A good pair of golf mittens is crucial for those cold days out on the golf course.

Best Golf Mitts

This might not be the most colourful collection of the best golf accessories – perhaps there’s a gap in the market for something a bit more vibrant? – but, when the wind comes in and you’ve lost all the feel in your fingers, then these will be the most valuable part of your bag.

There’s a lot to be said about keeping your ears and feet warm but the only part of your body in touch with your clubs are your hands so look after them and show them a bit of love with these golf mitts

Alternatively we also recommend checking out our guides on the best golf waterproofs, best golf beanies and also best golf shoes for winter to make sure you are prepared for the cold on the course.

FootJoy Winter Mitts

Something a bit different looking here from FootJoy with a wind and water resistant nylon outer material to go with a soft lining to provide some added warmth.

The design is very smart, with a good-looking polyester shell, and a step away from just plain black – other nice features are a velcro pocket and a handy hook so they can be easily clipped onto your bag.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £22.95

Motocaddy Hot Mitts

These will really make a cold day on the links all the more enjoyable. These are ready to plug into any M-Series 28V electric trolley featuring a USB port. Alternatively the Hot Mitts are also compatible with the Motocaddy Power Bank.

The electric heat layer is equally spread within a fleece insulate so the warmth can reach all parts of your hands and fingers. The controls are simple to use with three heat settings so you can regulate your temperature depending on the conditions.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £44.95

Under Armour Cart Mitts

A soft thermo-conductive inner coating and Under Armour’s ColdGear Infrared technology will help to keep you toasty when you need all the help you can get from the chilly winds.

The branding is as simple as it is striking and these oversized mitts offer a polyurethane palm so you can carry out all those necessary tasks without having the faff of taking your mitts on and off.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $34.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £25

Ping Cart Mittens

SensorWarm technology will help you brave the elements when the weather takes a dip in temperature. There is a five-finger fleece liner for extra comfort and usability and a one-size-fits-all design thanks to an elasticated cuff.

Other appealing features are a skid-proof polyurethane palm so you can handle your umbrella with ease and the exterior is weather resistant so your hands aren’t going to get wet when the heavens really open.

US Buy Now at The Golf Warehouse for $44.95

Galvin Green Landon Mitts

As you might expect these are particularly stylish and they come with velcro for easy attachment to your trolley.

The tech is as impressive as the look with the windproof lining also offering extreme breathability so your hands remain warm and not sweaty. The drawstring toggle means you can get everything just so and the water-repellent finish will see any rain bead off rather than seep in.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £44.95

Titleist Winter Thermal Golf Mitts

A durable outer shell will see you protected from the wind and rain and the white Titleist embroidered label adds its usual contrast and stylish finishing touch.

A fleece lining provides extra warmth and the textured fabric on the palm and thumb helps with a better grip for your umbrella or trolley. A hook means you can fasten the gloves together when they’re not in use.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £24.95

Inesis Golf Cold Weather Mitts

Your fingers won’t have the luxury of a liner for each one but there is a fleece lining and waterproof membrane so you’ll stay warm and not wet.

These are a simple black offering but that is reflected in the price which is a fraction of some of its competitors.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £14.99

Sunderland of Scotland Mittens

These can be easily clipped to your bag so it doesn’t have to take up any unnecessary room in the bag. Inside there is a brushed fleece lining so you will be well equipped to tackle the elements.

There is a splash of colour with the two-tone grey-black colour scheme and the usual stylish Sunderland embroidered branding – and the price is also appealing for what’s on offer.

UK Buy Now at ClickGolf for £19.99

ProQuip Mittens

These offer an adjustable wrist band so, whether you are an S or XL, you can give yourself the best fit which is a neat touch.

Inside these mitts triple wadded for extra warmth and comfort, the palm grip offers extra purchase and the soft outer fabric adds some additional protection to whatever conditions are being thrown at you.

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £19.99

TaylorMade Cart Mittens

One size fits all with a high elasticated cuff to ensure the snuggest of fits and it comes in this black-grey offering.

A Thinsulate fleece lining offers the perfect protection from the wind while the water-resistant nylon shell does likewise from the rain (or snow). Whatever the weather all your bases will be covered with these.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £20

