If you are in the market for a golf mat, then we recommend checking out some of these models.

Best Golf Mat

One of the best golf accessories we recommend getting, especially given the very real possibility of occasionally wanting and needing to practice at home, is a good golf mat.

If money was no option then a lot of us would set up something very special in a spare room and spend far too long in there.

Here we have, hopefully, some affordable options to help you work away at your game as well one that might make your eyes water but we all like to dream.

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Complete with printed alignment guides, target points and distance markings, the mat replicates a medium-to-fast green. Improve your putting stroke and work on drills in the comfort of your own home – and not just over this solitary period!

US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

TrueStrike Single Mat

The fundamental design of TrueStrike is that it’s built to last and reacts like grass at impact which gives you some great feedback on your shots. There is something called a ‘suckable’ top surface and a gel-filled divot which accurately recreates your shots from turf.

So if you are like many of us where you always hit it well off a mat but then struggle when you get out on the course then this might work for you. It also comes with a ball tray.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Who better to advertise your product than the newly-crowned Masters champion Dustin Johnson? This features train track alignment lines, an auto-ball return and the hole is a reduced size to help narrow your focus.

This can run at up to 14 on the Stimpmeter – it features a unique crystal velvet material to produce a great pace – depending on the underlying surface and you can take it anywhere on your travels as it simply rolls up.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $169.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £132.85

Zen Green Stage

You’ll recognise this from Sky Sports Golf and, if the purse strings are up to it, then this could be the making of your new, hopefully sizeable, home.

Zen have produced a specially-customised 16x8ft model of the 2021 Green Stage and it gives Nick Dougherty and co the opportunity to recreate some famous shots and testing putts.

There’s also a battery of interchangeable strike mats which enable presenters to replicate shots from different course conditions and they can hit a variety of full-swing shots from adjustable sloping lies and even double-breaking putts.

Sky say: “Our presenters can really show how speed and slope affect putting and can also explain the different swing techniques and what the average golfer should emulate or avoid. It’s a brilliant TV tool.”

Get a quote at Zen Green

Fiberbuilt Flight Deck

The flight deck is a portable and affordable oval-shaped hitting mat. It uses the same ‘turf’ as the larger footprint studio mats and these are built to avoid turf shock.

It sits in a heavy-duty base with bumpers to protect your clubs and it includes stabiliser holes to fix the deck down and with an adjustable tee, whatever club you want to hit, you can.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $59.03

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £58.19

Forb Professional Putting Mat

This four-hole putting mat has both smooth and rough grass so there’s even scope to work on those delicate chips around the greens. These are designed to last and use 12mm polyethylene to replicate what you might face outside.

Each hole has its own mini flag and it is ideal for all flat indoor and outdoor surfaces.

They come in XL (6.5x13ft) and XXL (9x20ft)

US Buy Now at Amazon for $1,399.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £847.99

Net Return Pro Turf Mat

Who wouldn’t want this in or around their house? This is a relatively affordable quality mat and comes in a 6x10ft dimension. Traditional mats are either 4 or 5ft long and it is highly portable so it can be rolled up and used elsewhere or stored like a carpet. It can also be rotated to save on wear and tear and there are inserts cut into the turf for your tees.

And if you want to work on your putting then there’s enough space to hone your stroke.

Fiberbuilt Studio Golf Mat

This is a 7x4ft single stance mat so is ideal for your home set-up. There are four tee holes to work on all aspects of your game – and the hitting area is one-foot wide so there’s plenty of room to not just hit from the same spot though there is also a 300,000-shot guarantee. There is also room for your launch monitor.

Is easy to assemble and comes tool free which will be music to many people’s ears

