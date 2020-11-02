If you're after extra yards, find out more about the best golf drivers for distance, here

Best Golf Drivers For Distance

In case you weren’t aware, the Tour pros are hitting the ball a bit further these days.

That man Bryson DeChambeau is targeting a 400-yard carry and although we can’t promise any of the following drivers will deliver you that, there’s no doubt that technology can help ramp up your own carry distance.

Of course, there’s a lot to be said for a little strength and flexibility training, too – something Mr DeChambeau will attest to – but the gym is not for everyone.

If you’ve not updated your big stick for a good few years, you may want to consider doing so, because technology does not stand still.

We’ve tested the best drivers for distance to give you an idea of how they could perform for you – so make sure you watch our full video reviews below to find out more.

Happy hitting.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

+ Produces a really powerful thud

+ Solid feel through impact

– Orange colour may put some off

Despite its smaller head – it’s 450cc, whilst the standard Mavrik and Mavrik Max are 460cc – it was the Sub Zero model that excelled for us in testing.

It’s a lower-spinning model and doesn’t have the new Cyclone Aero shape, but the smaller head size gave us slightly more club speed.

It must be said that all three Mavrik drivers are right up there for distance, although we found the Sub Zero delivered the best distance with control.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Drivers Review

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver

+ Modern, functional looks

+ Easy to align

– Marginal gains over M5 and M6 (player dependent)

The TaylorMade SIM Max driver packs a decent punch – and with it a very satisfying sound.

In testing, we were impressed with the jump in total carry distance from the standard model, which was also right up there.

If you’re a M5 and or M6 user, distance gains may be slight, although the new aerodynamic shape does seem to have upped clubhead speed.

There are three drivers in the SIM range – the standard model, Max and Max D – but if you’re targeting more distance, you might find that the SIM Max comes out on top.

TaylorMade SIM Max Drivers Review

Mizuno ST200G Driver

+ Classic profile bolsters shelf appeal

+ Solid, stable feel

– Not the easiest to align at address

Mizuno’s drivers keep getting better and better and the ST200 range is evidence of the strides it’s making in this category – plus they offer superb value at under £400.

The lower-spinning G model features two adjustable weights on the sole to set the launch and spin profile of the driver as well as fine tuning the shot shape for a subtle or strong fade or draw.

In terms of distance, we found that it was right up there in the mix amongst all the other big brands.

Mizuno ST200 Drivers Review

Ping G410 Plus Driver

+ Faster and more forgiving than G400 Max

+ Sleek looks with ‘creased hood’

– Gathers tee marks on sole easily

Ping has really upped its game with the G410 Plus.

The G400 was an impressive offering, but with moveable weight as well as expanded loft adjustability, there are extra yards to be had with the G410 Plus.

In fact, it’s one of the fastest drivers we’ve tested.

However, it offers more than just power and we’re certain it will suit a wide range of players.

Ping G410 Plus Driver Review

Ben Hogan GS53 Driver

+ Superb value for money

+ Classic looks

– Not as premium as others on this list

Ben Hogan was famous for his no nonsense approach to golf, someone who didn’t believe in fast fixes, just hard work.

So, as you’d expect, the GS53 driver is your more traditional and classic-looking driver.

The 455cc sets up beautifully behind the ball – and it delivers a solid strike, too.

The clubhead is made using two separate pieces of titanium to optimise both distance and forgiveness.

Engineers also used a design feature called Face Flex to maximise response at impact, especially on off-centre hits.

With an easy-to-use adjustable hosel allowing users to alter loft, lie and face angle, there’s a lot to like about this fast and forgiving offering, one that doesn’t come with a hefty price tag.

Honma TR20 440 Driver

+ Variety of adjustability

+ Compact looks

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

Whilst this particular Honma model may lack off-centre forgiveness, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

It features a near-total carbon body around the lightweight titanium frame to help deliver distance and accuracy.

Meanwhile, the sole features three strategically positioned weights, with a possible five options (3, 6, 9, 12, 15g) to optimise launch conditions and swing weight.

With a fitting, it’s likely to give you some impressive numbers and help maximise distance.

Looks-wise and the simple, traditional crown design also gets the nod.

Honma TR20 440 Driver Review

Cobra King Speedzone Driver

+ Easy to align

+ Wide appeal

– High-pitched sound may not appeal to everyone

This sleek-looking driver may not tempt King F9 users to upgrade, but for anyone who hasn’t invested in a new big stick for some time, it definitely warrants attention.

It looks clean and it’s easy to align with the infinity face and with a new alignment logo and graphics around the edges.

It’s packed with technology enabling the user to maximise distance.

For example, advanced aerodynamics harness airflow for maximum drag reduction, whilst a new Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis enhances its power.

In summary, a driver that competes with the very best but without the top-end price tag.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review

Srixon ZX7 Driver

+ Solid, explosive feel

+ Offers very good value

– Hosel adjustability system appears complicated

The ZX7 represents a big improvement over the Z 785 model, thanks in part to the stock shaft but also from the redesign of the clubhead.

It’s designed for the slightly lower handicapper, who will like the smaller, more rounded profile.

The numbers were impressive, too, and we topped out at 280 yards.

Srixon is a brand that goes under the radar but actually makes some impressive product competing with the very best in multiple categories.

The ZX7 is a fantastic option, combining good speed with the ability to control accuracy in a multitude of ways.

Srixon ZX7 Driver Review

Tour Edge EXS 220 Driver

+ Powerful feel at impact

+ Off-centre performance

– Loud sound won’t appeal to everyone

For anyone who’s reluctant to spend top money on a driver, here’s another excellent option.

Lurking behind the face, diamond shapes in different thicknesses help produce a healthy sized sweetspot.

It’s this Diamond Face Technology that Tour Edge says creates a hotter face, faster ball speeds, better performance on off-centre strikes and less spin reduction.

Meanwhile, an adjustable hosel gives users +/- 2 degrees of loft adjustment, combined with the three offered loft heads, to fit any golfer.

The elongated shape might not appeal to everyone, but it’s hard to pick holes when it comes to its performance – high and straight with a penetrating flight.

