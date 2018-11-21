Browse our selection of the best golf jumpers 2018, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?

Best Golf Jumpers 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Jumpers 2018 has to offer below.

We all have a favourite golf jumper, but sometimes you just need a change. Whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeve or long, it’s an essential piece of kit that you’re guaranteed to get good use from, especially in the changeable British climate. The stretchy fabrics found in these performance garments allow a more tailored fit, and some are even water repellent.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Wool V-Neck Jumper

This design features a classic v-neck opening with matching ribbed neck and cuffs. The black/cobalt colourway adds a splash of colour to this contemporary styled sweater.

Glenmuir Eden Cotton Sweater

100% cotton, Glenmuir’s Eden Sweater has a understated yet fashionable look. Additionally it is lightweight and breathable so will not hamper your golf game.

Oscar Jacobson Hawkes Jumper

This stylish garment has innovative cut lines to contour the body of the modern golf athlete. If you’re in that bracket, this is a superb sweater and definitely one that will improve your golf wardrobe.

Stuburt 2018 Mens Hydro-Sport Thermal Golf Jumper

The Stuburt Hydro-Sport jumper is a super half-zip option available in three colours: black, grey marl and midnight. It’s easy to wash and maintain, and lightweight so you won’t feel restricted when playing.

J.Lindeberg Azim Wool Coolmax JL Navy

Brand new this season, the Azim and its distinctive design comes in blue and red for golfers with differing tastes. Coolmax technology also keeps you comfortable on the course.

Under Armour Mens 2018 Playoff Golf Full Zip Jumper

UA’s HeatGear technology features in this smart sweater. The material wicks sweat and dries fast so you stay warm and comfortable in cool temperatures. It’s softness adds to the supreme comfort levels.