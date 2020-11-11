Golf gift cards are great for those who are not sure what to give a golfer in their life as present

Best Golf Gift Cards

Golf gifts cards are a neat way to avoid having to winkle out of someone what they want – is it a new driver, a new putter, some better waterproofs, a handy training aid that has caught their eye, or perhaps just some tees and golf balls?

An easy way is to let the golfer choose for themselves: simply give them one of the many golf gift cards on the market.

Amazon Gift Card

Amazon gift cards come in a number of different styles and denominations, from standard cards to gift boxes and E vouchers. The retailer boasts that the gift cards are redeemable towards millions of items on Amazon so they don’t have to just be spent on golf items.

Walmart Gift Card

Walmart’s golf section is huge and there’s an endless amount of non-golfing products that can be bought at the store, too. There’s lots of different Walmart gift card options to help you choose the perfect gift.

Sports Direct Gift Card

UK retailer Sports Direct has a range of golf products as well as many general sports and leisure ones, including an extensive clothing department. Their gift cards are available to spend both in store and online. The gift cards range from £5 to £250 and are valid for 24 months.

Worldwide Golf Shops Gift Card

These are best for the big spender and they start at $25 and go up to $1,000. The three smallest units of their golf gift cards are $25, $50 and $100.

RockBottomGolf.com Gift Card

RockBottomGolf offer either traditional or electronic cards. Traditional cards come in $10, $20, $25 and $50 denominations. Or you can choose your own value with an e-card.

Golfgeardirect Gift Voucher

The vouchers will be sent direct to the recipient and contain a unique ID and password to enable them to spend their gift on any golf item they like.

Golf Support Golf Gift Vouchers

These vouchers can be used online or at their superstore in Mansfield and must be used within six months of purchase. They come from £5 all the way up to £250 and vouchers can be emailed or sent through the post.

Online Golf Gift Voucher



All vouchers are emailed to the recipient. They come in denominations from £5 to £100.

Gamola Gift Voucher

There is the option of online vouchers or those to be used in their Aberdeen retail store. Online vouchers are from £10 to £250; in store ones from £10 to £50.

