We take a look at some of the best golf gloves 2018 has on offer, including designs that offer superb feel and grip and keep your hands feeling dry and comfortable
Best Golf Gloves 2018
A glove is not just a glove. Like most categories of golf equipment, loosely speaking there’s entry level, mid-point and premium models. So far as gloves are concerned, you might be just fine with a value option if you’re not a regular player.
The more you play, however, the more you’ll get in terms of grip, comfort and breathability – and for regular golfers, there’s just no compromising on this.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
FootJoy Contour FLX
Mizuno Golf Elite
Using Mizuno’s FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course. Combine that with quality cabretta leather and you have a solid performing glove.
FootJoy Pro FLX
This FootJoy Pro FLX provides lighter weight comfort thanks to Microvent FiberSof material along the back of the hand to promote moisture control and breathability. You’ll also notice the breathable PowerNet Mesh along the knuckles, creates cool comfort while improving flexibility. Like the Contour FLX, leather sections provide maximum grip where you need it. It also has a 3-Directional ComforTab closure that is strategically positioned for a precise fit.
FootJoy Pure Touch
The most luxurious of all FootJoy’s gloves, the Pure Touch moulds to your hand thanks to its exclusive Cabretta leather specifications. It also provides exceptional grip and feel for the variety of shots you have to play out on the course.
Under Armour Spieth Tour
Made with 100% leather, the Under Armour Spieth Tour glove has an adjustable tab to make sure it fits all manner of hand sizes. It also has a premium grip system which will keep your feel stable throughout the swing and the round.
TaylorMade Tour Preferred
This is a favourite among TaylorMade professionals and is made from a AAA Cabretta TM Soft Tech leather for comfort with grip. Breathability is aided by perforations, while moisture-wicking properties in the wristband help keep your hands feeling cool and dry.
Titleist Players
Made from a soft, tanned Ethiopian Cabretta leather, this glove provides plenty of grip with a consistent fit. It’s also thin to reduce any unwanted ‘bulk’, making it one of the most comfortable out there.
Wilson Staff FG Tour
This is another extremely comfortable glove made from a thin Abyssinian cabretta leather. Wilson Staff’s Tack Teck tanning process provides lots of traction, while leather protection enhances durability round after round.
PING Tour
Made from Solite Premium Cabretta leather, this soft and breathable Ping Tour glove features pre-curved fingers for a natural fit. The wristband also features Ping’s SensorCool Technology to aid moisture-wicking so your hands don’t get hot and sweaty.
PUMA Golf Pro Formation Hybrid
This glove has double lined perforated fingers which helps with breathability and also has lycra throughout to help with movement. PUMA have also introduced a quest Velcro system that is designed to open and close without disturbing other golfers on the course.
BUY NOW: PUMA Golf Pro Formation Hybrid Glove from American Golf for £12.99
Sizes do vary between brands, so be sure to try your glove on before you next part with your money.