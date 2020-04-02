Best Golf Deals We Have Spotted Whilst In Lockdown

Sam Tremlett

There are lots of golf deals to be had despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Here are some of the best.

The Coronavirus pandemic may be keeping us all indoors and away from the golf course right now but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any deals to be had on golf clubs, equipment or clothing.

A lot of websites at the moment are offering free standard deliveries on all UK Orders, including websites like American Golf and Online Golf so they are definitely worth checking out.

We have listed some of the best deals below – With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out some of our favourite deals below and for other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage

Shot Scope V2 (SAVE £100)

Shot Scope V2 Watch Revealed

Shot Scope’s pioneering, innovative distance measuring device combines advanced GPS technology with its popular automatic performance tracking. At the moment you can get one and save £100!

TaylorMade TP5/TP5x Balls (2 for £75)

2019-Taylormade-TP5-ball

The TP5 and TP5x balls from TaylorMade are put into play by some of the world’s best players.

Benross Evolution R-Steel Irons (SAVE £190.99)

An iron that will appeal to a wide variety of players, you can get these Benross irons with a huge saving from Online Golf.

Ecco Golf S-Lite Shoes (SAVE £40.01)

ecco-s-lite-hero-web

This premium golf shoe has been constructed with innovative ultra-light materials to give you a better performance as you play.

Stuburt Polo Shirts (3 for the price of 2)

You can mix and match on Stuburt polo shirts at American Golf.

adidas Golf Tour 360 XT-SL Shoes (SAVE £40)

The adidas Tour360 XT shoes deliver an attractive blend of traditional golf shoe looks with a sporting edge.

Cobra King F7+ Black Driver (SAVE £140)

A slightly older Cobra driver, the F7+ Black can still deliver good performance and has a low price to make it an even more appealing prospect.

Calvin Klein Performance Windtop (SAVE £45)

Calvin Klein are a quality brand and this performance windtop is lightweight and immensely breathable.

MacGregor Mactec X Chrome Wedge (3 for the price of 2)

You can get three MacGregor Mactec wedges for the price of two from American Golf. MacGregor are an iconic brand in golf having been making clubs and bags since 1897 and this wedge is made from quality steel which offers a soft feel.

Stromberg Waterproof Trousers (2 for £90)

At the moment American Golf are offering two pairs of Stromberg waterproof trousers for £90. You can mix-and-match too.

TaylorMade FlexTech Lite Stand Bag (SAVE £33)

Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system.

Under Armour Storm Playoff Jacket (SAVE £26.01)

This high performance layer, has a 4-way stretch construction for increased mobility.

Nike Golf Roshe G Shoes (SAVE £18)

The Nike Roshe shoes are amongst Nike’s athletic shoe range and you can get the all-black design for less than £40.

TaylorMade Redline Putters

With the new Redline putters, TaylorMade have looked to create a putter with a high contrast alignment on the club head.

Honma TW747P Irons (SAVE £390)

The target player is the improving golfer still looking for help from an iron that doesn’t look too oversized.

Stromberg Pro Stretch Trousers (2 for £60)

Like the waterproof trousers above you can also get Stromberg’s Pro Stretch trousers two for £60 deal too.

MacGregor Mactec Woods Deal

The MacGregor woods range is on offer at the moment. The driver and fairway can be purchased for less than £200 and then you can add a hybrid in for £250.

TaylorMade Spider ARC Red Putter (SAVE £100)

A putter with a high MOI, the Spider ARC is excellent for those who struggle on strike and want a strong alignment aid. You can also get a dozen of Srixon AD333 balls with the purchase too.

Puma Golf Fusion Sport Shoes (SAVE £35.01)

Nearly half price from American Golf, you can get a pair of sporty, comfortable Puma golf shoes that deliver both on and off the course.

PRACTICE AT HOME

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks 

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

Pure 2 Improve Practice Cup

This is the perfect target for practising at home, office or just about anywhere.

