Ideas for what to buy your golf mad daughter. Our guide to the best golf gifts for daughters 2020.
Best Golf Gifts For Daughters 2020
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Daughters in 2020.
If you have no clue what to get your golf loving daughter this Christmas or for her birthday, take a look at some of our favourite gift ideas in this piece.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Golf Gifts For Daughters 2020
Srixon Soft Feel Ladies Golf Balls
You won’t go far wrong in helping to top up your mum’s golf ball reserve. This 2-piece ball provides both feel and greater distance.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Soft Feel Ladies balls from American Golf for £19.99
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Soft Feel Ladies balls from Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99
TaylorMade Kalea Glove
Stylish and comfortable, you cannot go wrong with this glove from TaylorMade
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Kalea glove from American Golf for £12.99
J.Lindeberg Winter Accessory Pack
Make sure they remain warm and prepared as they head out onto the golf course with this set of winter accessories from J.Lindeberg.
Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes
These shoes look fantastic and are comfortable on and off the course.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes from American Golf for £94.95
- BUY NOW (US): Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $109.99
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR
In this game you can compete in both real and fictional tournaments where you earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for a FedExCup. The game includes famous courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Boston and you can play the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open too.
Additionally, endlessly customise your courses and characters with its award-winning course designer. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Kjus Women’s Lucy Ladies Belt
She is sure to stand out from the crowd at the local golf club with this belt from Kjus.
- BUY NOW (UK): Kjus Women’s Lucy Ladies Belt from TrendyGolf for £49
EasyGreen 1300
GM Says: With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.
It also vibrates when locking onto the flag, comes with a premium carry case, and with an RRP of less then £200 it is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors.
- BUY NOW (UK): EasyGreen 1300 rangefinder from American Golf for £179
adidas Codechaos
Designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course, the new Codechaos range has three designs to choose from, the standard shoe (pictured), the BOA and the Sport.
- BUY NOW (UK): adidas Codechaos Ladies shoes from American Golf for £129.95
- BUY NOW (US): adidas Codechaos Ladies shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $129.99
Galvin Green Mireya Ladies Polo
Part of the brand’s 2020 collection the Mireya is a quality polo that comes in a variety of colours.
- BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Mireya polo from Scottsdale Golf for £64.95
Mizuno Breath Thermo Bobble Hat
Look good and feel cosy this winter with this striking one-size-fits all offering.
Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound Grips
Help your daughter stand out from the crowd with these great looking and fantastic performing grips from Golf Pride.
- BUY NOW (UK): Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound grips from Scottsdale Golf for £7.99
- BUY NOW (US): Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound grips from Worldwide Golf Shops for $10.99
Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket
A hybrid jacket engineered for core warmth and wind protection. Zoned PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation combines with lightweight, stretch outer fabric, high levels of breathability and a water-resistant finish.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket from American Golf
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket from Worldwide Golf Shops
FootJoy WinterSof Women’s Golf Gloves
They might not look stylish but in the world of golf, FootJoy’s Wintersof golf gloves are second to none. They keep the hands warm and dry whilst providing a secure and consistent fit.
PRG Original Headcovers
These high-quality accessories will certainly brighten up your bag. Whether it’s a set of Las Vegas headcovers, or the ‘Sweet Wood’ design, there are plenty of standout options in the range.
- BUY NOW (US): PRG Headcovers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99
Ping Moonlite Pencil Bag
Light and functional, this bag from Ping will house your sons clubs beautifully.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Moonlite Pencil bag from American Golf for £74.99
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Moonlite Pencil bag from Worldwide Golf Shops for $99.99
Annual Golf Monthly Subscription
Enjoy Golf Monthly through the year with a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Check out our latest offer below…
For more golf gift ideas, browse the Golf Monthly website.