Buying a gift for your sons birthday is fraught with danger. But don’t fret, we have put together this handy guide to give you some gift ideas that will cause excitement and joy when unwrapping, rather than the usual ‘are you serious?’ look of disappointment.

Obviously some of these gifts are dependent on the age of your son so that is something to acknowledge when scrolling down.

Best Golf Gifts For Sons 2020

PRG Original Headcovers

These high-quality accessories will certainly brighten up your bag. Whether it’s a set of Las Vegas headcovers, or the ‘Sweet Wood’ design, there are plenty of standout options in the range. They create covers for putters, woods and alignment sticks.

BUY NOW (US): PRG Original Headcovers from Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

Galvin Green Edge E-Camo Belt

Stand out from the crowd with this camouflage belt from Galvin Green.

G/FORE Golf Glove

Made from premium leather and available in a multitude of colours, these gloves are sure to help you stand out from the crowd just as Bubba Watson does.

TaylorMade Select Plus Stand Bag

This TaylorMade bag features a 7-way top with a front integrated grab handle and 2 grab handles on the side covered with colour-coordinated air mesh cushioned fabric,

BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Select Plus Stand Bag from American Golf for £109

Nike Slim Stripe Polo Shirt

A golf shirt is a good solid bet gift-wise. Nike may be out of the golf hardware business but the brand still produces some athletic-looking apparel. Play it safe with a Nike polo and you won’t gar far wrong.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Slim Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £45

FootJoy Winter Mitts

Not even the coldest weather will penetrate the thermal insulation. Lightweight and water-resistant, they slip on comfortably, plus there’s room on the back of the hand to store valuables.

Adidas Codehaos

Designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course, the new Codechaos range has three designs to choose from, the standard shoe (pictured), the BOA and the Sport.

Nike TW Aerobill Heritage 86 Cap

Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR

In this game you can compete in both real and fictional tournaments where you earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for a FedExCup. The game includes famous courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Boston and you can play the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open too.

Additionally, endlessly customise your courses and characters with its award-winning course designer. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

BUY NOW (UK): The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR from £19.25 from Amazon

Volvik Vivid 12 Ball Pack

All golfers need golf balls, so why not gift your son with these Volvik balls. The cool black finish is one of the more standout colour ways.

BUY NOW (US): Volvik Vivid balls from Worldwide Golf Shops from $27.99

Ping Moonlite Pencil Bag

Light and functional, this bag from Ping will house your sons clubs beautifully.

Galvin Green Dolph

Maybe it’s time to embrace one or two new fashion trends in 2020. This soft, stretchy and snug-fitting full-zip hoodie has been designed specifically for golfers. Perfect for those frosty winter nights down the range, and equally stylish off the course.

BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Dolph from American Golf for £150

FootJoy Shoe Bag

You can’t go wrong with a gift of this type. If your son is guilty of bunging his shoes in his golf bag, or worse still, transporting them around in a plastic bag, invest in a FootJoy shoe bag.

