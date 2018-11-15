Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Dads in 2018.
Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2018.
Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls
Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.
Garmin Approach S60
Garmin Approach S60 GPS watch review
This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
BIG MAX Aqua EX Roller Golf Travel Cover
Does Dad like his golf weekends away? If so, maybe it’s time he (or you) upgraded his travel bag to keep his clubs in perfect order. The BIG MAX EZ Roller features Self-Stand Technology and two external pockets for shoes. It’s easy to transport and provides fantastic protection.
TaylorMade Golf 2018 Mens Classic Rolling Carry On Travel Bag
Your dad will be the envied one when he rolls (quite literally) into the departure lounge with this golf travel bag. It features internal and external accessory pockets in addition to a spacious main storage compartment. To cap it all off, it features a high density printed TaylorMade logo, because, well, Dad loves his golf.
Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net
Easy to construct and easy to take down, this portable net allows you to practice your swing wherever you may be.
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid
Under Armour Playoff Polo Royal Shirt
Help your dad stand out from the crowd with this shirt from Under Armour.
Motocaddy S5 CONNECT Electric Trolley
If your Dad has been dropping hints that he’s in the market for an electric trolley, then you can’t go far wrong with Motocaddy’s superb S5 CONNECT, the most technologically advanced product in the Motocaddy range that can be linked to the fully-featured Motocaddy GPS App via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone.
- BUY NOW: Motocaddy S5 CONNECT Extended Range Lithium Electric Trolley from American Golf for £599.99
Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Laser Rangefinder
GM Says: Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features what Bushnell calls Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient (legal for non-competitive golf only), effortless. It means you’re getting two lasers in one, and you can’t argue with that. There’s no need to worry either, because this unit still conforms to the Rules of Golf.
Chivas Regal 18-Year Old Whiskey
Rich and smooth, this offering from Chivas Regal is sure to act as the perfect accompaniment after a days golf.
