Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2018

Sam Tremlett

Read our guide to the best golf hybrids and utility clubs for 2018.

Take a look at our list of the best golf hybrids and utility clubs 2018 has on offer below.

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.

A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.

TaylorMade M3

The M3 features TaylorMade’s famous two-tone crown on a compact and workable headshape. It still has the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, as well as a 30g moveable weight so you can adjust your shot shape. It also has a 3-degree adjustable loft so you can perfectly gap it between your longest iron and fairway wood.

Callaway Rogue

Jailbreak Technology places two ultra-light, strong titanium bars behind the face connecting the crown and sole. These work together to reduce how much the crown and sole deflect, forcing the face to take on more of the load so it can create faster ball speeds for more distance. It also boasts a low CG location  and high MOI design that makes it easy to hit. The Rogue hybrid also comes in the Rogue X mode, which has a larger head and stronger lofts to suit higher handicappers

Ping G400 Crossover

If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving clubface like a hybrid, making it very versatile.

Titleist 718 T-MB

This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.

Wilson Staff C300

Wilson Staff’s C300 hybrid comes with power holes in the crown and sole which are to increase the sweet spot for greater ball speeds and more forgiveness.

Callaway Golf GBB Epic

The Epic Hybrids borrow the proprietary Triaxial Carbon Composite technology from the Great Big Bertha Epic and Epic Sub Zero Drivers, making the crown on the Epic Hybrids the thinnest and lightest material (weighing just 5g) Callaway has ever used. This substantial weight saving is then re-distributed into strategic locations within the ultra-premium body frame to dramatically increase MOI and lower the CG, making the Epic Hybrids powerful, forgiving, accurate and easy to launch.

TaylorMade GAPR Range

The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi. The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, and finally the HI is more like your traditional hybrid style.

Ping G400

This hybrid features Turbulators on the crown to aid alignment, while its cascading sole enhances the springing effect at impact to give you more distance. You’ll also notice a sole weight at the rear, which moves the CG back to encourage a forgiving high launch from all lies.

TaylorMade M4

Unlike the M3 hybrid, the M4 doesn’t have an adjustable hosel or sole weight. If that doesn’t bother you, you can save £50 and still get the same head technology, including the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, plus it has TaylorMade’s two-tone crown design and two internally split weights that increase forgiveness.

Srixon Z U85

Designed with a clean, iron-like look at address, Srixon’s Z U85 has a reflective back edge which makes the club look narrower than it actually is. In terms of construction an ultra-soft 1020 carbon steel combines with a high-strength SUP10 face which means you get more feel and distance whether it be from the tee or from the ground.

Titleist 818 H1 and H2

Titleist’s latest hybrids both feature Active Recoil Channel 2.0, which contracts and flexes at impact for faster speeds with low spin for more distance. As with previous generations, the H1 is more forgiving and flies higher, while the H2 aids shot shaping and precise distance control. Both also have Titleist’s SureFit adjustable hosel so you can tweak your loft and lie during a fitting.

Mizuno CLK

Up there with the best of them, this club is shaped like a wood but plays like an iron. You should fine it provides a good balance between distance and stopping power, as well high levels of forgiveness, making it extremely versatile.

Callaway X-Forged Utility Iron

These new UT Irons are primarily targeted at the more accomplished player having been developed with input from Callaway’s tour staff.

X Forged UT Irons are available in 18°, 21° and 24° lofts with Project X stepless steel shafts and feature a strategically-positioned CG location, sitting directly in line with the centre of the face, promoting straighter ball flights and maximum ball speed. Manufactured with a highly forgiving, hollow body construction, X Forged UT Irons use the company’s 360 Face Cup Technology that increases ball speed, offering greater efficiency on centre hits, and minimising distance loss on off-centre hits.

Cobra King F8

Its Baffler Dual Rails make this an extremely versatile club, while a fixed sole weight creates deep weighting for a forgiving high launch from lots of lie types. To generate more head speed and distance, crown and sole aero trips positioned around the perimeters reduce drag. Its thin face also flexes for greater distance,  even on off centre ball hits. As you’ll spot in the image above, there is also a One Length version with a 7-iron length shaft for players using Cobra’ One Length irons.

Lynx Black Cat

Lynx’s Black Cat range is becoming ever more popular thanks to its combination of value and performance. This model has a compact head that is easy to hit from multiple lies and it comes in a a choice of three colours.

Benross HTX Compressor

This is a really great option at the price, which is under £90 at most retailers. While it doesn’t have any adjustably, its design does incorporates a Compressor Technology Response Channel that springs to maximise ball speed across the face.

If you like the look of one of these hybrids or utility clubs, we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting, only then will you be certain of what’s actually best for you. We hope this has given you an idea of where to go next, but be sure to browse Golf Monthly further for more reviews and videos.