Best Golf Drivers For Seniors

Once you hit 50, you’re a senior – in the golfing world at least, that age when you’re eligible to play on most senior Tours.

A look at the driving stats on the Champions Tour, where the top ten in driving distance all average over 290 yards, provides proof that power doesn’t just vanish as soon as you wave goodbye to your forties.

That said, if you’re becoming a little too used to seeing your younger playing partners smash the ball past yours, it might be time for a change.

The good news is that manufacturers have senior golfers well covered – after all, there are a few of us about.

As the years pass by, our swing speed tends to drops off – even for the likes of Gary Player.

So, we’ve taken a closer look at the best golf drivers for seniors, clubs designed to help you keep that speed up.

It’s not all about speed, of course; there are other areas of performance senior golfers may need a little help with, such as a higher launch and extra forgiveness.

Make sure you watch our full video reviews below to find out how they performed for us.

Titleist TS1 Driver

+ Premium looks

+ Inspires confidence at address

– Lightweight feel might not suit everyone

The TS1 driver targets a different player profile to most Titleist drivers – and it means the brand now offers a driver for every type of swing and ability in its range.

TS stands for ‘Titleist Speed’, and the key to the TS1’s performance is its light weight, which makes it easier for slow-to-moderate swing speed golfers to optimise launch and distance.

Having generated more spin for us in testing, we’re confident that it will tick a few boxes for senior golfers, including that little bit of extra draw bias to help negate a slice.

Titleist TS1 Driver Review

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Driver

+ Excellent value for money

+ Off-centre forgiveness

– Slightly unusual look at address

What is immediately obvious is the amount of loft on show when you’re stood behind the ball.

This is going to help those golfers with a weak ball flight, and although the slightly offset face won’t appeal to everyone, it will help get the ball started on a straighter line.

We found the Wilson Staff Launch Pad driver easy to hit, and it produced a ball flight which was noticeably higher than most other drivers on the market.

The lightness of the club will help those with slower swing speeds, which should make it an attractive package for senior golfers.

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Driver Review

Bridgestone Tour B JGR Driver

+ Solid feel through impact

– Loud impact won’t appeal to everyone

Featuring a new power rib design, seniors should find the Bridgestone Tour B JGR driver extremely solid through impact.

Combined with a Boost Wave Crown, which allows the crown to flex at impact, it produces impressive distance, too.

Meanwhile, the 460cc head is designed to promote higher launch angles and a draw biased shot shape.

For those on a stricter budget, this wallet-friendly option offers very good value for money.

Mizuno ST200X Driver

+ Classic looks

+ Excellent value for money

– Not the easiest to align

Mizuno’s lightweight ST200X delivers a high launch with a draw bias and has been designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION 39g shaft to help those players with mid to lower swing speeds.

The lighter shaft and grip is clearly something four-time PGA Tour winner, Chris Kirk enjoy – and he’s in his mid thirties.

It’s a driver than can work for a range of golfers, not just seniors, although the lightweight feel does help deliver more clubhead speed – which is something we found in testing.

Mizuno ST200X Driver Review

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver

+ Competitive, off-the-rack performance

+ Premium look with matte finish

– Lacks adjustability

Thew new Miyazaki C. Kua shaft pulls weight from the length of the shaft and repositions it on the grip end, making it feel easier to swing quickly – which is something a lot of senior golfers will appreciate.

It even looks fast, with its raised ridges at the rear of the crown.

Meanwhile, the line where the crown drops down a level encourages a closed face when used for alignment, which will help those who suffer with a slice.

Whilst there’s no adjustability, we did find that it produced a piercing ball flight and impressive yardages – and that’ll be more than enough for some.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver Review

XXIO Eleven Driver

+ Easy for slower swingers to swing quickly

– High-pitched sound won’t be to everyone’s taste

XXIO is a brand many UK golfers would do well to familiarise themselves with.

Its gear doesn’t come cheap, but the product is technology packed and there are options for golfers of varying abilities.

The XXIO Eleven driver will suit those with slower swing speeds – and it’s very easy on the eye.

One key feature is Weight Plus Technology, which is a collection of brass and rubber weight in the butt-end of each shaft designed to improve balance points of the club.

For users, this should encourage a smoother and easier swing.

Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver

+ Light yet stable

+ Easy to align

– Offset hosel won’t appeal to everyone

The F-Max Airspeed is the lightest driver Cobra has ever made.

The clubhead is two grams lighter, which may not sound a lot, but it plays a crucial role in helping to generate extra swing speed.

Further weight savings have been achieved through the Airspeed shaft and a lighter Lamkin midsize grip.

For those who struggle with a left-to-right shot shape, more slice-resistant shots are made easier with internal, back/heel weighting and offset hosel design that delivers higher trajectories.

Cobra might not be the first brand which springs to mind for senior golfers, but this could be a real game changer.

Ping G410 SFT Driver

+ Easy to align

+ Appealing looks

– Tee marks can gather on the sole

The lighter version of the G410 driver features a 16g weight fixed in a more heelward position to produce even more draw bias than the G410 Plus in its draw position.

Many will feel it’s a better looking club than the G400 Max.

The shape of the crown and turbulators have been re-designed to reduce aerodynamic drag – and the upshot means more clubhead speed.

With eight loft and lie adjustments to assist the golfer to fine-tune trajectory, it has the potential to transform your driving.

