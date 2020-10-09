A closer look at the best golf drivers for beginners 2020. Just starting out? There's a club here with your name on it.

Best Golf Drivers For Beginners 2020

If you’re new to this great game… welcome.

By now you’ve probably realised that the golf equipment market is vast – but there’s no need to panic in terms of what to buy.

We’ve made life easier by identifying the best golf drivers for beginners 2020, so you’re ready to step up and send the ball straight down the middle of the fairway… hopefully.

Most new golfers have a tendency to slice the ball – that’s a shot shape that goes left-to-right.

Beginners, too, will often struggle to to get enough launch angle to maximise distance.

These models – which vary in price – won’t save the poorest of swings, but they are designed to help; they will certainly give you a little more margin for error – plus a confidence boost standing on the tee.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Strong, stable feel through impact

+ Blue carbon crown and red lines add modern touch

– Appeal limited to golfers with a slice

Fast and forgiving, this model will suit high handicap players and beginners.

Those who are new to the game often suffer with a miss to the right and a shot pattern that is accentuated by excessive spin from a downward attack angle where the ball travels across the fairway rather than down it.

It’s designed for golfers who utilise a large portion of the face during the round and having spent a fair bit of time with it on the launch monitor, we’re certain it will give that more inconsistent ball striker a healthy boost off the tee.

If price is no object – RRP is £449.00 – then make sure this driver figures in your testing.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver Review

MacGregor MACTEC X Driver

+ Adjustable for loft

+ Great all-round performance for the price

– Not as forgiving as we’d have liked

Featuring a high MOI design for increased stability at impact and a larger sweet spot for extra forgiveness, this driver provides exactly what beginner golfers require – and at an appealing price (RRP £149.00).

In addition, it can be adjusted from 9° to 12° allowing golfers to find a flight trajectory to suit their game.

Benross Delta Driver

+ Grey/black matte finish reduces glare

+ Arrow on crown helps alignment

– Doesn’t feel as solid as some of the others on this list

Although new to the market in 2019, the Benross Delta driver is certainly one for beginners to consider.

It’s the manufacturer’s most forgiving driver, courtesy of a new CT-Face design which means golfers should find the ball still travels a good distance even when a tee shot isn’t middled.

In addition, the Delta Sole Structure stiffens the body of the driver through optimised rib design, increased stability and efficient energy transfer at impact.

This stability is something beginners will really benefit from, helping them to gain in confidence as they play more.

TaylorMade SIM Max D Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Light and easy to swing

– Quite a pricey option for a newcomer

The TaylorMade SIM Max D driver features a larger face and is the most forgiving in the SIM range.

For those who struggle with a slice, this draw-bias model can be a real game changer, giving beginners a stronger and more penetrating ball flight.

Meanwhile, a large Inertia Generator shifts weight back, which helps to give golfers that high flight and long carry distance.

The fact that it’s light and easy to swing will also appeal to beginners, as will the confidence-inspiring clubhead.

TaylorMade SIM Max Drivers Review

Mizuno ST200X Driver

+ Classic looks at address

+ Premium driver for under £400

– Not the easiest to align

The X model of the ST200 has more heel-bias weighting to promote a draw and also comes with a lighter shaft and grip, something that will give golfers more clubhead speed.

We tested the whole range – the standard ST200 and ST200G – and found that they matched the best performers of 2020.

It delivers a solid sound at impact and offers enough forgiveness for those new to the game to enjoy.

Mizuno ST200X Drivers Review

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

+ Stable feel at impact

+ Off-the-rack performance

– Loud, high-pitched sound won’t please all

A Turbocharged Cup Face stretches along the crown and sole and has a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the whole face.

In testing it felt fast and stable, and off-centre strikes held their line well.

It may lack adjustability, but there’s plenty of technology involved to help beginners.

For example, the new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end, making it feel easier to swing quickly.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review

Inesis 500 Driver

+ Solid feel at impact

+ Great value

– Loud sound at impact

Here’s a driver that has been created in two lengths, which, the manufacturer says, meet the needs of 90% of golfer player morphologies.

Its golf team creates clubs to reflect your morphology and not the other way round.

It means there are two shaft lengths: size 1 if your hand/ground distance is less than 78.5 cm, and size 2 if your hand/ground distance is more than 78.5 cm.

There are also three shaft options for three speeds, too: low, medium and high speed.

Further research is said to demonstrate that 12° of loft enables intermediate golfers to achieve the longest distances with a driver.

If you’re new to the game and would rather not spend big on one club, the Inesis 500 is well worth considering.

Some of theory might sounds confusing, but it delivers power and forgiveness – which is just what beginners need.

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Driver

+ Excellent value for money

+ Ample off-centre forgiveness

– Slightly unusual look at address

What is immediately obvious – and something that should be seen as a plus for beginners – is the amount of loft on show when you’re stood behind the ball.

This is going to help those golfers with a weak ball flight, and although the slightly offset face doesn’t look the best, it will help get the ball started on a straighter line.

We found this driver easy to hit, and it produced a ball flight which was noticeably higher than most other drivers on the market.

For those who swing the club a little slower than average, the lightness of the club will help, plus it gives a satisfying metallic sound when struck well.

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Driver Review

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver

+ Draw-biased flight

+ Easy to launch

– Offset hosel not so easy on the eye

Cobra’s lightest and easiest to hit driver should is likely to appeal to more than one category of golfer, but there are obvious benefits for beginners and those with moderate swing speeds.

Using a carbon fibre crown has saved 10 grams of discretionary weight to create a lighter head without sacrificing forgiveness.

Meanwhile, an offset hosel will help those who tend to suffer with a slice.

