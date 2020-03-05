Ideas for what to buy your golf mad daughter. Our guide to the best golf gifts for daughters 2020.

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Daughters in 2020.

If you have no clue what to get your golf loving daughter this Christmas or for her birthday, take a look at some of our favourite gift ideas in this piece.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Srixon Soft Feel Ladies Golf Balls

You won’t go far wrong in helping to top up your mum’s golf ball reserve. This 2-piece ball provides both feel and greater distance.

TaylorMade Kalea Glove

Stylish and comfortable, you cannot go wrong with this glove from TaylorMade

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Kalea glove from American Golf for £12.99

J.Lindeberg Winter Accessory Pack

Make sure they remain warm and prepared as they head out onto the golf course with this set of winter accessories from J.Lindeberg.

Nike Golf Roshe G Tour Shoes

These shoes look fantastic and are comfortable on and off the course.

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR

In this game you can compete in both real and fictional tournaments where you earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for a FedExCup. The game includes famous courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Boston and you can play the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open too.

Additionally, endlessly customise your courses and characters with its award-winning course designer. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

BUY NOW (UK): The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR for £24.99 from Amazon

Kjus Women’s Lucy Ladies Belt

She is sure to stand out from the crowd at the local golf club with this belt from Kjus.

EasyGreen 1300

GM Says: With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, EasyGreen’s 1300 model is an entry level laser that comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It also vibrates when locking onto the flag, comes with a premium carry case, and with an RRP of less then £200 it is considerably cheaper than most of its competitors.

BUY NOW (UK): EasyGreen 1300 rangefinder from American Golf for £179

adidas Codechaos

Designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course, the new Codechaos range has three designs to choose from, the standard shoe (pictured), the BOA and the Sport.

Galvin Green Mireya Ladies Polo

Part of the brand’s 2020 collection the Mireya is a quality polo that comes in a variety of colours.

BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Mireya polo from Scottsdale Golf for £64.95

Mizuno Breath Thermo Bobble Hat

Look good and feel cosy this winter with this striking one-size-fits all offering.

Golf Pride New Decade Multi Compound Grips

Help your daughter stand out from the crowd with these great looking and fantastic performing grips from Golf Pride.

Ping Norse Primaloft Zoned Jacket

A hybrid jacket engineered for core warmth and wind protection. Zoned PrimaLoft Silver Active Insulation combines with lightweight, stretch outer fabric, high levels of breathability and a water-resistant finish.

FootJoy WinterSof Women’s Golf Gloves

They might not look stylish but in the world of golf, FootJoy’s Wintersof golf gloves are second to none. They keep the hands warm and dry whilst providing a secure and consistent fit.

PRG Original Headcovers

These high-quality accessories will certainly brighten up your bag. Whether it’s a set of Las Vegas headcovers, or the ‘Sweet Wood’ design, there are plenty of standout options in the range.

BUY NOW (US): PRG Headcovers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

Ping Moonlite Pencil Bag

Light and functional, this bag from Ping will house your sons clubs beautifully.

