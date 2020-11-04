Check out our ultimate guide to the very best irons on the market, from game improvement clubs to players' irons

Best Golf Irons

Getting the best golf irons to suit your game could make all the difference to your on-course performance. Good iron play will give you scoring opportunities and the potential to knock strokes off your handicap.

If you’re an improving player, you should probably look towards the best game improvement irons, or some of the most forgiving irons on the market to help your iron play.

Alternatively if you have a slightly lower handicap then the best compact mid-handicap irons might give you a variety of models to consider because they give a blend of consistency and feel.

Whatever style you’re looking for, you want to feel comfortable and confident with the irons you choose. A set of irons is one of the most expensive purchases in golf and it can be a minefield trying to make the right decision. We are here to help.

Here we’re looking at the best of the best – what we consider to be the best golf irons currently on the market.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons

+ Thin face and fast ball speeds

+ Low and deep centre of gravity

– Not as easily workable as Tour option

The JPX921 Forged iron integrates the power of Chromoly into a full body Forged iron for the very first time. Initially applied in Mizuno’s Hot Metal irons – Chromoly has made the cross over to Mizuno’s forgings with excellent results. Testing shows the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a fully Forged iron.

Grain Flow Forged HD in Mizuno’s legendary facility in Hiroshima Japan, the JPX921 Forged irons offer an identifiable and unsurpassed Mizuno feel. The integration of Chromoly 4120 allows for a clubface up to 0.5mm thinner which delivers the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a full body Forged iron.

Despite this, the JPX921 Forged irons offer a sleeker, compact profile – a shorter blade length throughout, a beveled leading edge and reduced offset. The feel is that of a traditional forged iron as the JPX921 Forged gets noticeably sleeker through the set and is undoubtedly one of the best Mizuno irons our right now.

Mizuno JPX921 Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £879

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fiber topline

Cobra’s King Speedzone irons have been designed to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fiber topline.

Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

Additionally, Cobra introduced progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW. This is said to create consistent spin and flight.

We were impressed with the distance and ball flight produced by these irons in testing and feel the King SZ represents a shift further towards the super game improvement category, with the included technologies creating an option to suit golfers looking for a compact distance iron.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $799.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £699

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

+ Good distance and forgiveness

+ Nice soft sound

– Not most workable iron from TaylorMade

One of the best TaylorMade irons the brand makes, the SIM Max is the smaller of the brand’s two game-improvement irons for 2020.

There’s a generous sole width and hitting area with noticeable offset and a thick topline inspiring confidence over the ball for the inconsistent striker.

The irons feature a Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline for support and to prevent unwanted vibrations.

A Thru-Slot Speed Pocket stretches from heel to toe and completely disconnects the leading edge from the sole of the iron, which in essence creates a free-floating face. This allows the face to hinge upon the topline for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness.

TaylorMade’s variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), is now uniquely positioned to both increase the sweet spot and minimize the effects of mishits.

In testing, we particularly liked the sound and feel of the SIM Max irons, softer and more subtle than many game improvement irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £749

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Mavrik and Mavrik Max

The Callaway Mavrik Pro iron is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball. With its compact shape, the Pro is aimed at mid and low handicap players looking to have a little more control but still to benefit from the impressive technologies featured in the Mavrik range.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft, delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimized spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimize precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But with classic shape and clean lines, the Mavrik Pro is a far more workable iron than the Mavrik or Mavrik Max. With thinner topline and sole for more precise striking, better players will enjoy the feel as well as the performance. It’s one of the best golf irons 2020 has to offer and one of the best Callaway irons.

Callaway Mavrik Irons Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons



+ Good consistent carries

+ Soft and solid feel at impact

– Lacks the wow factor looks of some mid handicap irons

Forged from soft 8620 Carbon steel and featuring a new club head design, Wilson’s D7 Forged irons have a thinner topline and minimal offset.

A Urethane filled Power Chamber inside the head has been introduced alongside the Power Hole Technology which allows the face to flex while reducing vibration for a more solid and consistent feel at impact.

