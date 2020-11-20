We run down our favourite golf GPS apps that offer accurate yardages as well as many other useful features

Best Golf GPS Apps

Want accurate yardages at your fingertips? You’re in the right place.

Technology is such a huge part of golf these days and your smartphone has a number of great apps available to download to help you play better golf.

From standard GPS yardages to detailed hole maps and cutting-edge shot tracking data, there is an app for you.

We list the best golf GPS apps available to download to help you find the right one for your golf game…

Arccos Caddie

The Arccos Caddie works with Arccos’ Smart Sensors and offers up an incredible amount of data to help you play your best golf. It automatically tracks your shots and gives advice like a real caddie on what club or strategy to use on holes. It also gives full GPS distances that take into account wind speed, direction and elevation.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

Motocaddy GPS App

The GPS app from Motocaddy is completely free to use and will offer up key distances including front, middle and back yardages, hazard information and hole data like flyovers for more than 40,000 courses around the world. It has been fully redesigned since initial launch and incredibly comes with lifesaving AED and CPR features for golfers in the UK and Ireland. It also has the ability to track stats to help golfers learn more about their games.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

Bushnell Golf

Bushnell is a huge player in the rangefinder market and its app is free to use for Bushnell GPS device users. It allows you to use your smartphone for GPS distances on more than 38,000 courses worldwide and also shows 3D flyovers of holes to help if you haven’t played a course before and are not too sure of where the hole goes or if it has any bunkers or penalty areas. It also has features including Score Tracking, Swing Pro, Pedometer and Fitness modes.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

VPAR

VPAR is much more than just a GPS app, although it will give you accurate distances on more than 30,000 courses around the world. Its real standout feature aside from the GPS aspect is the ability to play tournaments and set up matches with friends or in larger society groups. It shows live leaderboards and genuinely adds something to a tournament round. As well as stroke play, it also supports match play and stableford formats.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

Golfshot Golf GPS & Statistics

Golfshot has over 4 million members and provides thorough yardages on more than 45,000 courses around the world. It also has features like shot tracking, detailed statistics, entire course flyover previews and club recommendations.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

SwingU Golf GPS

SwingU has more than 5.5 million users who rely on the app for GPS yardages and a place to enter and keep scorecards as well as statistics. It will also give you a (non official) handicap after three rounds and it is said to work on every course in the world.

US Download Now for iOS or Android

UK Download Now for iOS or Android

