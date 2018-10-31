Read our guide to the best golf hybrids and utility clubs for 2018. Find your perfect club and transform your scoring.

Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2018

Take a look at our list of the best golf hybrids and utility clubs 2018 has on offer below.

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.

A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.

With some of the products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade M3

The M3 features TaylorMade’s famous two-tone crown on a compact and workable headshape. It still has the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, as well as a 30g moveable weight so you can adjust your shot shape. It also has a 3-degree adjustable loft so you can perfectly gap it between your longest iron and fairway wood.

Callaway Rogue

Jailbreak Technology places two ultra-light, strong titanium bars behind the face connecting the crown and sole. These work together to reduce how much the crown and sole deflect, forcing the face to take on more of the load so it can create faster ball speeds for more distance. It also boasts a low CG location and high MOI design that makes it easy to hit. The Rogue hybrid also comes in the Rogue X mode, which has a larger head and stronger lofts to suit higher handicappers

Ping G400 Crossover

Ping G400 Crossover review

If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving clubface like a hybrid, making it very versatile.

Titleist 718 T-MB

Titleist 718 T-MB review

This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.

Wilson Staff C300

Wilson Staff’s C300 hybrid comes with power holes in the crown and sole which are to increase the sweet spot for greater ball speeds and more forgiveness.

Callaway Golf GBB Epic

The Epic Hybrids borrow the proprietary Triaxial Carbon Composite technology from the Great Big Bertha Epic and Epic Sub Zero Drivers, making the crown on the Epic Hybrids the thinnest and lightest material (weighing just 5g) Callaway has ever used. This substantial weight saving is then re-distributed into strategic locations within the ultra-premium body frame to dramatically increase MOI and lower the CG, making the Epic Hybrids powerful, forgiving, accurate and easy to launch.

TaylorMade GAPR Range

TaylorMade GAPR Range review

The new GAPR range from TaylorMade is aimed at golfers seeking either an iron-like alternative to their hybrid or most lofted fairway wood, or a hybrid-like alternative to their long irons. There are three clubs within the range – the GAPR Lo, Mid and Hi. The Lo is much more iron like, with a thinner top line and limited offset, while the Mid is longer from front to back and has a white arrow behind the face, and finally the HI is more like your traditional hybrid style.

Ping G400



Ping G400 Hybrid Review

This hybrid features Turbulators on the crown to aid alignment, while its cascading sole enhances the springing effect at impact to give you more distance. You’ll also notice a sole weight at the rear, which moves the CG back to encourage a forgiving high launch from all lies.