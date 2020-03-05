Browse our selection of the best golf jumpers 2020, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?

We all have a favourite golf jumper, but sometimes you just need a change. Whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeve or long, it’s an essential piece of kit that you’re guaranteed to get good use from, especially in the changeable British climate. The stretchy fabrics found in these performance garments allow a more tailored fit, and some are even water repellent.

FootJoy Wool V-Neck Jumper

This design features a classic v-neck opening with matching ribbed neck and cuffs.

Ping Vertical Top

Part of the 2020 collection the Vertical top features Ping’s proprietary Sensor Technology Platform – a system that ensures the range meets the demands of the game, so that golfers can perform at their highest level, whatever the weather.

Glenmuir Eden Cotton Sweater

100% cotton, Glenmuir’s Eden Sweater has a understated yet fashionable look. Additionally it is lightweight and breathable so will not hamper your golf game.

adidas Collection 0 3-Stripe Jumper

Part of Adidas’ limited-edition golf streetwear capsule, “Collection Zero,” this stylish relaxed fit crewneck top features a comfortable waffled texture with an elastic cinched waist and cuffs for just the right amount of stretch

Nike Shield Crew Core Top

Brand new this season from Nike, the Shield Crew Core Top has Nike’s Shield technology to help protect you from the elements. It also has a colourblock design, elasticated hem, cuffs and neck line as well as ventilation holes under the arms for improved comfort while wearing.

FootJoy Fleece Quilted Jacket

For those that prefer a smarter, more sophisticated look on the course that can be easily transferred off it, the FootJoy Fleece Quilted jacket is one of the best option we’ve seen in recent years.

It has a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating, which offers added wet-weather protection. Lightweight insulation keeps the golfer warm, while the stretch properties allow the wearer to swing freely.

Away from the course, we feel like the styling is neutral and subtle enough to work in other areas of your life as well.

Oscar Jacobson Waldorf Tour Jumper

Made from Egyptian Giza cotton, the Waldorf Tour jumper is luxuriously made to create a stylish. simple jumper.

Stuburt Evolve Performance Jumper

Coming in at a cheaper price point is the Stuburt Evolve Performance jumper which helps to regulate body temperature and block out the harsh cold wind

FootJoy Tonal Heather Chill Out Pullover

A great looking top, the Tonal Heather Chill-Out is made from an easy care fabric to minimise wrinkling and it also has moisture wicking technology too.

Peter Millar Crown Soft Nappa Trimmed Quarter-Zip

An intimate blend of wool and silk, this Peter Millar jumper comes in a variety of colours to suit any taste and style.

J.Lindeberg Newman V-Neck Jumper

Brand new this season, the Newman has a classic design along and is made from 100% merino wool which keeps you comfortable on the course.

Under Armour Mens Playoff 2.0

An extremely comfortable garment, the four-way stretch construction is breathable, light and the UPF 30+ protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

adidas 3-Stripes Crewneck Jumper

adidas brings its iconic 3-stripe to this design. Its soft, knit fabric will keep you warm and comfortable in the cooler spring days. For those wishing to add a touch more colour to their wardrobe, go for the Trace Royal Heather, an eye-catching blue.

Nike Dry Half-Zip Statement Pullover

Available in three stylish colours, the Nike Dry Half-Zip Statement pullover looks great.

BOSS Zamot Jumper

A premium product from BOSS, the Zamot jumper features a full zip front, ribbed collar, cuffs and hem as well as raised detailing on the chest and sleeves.

PING Langdale II Sweater

Created with the finest merino wool, this jumper also comes with SensorWarm technology which provides excellent wind resistance and water protection.

Callaway Golf Mens Ribbed V-Neck Merino Jumper

Callaway’s Opti-Therm fabrics are designed to withstand the cold and provide a layer of thermal comfort. This is a classic, smart design well worth a place in your golf wardrobe.

There are plenty of other options, but all of these garments share the same high-quality design to ensure you’re comfortable when playing golf in cooler conditions.