizes small, medium, large and XL.

Best Track Putting Carpet Mat for £71 (Was £119.95)

Save almost £50 on this 3 metre-long putting mat!

Want to improve your stroke and save shots on the green? This could be the answer, if you’ve got enough room in your house.

It also has great reviews on Amazon.

Lyle and Scott Talla Tour Pro Shirt for £25 (Was £50)

Get this Lyle & Scott polo shirt for half price, available in sizes small, medium and large.

Callaway X2 Hot+ Fairway Wood regular for £79 (Was £149)

Under 80 quid for this Callaway 3 wood.

Under Armour Eagle 2.0 Cap for £14.99 (Was £22.99)

Wilson Staff Prostaff HDX Steel Irons 5-SW – £149 (Save 21%, were £189)

In need of some forgiving irons? These will do the job for a brilliant price.