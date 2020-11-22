From premium units to more affordable gadgets, launch monitors are becoming increasingly popular for both professionals and amateurs

Best Golf Launch Monitors

Launch monitors have completely changed the way golfers practise, learn and get custom fit for equipment.

Accurate club and ball data allows numbers like clubhead speed, carry distance, spin and much more to be seen instantly for incredible feedback.

The numbers can explain why you might have a tendency to slice it or hook it, and you can then correct your swing to eliminate bad tendencies.

Nearly every touring professional uses a launch monitor to hone their swings and many amateurs are also making the most of the technology now to improve their games too.

Some of the premium models that you’ll see on tour or in high-tech fitting studios can be expensive, although there are some more affordable options on the market too.

To help you decide which one is for you, we’ve listed the best golf launch monitors on the market right now…

Foresight Sports GCQuad

The GCQuad features four cameras that catch 200 pictures during impact from four different perspectives. That combination allows features of the club and ball to be pinpointed like never before, providing millimetre accurate strike and shot data within seconds. It takes photographs of the face, so as well as ball data you get precise club information such as path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location, making it a unique teaching tool. It features in our 2020 Editor’s Choice awards and is being seen more and more touring professionals use it including 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

US Buy Now at Foresight Sports from $11,000

UK Enquire Now at American Golf

Trackman 4 Launch Monitor

Trackman is what many think about when they hear the words ‘launch monitor’. Its devices are used by a number of the world’s best players and the new Trackman 4 offers up accurate data thanks to a patented multi-sensor technology that synchronizes an inbuilt camera with two bespoke designed ultra-sensitive radars. You can buy a single launch monitor and also get a complete home setup from the company as well.

UK Buy Now at Golf Swing Systems from $17,095

US Get a Quote at Trackman from $18,995

SkyTrak

SkyTrak offers launch monitors as well as a complete home setup for the golfer with space to dedicate to their game. The launch monitor delivers instant and real-time 3D shot analysis and ball-flight data, and the company offers a high-definition simulation package for the ultimate setup. It’s a very portable launch monitor that can be used anywhere once paired to a device through its inbuilt wi-fi.

US Buy Now at SkyTrak from $1,995

UK Buy Now at SkyTrak

Swing Caddie SC300 Portable Launch Monitor

A cheaper alternative in the launch monitor market is the SC300 from Swing Caddie, which gives you precise numbers like carry distance, swing speed, ball speed and more. It does this thanks to calibrating atmospheric pressure sensors and the latest in Doppler radar technology, and it also tells you your numbers thanks to voice assistance. Pair this up with a good golf net and you have a very nice home simulator.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £439.99

Swing Caddie SC200 Plus Launch Monitor

The SC200 from Swing Caddie comes in at around $150 cheaper than the SC300 but it will still measure data like carry yardage, swing speed and ball speed. It’s also significantly smaller than the larger SC300. It is said to be within 1-3% in terms of accuracy versus the premium launch monitors.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $349.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £299.99

Garmin Approach G80 GPS

Garmin’s G80 is one of the best GPS devices on the market, offering up plenty of helpful features in a slim device with a 3.5″, sunlight-readable, colour, touchscreen display. On top of that it tracks clubhead speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance. A really versatile piece of kit.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £399.99

aboutGolf Simulator

aboutGolf is another big player in the launch monitor and simulator market. A common package from the company will see you receive its 3Trak Software, a Patented 3Trak Launch Monitor, a high performance laptop and a one year subscription. You can also get them custom built to fit your home perfectly.

US Buy Now at aboutGolf for $17,500

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. It cannot be used in a net (although there has been an updated version so check if that’s important to you), so has to be used on the driving range or practice area. It also films your swing and stores up to 100 videos for free (you can get more storage with a subscription) and offers video playback with shot tracer.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £458.52

Shot Vision App

Launch monitors can be extremely expensive but what about a free app? That’s what the Shot Vision app does, although there is a paid version. The free version measures basic data like ball and club speed, spin and launch angle, whilst the paid Pro version will give carry and total distance numbers. Its reviews are fairly positive so it certainly isn’t completely inaccurate, although the numbers you see obviously not be as conclusive as a $20,000 device.

US Download for iOS

UK Download for iOS