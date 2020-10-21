Read our guide to the best golf hybrid clubs for 2020. Find your perfect club and transform your scoring

Best Golf Hybrid Clubs

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring – but there is a lot to consider before committing to a purchase.

A hybrid, or rescue, is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies.

In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces.

You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.

What are the best golf hybrid clubs? Let’s take a closer look…

Titleist TS2 Hybrid



+ Exceptional forgiveness

+ Fast ball speeds and strong, towering flight

– Glossy crown does produce glare from the sun in certain angles The Titleist TS2 and TS3 models came in to replace the 818H1 and H2 hybrids. Featuring a thinner crown, face and higher MOI, these hybrids are said to increase ball speed and clubhead stability, resulting in consistently longer and straighter shots. The larger, more forgiving TS2 hybrid is designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway wood and have more of a shallow, sweeping delivery into the ball. Meanwhile, the TS3 is built for those who hit down on their hybrid like an iron with more offset and a squarer toe. We found the TS2 easier to strike and more symmetrical in shape – and, for us, it produced slightly better results overall than the TS3. Titleist TS2 Hybrid Review

TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid



+ Solid, stable feel

+ Excellent playability from tee and turf

– Lacks any adjustability

Much like the SIM Ti fairway wood, the SIM Max rescue has also incorporated V Steel technology into a hybrid for the first time to deliver improved turf interaction and reduced friction when playing from various lies.

A reshaped leading edge further improves playability and strike conditions.

Meanwhile, the corrective technologies of Twist Face and Speed Pocket offer improved performance and forgiveness on mis-hits on the toe, heel and low on the face.

There’s a reason why it found a way into Rory McIlroy’s bag: its design means golfers get the versatility and workability of a compact head, plus the playability and forgiveness of Twist Face.

TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid Review

Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid



+ Cobra Connect for performance tracking an added bonus

+ Excellent value for money (RRP £189)

– Larger size than average hybrid won’t appeal to all

Joining the Speedzone drivers and fairway woods, the King Speedzone hybrids are available in variable and one-length options and feature the same hollow split rail system that allows for more flex than solid rails for higher launch and increased distance.

For us, this is one of the best-performing hybrids on the market, offering golfers a powerful ball flight and heightened forgiveness.

A weight has been placed into the back of the club to create a higher launch, something that was obvious in testing.

With a larger sweetspot – and the claim of a 70% larger hot spot area is well supported – as well as improved turf interaction, there’s a lot to like about Cobra’s latest hybrid.

Cobra King Speedzone Hybrid Review

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

– Not adjustable for loft

The Mavrik line of hybrids, comprised of a standard, Pro and Max model, replace the Rogue range.

They feature many of the same technologies that are present in the drivers and fairway woods, including fully optimised Flash faces which come in every loft for the first time, along with Jailbreak to enhance ball speed.

The standard model (pictured above) features a moderate head shape and is likely to appeal to a range of golfers with its easy launch properties and impressive speed.

Meanwhile, the Max version features an oversized head and is more aimed at the ‘super game improver’ – or those with high handicaps. Finally, the Pro model is closer to a fairway wood in terms of its shape than an iron, and will appeal to golfers who prefer a flatter lie-angle and a more neutral ball flight.

Honma TR21 Hybrid

+ Adjustability makes it a more versatile offering

+ One of the most forgiving models we’ve tested

– Slightly offset design won’t suit everyone

The Japanese golf brand’s premium performance TR (Tour Release) line of clubs includes the TR21 hybrid.

It features strategically placed CG locations for improved launch and spin to deliver greater stopping control into greens, whilst a narrow sole improves turf interaction at impact.

Better players seeking meticulously crafted Tour-inspired equipment will approve of the classic, compact shape.

Ping G410 Hybrid



+ Adjustability options

+ Reshaped turbulators frame ball neatly

– Perhaps too large for some to look down on

Ping’s first ever adjustable hybrid, the G410 can be adjusted in a multitude of ways to affect trajectory, spin, loft and lie.

Comparing it to the G400, the maraging steel face has been thinned out to generate higher ball speed, launch and distance whilst the back-weight increases stability and forgiveness on off-centre hits.

It’s head has been made larger than the G400, generating a MOI that’s 6.5 per cent higher to make the head more stable and forgiving at impact – something we certainly appreciated during testing.

It delivers a high, stable flight and, for us, it’s one of the best-performing hybrids on the market.

Ping G410 Hybrid Review

Mizuno CLK Hybrid



+ Adjustable to help with distance gapping

+ Powerful feel off the face

– Dirt gathers in the sole slots

Mizuno’s new CLK hybrid has been designed to offer golfers a versatile, high-performing connection between irons and fairway woods.

The new Dual Wave sole technology has been designed to create a wider profile at address and a higher ball flight to help the player attack tighter pins.

There are also several structural refinements to ensure a solid sound at impact.

Meanwhile, the adjustable hosel has eight loft and lie settings.

We like how the wide, flat crown sits flush to the turf, which is sure to give many golfers that little extra confidence they need with a hybrid.

Callaway Apex 19 Hybrid

+ Sleek black PVD finish

+ Offers impressive levels of feedback

– Toe heavy appearance might not be to everyone’s liking

The Callaway Apex 19 hybrid is a traditionally shaped hybrid aimed at better ball players who perhaps need more forgiveness provided from a long iron.

Jailbreak technology remains to provide a stiffer body and faster ball speeds at impact thanks to more face flex.

Meanwhile, the forged Carpenter steel face creates added forgiveness across the clubhead so the negative impact of a mis-hit is minimal.

With its compact profile, it’s a hybrid that will appeal more to confident ball strikers and those who demand more workability and feel.

Srixon ZX Hybrid

+ Mid-size shape will suit a range of tastes

+ High launch with low spin creates distance

– Not adjustable for loft

The Srixon ZX hybrid has a stepped crown that lowers the centre of gravity to optimise launch and increase MOI as well as helping with alignment.

As Srixon says, it’s a ‘true player’s hybrid’, featuring a smaller head shape and square toe to give players more confidence at address.

Featuring Srixon’s Rebound Frame Technology, the ZX provides increased ball speed and distance from a variety of lies.

If you like the look of one of these hybrids , we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting; only then will you be certain of what’s actually best for you.