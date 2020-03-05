Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.
Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2020
Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2020.
Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls
Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.
Ecco Biom Cool Pro
Joining the cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology creates complete breathable comfort.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Scottsdale Golf for £189.95
- BUY NOW (US): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
TaylorMade Flextech Waterproof
Has a smooth release, collapsible base and five seam sealed waterproof pockets. Other features include an umbrella holder, towel ring and self adjusting strap system. Weighs 2.1kg and comes in five colours.
PowaKaddy Winter Wheels
Stylish wheels for your stylish trolley. The beauty of owning a set of these means you can negotiate the slippery winter terrain whilst also keeping your course manager happy, such is the course-friendly design.
- BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy Winter Wheels from Scottsdale Golf for £64.99
Garmin Approach S60
This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.
- BUY NOW (UK): Garmin Approach S60 from American Golf for £299
- BUY NOW (US): Garmin Approach S60 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99
BIG MAX Traveller Golf Travel Cover
Does Dad like his golf weekends away? If so, maybe it’s time he (or you) upgraded his travel bag to keep his clubs in perfect order. The BIG MAX Traveller features Self-Stand Technology and two external pockets for shoes. It’s easy to transport and provides fantastic protection.
- BUY NOW (UK): BIG MAX Traveller golf cover from American Golf for £109
PuttOUT Putting Mat
Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and not just over the Christmas period.
- BUY NOW (UK): PuttOUT Putting Mat from American Golf for £69.99
- BUY NOW (US): PuttOUT Putting Mat from Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99
PUMA Jackpot Five Pocket Trousers
The Jackpot 5 Pocket Pant is a cool, fitted pair of trousers available in nine colours that can be matched with a variety of tops to create a sleek, contemporary look.
We particularly like the cut of these trousers (or pants) – They’re slim fitting but there’s still freedom of movement and they hang comfortably and stylishly. The fabric is comfortable against the skin and the moisture wicking properties are excellent.
- BUY NOW (UK): Puma Five Pocket Jackpot Trousers from TrendyGolf for £59
- BUY NOW (US): Puma Five Pocket Jackpot Trousers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $84.99
Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net
Easy to construct and easy to take down, this portable net allows you to practice your swing wherever you may be.
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo
Become your dad’s favourite person or people in the house by gifting him with Cleveland’s new Launcher HB Turbo driver.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Scottsdale Golf for £279
- BUY NOW (US): Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99
PuttOUT Pressure Putt Training Aid
- BUY NOW (UK): PuttOUT Pressure Training Aid from American Golf for £19.99
- BUY NOW (US): PuttOUT Pressure Training Aid from Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99
Bushnell Hybrid
A good also rangefinder is a must in this day and age and the Bushnell Hybrid is just that thanks to a variety of technologies.
- BUY NOW (UK): Bushnell Hybrid from American Golf for £379
- BUY NOW (US): Bushnell Hybrid from Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99
Chivas Regal 18-Year Old Whiskey
Rich and smooth, this offering from Chivas Regal is sure to act as the perfect accompaniment after a days golf.
Annual Golf Monthly Subscription
Enjoy Golf Monthly through the year with a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Check out our latest offer below…
