We take a look at the best golf irons for beginners on the market to help you get started and improve your game.

Best Golf Irons For Beginners

If you’re new to the game of golf or in the early stages of your playing career, you need to find the best golf irons to help you progress.

Within this category of the best golf irons for beginners, you’ll find clubs designed to get the ball up in the air quickly to give you longer carries.

The best golf models for beginners also tend to be larger in order to be the most forgiving irons possible, giving you the best chance of getting the ball away, even with off-center hits.

Some of these iron sets will include the option of switching out the 3, 4 and even 5-irons for easier-to-hit hybrids, which could help your game in the trickier end of your bag.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market, or you might have looked at our advice on the best distance irons out there.

Here below we’re focusing on the best golf irons for beginners on the market.

Titleist T400 irons

+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with a strong, high ball flight produced.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron that could really help beginners and high handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,299.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £859

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

+ Looks inviting to hit

+ Strong, high draw bias trajectory

– Not most workable iron in the Callaway range

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are the first Big Bertha irons to be designed using Artificial Intelligence.

The irons feature a generous offset, wide soles and a thick topline to inspire confidence.

Flash face technology delivers high ball speeds and a strong ball flight and tungsten toe weighting moves the centre of gravity to the middle of the score-lines for extra forgiveness.

Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Overall, after testing, we thought the Big Bertha B21 iron to be ideal for beginners and high-handicap golfers who struggle with launch and strike. There is a good deal of technology to help you get the ball up with more speed while the feel off the face is also pleasing on the senses.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £685

Benross Delta Irons

+ Confidence-inspiring topline

+ Good value for money

– Not easy to shape the ball

Featuring a heat-treated 431 stainless steel construction, these irons deliver excellent ball speed and carry.

The positioning of the centre of gravity has been designed to help you get the ball airborne and it’s progressive through the set to give you more assistance with the longer irons.

We were impressed with the launch and the feel of these irons. Offering great value for money, these are a great option for beginners.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £399

Inesis 500 Irons

+ Low price

+ Strong flight

– Not the most attractive iron on the market

This great value set of irons has been designed for higher handicap golfers to offer great forgiveness and distance.

The ultra slim face gives good ball speed and power while the perimeter weighting means even off-centre hits get good flight and distance.

Inesis have come up with an interesting way for you to find the right irons for you without having to do the traditional custom fit.

Within the Inesis iron range you have 6 different setups to choose from and the first thing you need to do is figure out your hand to floor measurement which will give you an idea on the length of golf clubs you need.

The second thing you do is you select the iron set you want based on your swing speed. After you have been through this process via the Decathlon website, you will get a set that is slightly more tailored towards you.

In testing we found these irons easy to flight and with a good feel at impact. There is plenty of forgiveness on offer, packed into a package that looks good too.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £349.99

Ping G710 Irons

+ Striking black finish

+ High ball flight with good distance

– Not the most workable iron in the Ping range

With its black PVD coating, the Ping G710 is a standout iron designed to help improving players get the most from their games.

With flexible maraging steel face, the design is intended to replicate the feel of a fairway metal and the speed and power produced by the G710 is impressive.

The addition of high density tungsten toe and heel weights further increases Moment of Inertia and helps maximise club head and ball speed.

We found the G710 produced a satisfyingly high ball flight and some good distances, even on the off-centre strikes.

The addition of Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard merely bolsters the appeal.

This is a great option for an improving golfer looking to improve consistency and distance.

Ping G710 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,139.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £899

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

+ Great distance

+ Max forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving version of the Sim Max Iron for golfers seeking maximum assistance on iron shots.

It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction.

The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

In testing we found the SIM Max OS was producing more distance than the SIM Max with lower spin and a similar launch.

Overall, the SIM Max OS will suit players seeking the ultimate in forgiveness and maximum distance from their irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £639

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fibre topline

Cobra’s King Speedzone irons have been designed to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fibre topline.

Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

Additionally, Cobra introduced progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW. This is said to create consistent spin and flight.

We were impressed with the distance and ball flight produced by these irons in testing and feel the King SZ represents a shift further towards the super game improvement category. Ideal for beginners.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $799.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £699

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons

+ Easy launch

+ Fast face

– Not all will like the chunky looks

Comprising a fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness, each iron head within Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.

Each iron head within the set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.

A redesigned HiBore Crown features low, deep weighting to produce an easy to hit, high ball flight while progressive shaping provides a smooth transition from hybrid-like long irons to iron-like short irons.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £459

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons

+ Extra assistance from wide sole

+ Good accuracy

– Unorthodox looks take some getting used to

The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.

In testing we were impressed with the Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons. They’re not going to hit the ball for you and they’re certainly not going to save a really poor swing, especially in wet conditions, but the margin for error on the strike is definitely larger on a club like this and if you’re a beginner or high handicapper it’s certainly an option worth trying.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $699.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £519

