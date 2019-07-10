Browse our selection of the best golf jumpers 2019, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?
Best Golf Jumpers 2019
Take a look at some of the Best Jumpers 2019 has to offer below.
We all have a favourite golf jumper, but sometimes you just need a change. Whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeve or long, it’s an essential piece of kit that you’re guaranteed to get good use from, especially in the changeable British climate. The stretchy fabrics found in these performance garments allow a more tailored fit, and some are even water repellent.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Golf Jumpers 2019
FootJoy Wool V-Neck Jumper
This design features a classic v-neck opening with matching ribbed neck and cuffs. The black/cobalt colourway adds a splash of colour to this contemporary styled sweater.
Glenmuir Eden Cotton Sweater
100% cotton, Glenmuir’s Eden Sweater has a understated yet fashionable look. Additionally it is lightweight and breathable so will not hamper your golf game.
adidas Go-To Jacket
Designed to be suitable for golfers for most of the year, this jacket features a water resistant fabric on the upper body and arms to prevent the ingress of water, and a fleece-lined shell for all-weather protection which features a square pattern underneath to reduce weight and trap warmth.
There’s no question at that price point, golfers are getting a lot for their money. It’s lightweight, warm, soft, very stretchy and extremely comfortable to wear and play golf in.
Nike Dry Top Crew Sweater
Brand new this season from Nike, we have seen stars like Rory McIlroy wear this jumper during The Open Championship in Royal Portrush. For good reason too as it looks great and performs well too We particularly liked the raglan sleeves which allowed sufficient movement.
FootJoy Fleece Quilted Jacket
For those that prefer a smarter, more sophisticated look on the course that can be easily transferred off it, the FootJoy Fleece Quilted jacket is one of the best option we’ve seen in recent years.
It has a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, which offers added wet-weather protection. Lightweight insulation keeps the golfer warm, while the stretch properties allow the wearer to swing freely.
Away from the course, we feel like the styling is neutral and subtle enough to work in other areas of your life as well.
Oscar Jacobson Hawkes Jumper
This stylish garment has innovative cut lines to contour the body of the modern golf athlete. If you’re in that bracket, this is a superb sweater and definitely one that will improve your golf wardrobe.
Stuburt Mens Hydro-Sport Thermal Golf Jumper
The Stuburt Hydro-Sport jumper is a super half-zip option available in three colours: black, grey marl and midnight. It’s easy to wash and maintain, and lightweight so you won’t feel restricted when playing.
Peter Millar Crown Soft Nappa Trimmed Quarter-Zip
An intimate blend of wool and silk, this Peter Millar jumper comes in a variety of colours to suit any taste and style.
J.Lindeberg Azim Wool Coolmax JL Navy
Brand new this season, the Azim and its distinctive design comes in blue and red for golfers with differing tastes. Coolmax technology also keeps you comfortable on the course.
Under Armour Mens Playoff Golf Full Zip Jumper
UA’s HeatGear technology features in this smart sweater. The material wicks sweat and dries fast so you stay warm and comfortable in cool temperatures. It’s softness adds to the supreme comfort levels.
Best Golf Belts 2019
A look at some of the best and…
Best Distance Irons 2018
If you are looking to invest in a…
Best Golf Accessories 2019
A look at some of the most essential…
Try a new read for New Year with a subscription trial
Subscribe to Golf Monthly and get 6 issues…
adidas Golf Mens 3-Stripes Blend Crewneck Jumper
adidas brings its iconic 3-stripe to this design. Its soft, knit fabric will keep you warm and comfortable in the cooler spring days. For those wishing to add a touch more colour to their wardrobe, go for the Trace Royal Heather, an eye-catching blue.
GOLFINO Pima Cotton Zipper Ladies Jumper
Yes, it’s an expensive piece of clothing, but GOLFINO products are constructed with high quality material and great attention to detail. This is a stylish cardigan that will last for a long time and look fantastic on and off the course.
G/FORE Zip Hoodie (Onyx)
A mixture of wool and cashmere, this hoody from G/FORE is usable everywhere, both on and off the course.
Nike Thermal Repel Crew Gym Jumper
Available in four stylish colours, the Nike Repel Crew jumper looks great and has a brushed interior for a soft and comfortable feel.
PUMA Women’s Evoknit Seamless 1/4 Zip Majesty Jumper
Featuring excellent ventilation thanks to Puma’s DryCELL technology, this jumper will perform well throughout your round.
BOSS Zip Pro Black Melange Jumper
Currently half price, this jumper is luxurious and can be used on and off the course thanks to a fashionable design. It also has a teflon finish to it which provides protection from the rain too.
PING Langdale II Sweater
Created with the finest merino wool, this jumper also comes with SensorWarm technology which provides excellent wind resistance and water protection.
Callaway Golf Mens Ribbed V-Neck Merino Jumper
Callaway’s Opti-Therm fabrics are designed to withstand the cold and provide a layer of thermal comfort. This is a classic, smart design well worth a place in your golf wardrobe.
There are plenty of other options, but all of these garments share the same high-quality design to ensure you’re comfortable when playing golf in cooler conditions.