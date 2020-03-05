We take a look at some of the best golf gloves 2020 has on offer, including designs that offer superb feel and grip and keep your hands feeling dry and comfortable

Best Golf Gloves 2020

A glove is not just a glove. Like most categories of golf equipment, loosely speaking there’s entry level, mid-point and premium models. So far as gloves are concerned, you might be just fine with a value option if you’re not a regular player.

The more you play, however, the more you’ll get in terms of grip, comfort and breathability – and for regular golfers, there’s just no compromising on this.

Below are some of our favourites.

FootJoy Contour FLX

This FootJoy Contour FLX glove features a CabrettaSof leather palm patch that heightens its feel, with a FiberSof back that is soft and flexible. It also has a PowerNet mesh insert that enhances breathability, while an elasticated wrist and angled tab closure aid an improved fit. Mizuno Golf Elite Using Mizuno’s FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course. Combine that with quality cabretta leather and you have a solid performing glove. BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno Golf Elite glove from American Golf for £6.99 Callaway Tour Authentic

Premium leather infused with Griptac, these gloves from Callaway provide optimal performance. They also have QuickDry and moisture wicking properties.

FootJoy Pro FLX This FootJoy Pro FLX provides lighter weight comfort thanks to Microvent FiberSof material along the back of the hand to promote moisture control and breathability. You’ll also notice the breathable PowerNet Mesh along the knuckles, creates cool comfort while improving flexibility. Like the Contour FLX, leather sections provide maximum grip where you need it. It also has a 3-Directional ComforTab closure that is strategically positioned for a precise fit.

Nike Golf Tour Classic III

Premium Cabretta leather golf glove has a soft feel for maximum comfort and performance.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Golf Tour Classic III from American Golf for £23.99

FootJoy Pure Touch The most luxurious of all FootJoy’s gloves, the Pure Touch moulds to your hand thanks to its exclusive Cabretta leather specifications. It also provides exceptional grip and feel for the variety of shots you have to play out on the course.

Cobra PUR Tour

Genuine, high grade Cabretta leather with a tailored cuff provides an optimal fit and feel.

