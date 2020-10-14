We take a look at some of our favourite hats to play golf in.

Best Golf Hats

Choosing the right hat when you are heading to, or at the golf course doesn’t sound like that much of an important decision but we would argue it is. This is because no longer are hats just something to tip when we hit a good shot, nor are they just a fashion statement.

No these days there are hats designed specifically to deal with the sun, the rain, the wind, the cold and just about every other weather variable you can think of. Importantly, modern day hats have become functional as well as fashionable.

So bearing in mind the huge selection of choice, and the various styles of hat out there, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite caps, bucket hats and beanies to narrow down your choice.

TaylorMade Tour Radar

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

Do your best Dustin Johnson or Jon Rahm impression with this Tour Radar cap from TaylorMade. Available in six different colours it has an adjustable strap to cater for any shape of head whilst the moisture wicking fabric deals with any sweat nicely too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £16.99

Under Armour Official Tour 3.0 Cap

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

Colours: 9

Available in a colossal nine different colours, Under Armour has managed to cram an astounding amount of technology into this Tour 3.0 Cap. First it is made from a stretchy fabric to give a comfortable fit and the ArmourVent technology delivers breathability and protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Under Armour CoolSwitch is also present which is a coating on the inside which pulls heat away from the skin to help you stay cool on the course.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $30

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £26

TravisMathew ‘You Pay Now’ Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (White)

TravisMathew make some of the most stylish apparel in the game and that includes the hats! We particularly liked this ‘You Pay Now’ model which has a distinctive and yet classic aesthetic whilst also providing breathable comfort thanks to the mesh to the rear of the hat.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

A cap you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, this Tour Authentic hat from Callaway boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit, a moisture wicking sweatband, and also a good array of colour choice.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £13.99

Nike TW Aerobill Heritage 86 Cap

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

Colours: 9

Look the part with this Nike cap with the legendary ‘TW’ logo. The perforations and holes at the front of the design give excellent ventilation and Nike’s AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort. There are loads of colours to choose from as well.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $35

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £29.99

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (White/Blue, White/Red, White/Grey, Red, Black, Blue)

Another Tour favourite on this list, Srixon staff players wear this cap which is made from diamond polyester and a features UV protective coating.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £12.95

Puma Golf P Snapback Cap 2020

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections and designs to choose from

One of the most popular golf caps in the amateur game, Rickie Fowler could play a role there, this ‘P’ Snapback cap has a moisture wicking sweatband and is made from dryCell Technology fabric to help you stay cool under pressure. The important thing here though is to find a colour you like because there are so many collections and unique designs to choose from. If you want the classic look though, the original designs still look great as shown above.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $29.99

UK Buy Now at Puma for £27

Ping Tour Classic Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

Get the look of the tour with Ping’s new Tour Classic Golf Cap, featuring a moisture-wicking sweatband, lightweight construction and adjustable back closure for a comfortable and fresh feel on and off the course.

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections to choose from

A cap worn by professionals around the world, this is made from Titleist’s proprietary material and it also has a headband that regulates temperature, wicks moisture and is also antimicrobial to limit odour too.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $27.95

UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £17.99

Mizuno Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (Blue, White, Black, Navy)

A structured, 6-panel cap, Mizuno has implemented eyelets for enhanced ventilation and a performance sweatband too to go along with the simple but awesome looking design.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $27.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £18.99

Puma Tour Driver 2.0 Golf Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 5 (White, Black, Red, Navy, Grey)

Bryson DeChambeau and indeed Puma compete in the game of golf in distinctive ways and they have combined in this cap. DeChambeau always wears a flat bill cap in tournament play and this model by Puma features a moisture-wicking performance sweatband to protect from sweat and a classic brim designed to shield from the sun.

Titleist StaDry Performance Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Grey)

Featuring the iconic Titleist logo on the side, this bucket hat is simple but high-performing thanks to the waterproof construction of the material. The seams are fully sealed to not let one drop through and the lightness of the hat sometimes makes you forget you are wearing one at all.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £24.99

Galvin Green Aqua Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)

Galvin Green’s Aqua bucket hat is fully seam sealed like most other bucket hats but what differentiates it further is the extra wide brim at the back, the storm strap and the elasticated sweatband for maximum protection and comfort when you need it most in terrible weather.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $89.99 UK Buy Now at Click Golf for £49.95 Adidas Bucket Hat Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Black) Another excellent model of bucket hat, adidas has constructed this with a plain weave coating and then laminated it with a DWR finish to prevent moisture of any kind getting inside the hat. It is also stretchy so can fit on most heads with comfort. UK Buy Now at American Golf for £27.95

Nike Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

Sizes: XS/S, S/M, M/L, L/XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

The lightweight Nike Dri-FIT Bucket Hat helps keep the sun out of your eyes with a wide brim. Areas of breathability work in tandem with sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry when your round heats up.

US Buy Now at Nike for $40

TaylorMade Storm Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black, Grey)

Take on the toughest golf conditions with this Storm Bucket Hat. Made from 91% polyester and 9% spandex it stretches nicely whilst the 2.5 inch brim of the hat provides great protection from the elements and the water resistant fully seamed crown ensures you stay dry and comfortable.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £19.99

Sunderland Wide Brim Waterproof Golf Hat

Sizes: S/M or L/XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

A practical piece of headwear to pull out of the bag when the weather turns, Sunderland has given this hat the full waterproof treatment, including heat sealed taped seams and an extra-deep front and long back brim design to prevent rain from reaching your face or inside your collar. It also has an elasticated headband with a micro-mesh lining for comfort.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £18.95

Inesis Rain Weather Golf Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Navy)

Designers at Inesis worked hard to create a hat that was waterproof with the best. This takes the form of a waterproof fabric construction, wide edges and the back of the hat is designed so water runs off the outside of the jacket collar, not to the inside and down your back which is uncomfortable to say the least.