With a narrower sole, it flights the ball considerably lower but with more spin – hovering just over the 6,000rpm mark – to keep it airborne and enhance the stopping power as well as control of the flight.

The D7 Forged is well worth considering if you’re seeking a mid handicap iron offering a soft feel in a compact package.

Wilson Staff D7 Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £679

Ping G710 Irons



+ Striking black finish

+ High ball flight with good distance

– Not the most workable iron in the Ping range

With its black PVD coating, the Ping G710 is a standout iron designed to help improving players get the most from their games.

With flexible maraging steel face, the design is intended to replicate the feel of a fairway metal and the speed and power produced by the G710 is impressive.

The addition of high-density tungsten toe and heel weights further increases Moment of Inertia and helps maximize club head and ball speed.

We found the G710 produced a satisfyingly high ball flight and some good distances, even on the off-centre strikes.

The addition of Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard bolsters the appeal.

This is a great option for an improving golfer looking to improve consistency and distance.

Ping G710 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,139.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

Titleist T200 Irons

+ Distance in a compact package

+ Good forgiveness

– Won’t suit those looking for max feel and workability

The T200 iron is one of the most versatile in the Titleist range, offering benefits to a broad range of golfers.

In terms of looks, it’s a classic and compact shape – a slimmed-down version of the T300. It also features slightly less offset which better players should enjoy.

Like the T300, it features Max impact technology which allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

Tungsten weighting in the longer irons further enhances forgiveness and generates more distance.

We were impressed by the combination of distance and feel offered by these irons. They’ll suit an improving player seeking game-improvement performance in a compact shape. In our opinion, it’s definitely one of the best Titleist irons that could help your game.

Titleist T200 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1224.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Srixon ZX5 Irons

+ Good distance and consistency

+ Soft feel and stability

– Not as forgiving as some mid handicap irons

As used by Tour stars Shane Lowry, Srixon’s ZX5 irons look like a pure muscle-back and yet still provide forgiveness thanks to the additional mass behind the impact location. Importantly this also helps with shot-shaping ability and versatility.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £899

Honma TR20 P Irons

+ Good blend of power and workability

+ Classic looks

– Premium price tag

The Honma TR20 P irons are a player’s distance iron with game improvement playability.

They feature a forged S35C steel body with an L-cup face for increased ball speeds and a tungsten weighted pocket cavity to create speed-enhancing forgiveness on off centre strikes.

The irons also feature a low centre of gravity and high MOI to achieve high launch and longer carries.

We found the TR20 P Irons to deliver an impressive blend of distance and workability that should suit the mid handicap player looking to have a little more control without sacrificing power and forgiveness.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £1,199

Titleist T400 Irons

+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with a strong, high ball flight produced.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is one of the best golf irons that could really help higher handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Callaway Epic Forged Irons

+ Very fast off the face

+ Stunning looks

– Low launch might concern slower swingers

Forged from 1025 carbon steel and constructed with a dynamic suspended tungsten core in each head, these highly engineered irons are lightweight, easy to swing and smooth through impact.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes hight ball speeds across the face, while Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

With a variable face thickness pattern, the faces of the Epic irons are noticeably fast but also consistent – no rogue long shots.

The Epic Forged irons look fantastic with a luxurious platinum chrome sheen finish.

Callaway Epic Forged Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $2,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,449

Mizuno MP-20 MB Irons

+ Great looking iron

+ Great feel and precision

– Only for good ball strikers.

With the new MP-20 MB irons, Mizuno has focused on improving the feel through adopting a former technique of adding a layer of copper to the head underneath the brushed satin outer finish and protective nickel chrome layers.

The MP-20 is a pure muscleback iron, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past and Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel.

A tapered topline and cambered sole allow a fuller spread of weight to enhance vertical stability and forgiveness on strikes from high or low on the face.

A blend of satin and mirror chrome finishing has been engineered to eliminate areas of high glare in the playing position.

The MP-20 MB, with its small profile, isn’t for the faint hearted. Out of the middle, it’s arguably the best feeling iron you can buy, but you need to be precise with your ball striking to see the benefits of the distance consistency it can provide. It’s one of the best golf irons 2020 has to offer.

Mizuno MP-20 MB Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

