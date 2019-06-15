Best Golf Gifts For Mums 2019

Expand Try a new read for New Year with a subscription trial

Oscar Jacobson Hawkes Jumper

This stylish garment has innovative cut lines to contour the body of the modern golf athlete. If you’re in that bracket, this is a superb sweater and definitely one that will improve your golf wardrobe.

Lacoste Womens Technical Stretch Shorts

Perfect for warmer days on the course, these shorts provide comfort throughout your round.

BIG MAX I-Dry Aqua Sport Cart Bag

All you have to do is make sure your mum has a need for a cart bag and that she doesn’t mind the colour (not all female golfers like pink you know!). The cart bag itself is a winner from BIG MAX; it has ample room for all golf’s necessary accessories, and it’s waterproof – a feature more golfers are turning to as they play throughout the year.

Golf Ball Bottle Stop

Sometimes you think you’ve got it all – but there’s always something else out there for the golf enthusiast. Perfect for saving that half finished bottle of wine – perhaps for when you’ve won the monthly medal.

PUMA Women’s Evoknit Seamless 1/4 Zip Majesty Jumper

Featuring excellent ventilation thanks to Puma’s DryCELL technology, this jumper is a great gift for your mum.

Green Lamb Ladies Audrey Weekend Tote Bag

This would make a super gift and may well be an item of golf gear that your mum doesn’t already own. It’s ideal for carrying any number of accessories, or would be a handy accessory around the clubhouse; nor will this gift break the bank.

Eden Mill Golf Gin Gift Set

Eden Mill is a brewery and distillery based in St Andrews, the Home of Golf. This gin comes with two glasses and is best served with brambles and mint. Sound good? Let that special someone decide…

Annual Golf Monthly Subscription

Enjoy Golf Monthly through the year with a new issue delivered to your door every four weeks. Check out our latest offer below…

