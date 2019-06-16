We take a look at some of the best golf gloves 2019 has on offer, including designs that offer superb feel and grip and keep your hands feeling dry and comfortable

Best Golf Gloves 2019

A glove is not just a glove. Like most categories of golf equipment, loosely speaking there’s entry level, mid-point and premium models. So far as gloves are concerned, you might be just fine with a value option if you’re not a regular player.

The more you play, however, the more you’ll get in terms of grip, comfort and breathability – and for regular golfers, there’s just no compromising on this.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Contour FLX

This FootJoy Contour FLX glove features a CabrettaSof leather palm patch that heightens its feel, with a FiberSof back that is soft and flexible. It also has a PowerNet mesh insert that enhances breathability, while an elasticated wrist and angled tab closure aid an improved fit. Mizuno Golf Elite Using Mizuno’s FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course. Combine that with quality cabretta leather and you have a solid performing glove. BUY NOW: Mizuno Golf Elite glove for £9.99 from American Golf Callaway Tour Authentic

Premium leather infused with Griptac, these gloves from Callaway provide optimal performance. They also have QuickDry and moisture wicking properties.