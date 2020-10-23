If you are in the market for a new pair of golf pants, take a look at some of our favourites here.

Best Golf Pants 2020

Comfort is critical for peak performance on the course, and finding the right golf pants are an integral part of that. As more and more brands recognised this over the years, the golf pant has seen huge innovation take place whether it be in terms of design, features, technology, quality or fit.

Now, there is simply no excuse for wearing a pair of pants on the golf course that compromises your game.

Thankfully for the golfing world, much like the best golf tops, best golf polos, and every other piece of golf apparel you can think of, the golf trouser has now evolved into something much more in keeping with other areas of fashion, without compromising on functionality. Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf pants.

adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants

Sizes: 32-40

Colours: 7

A staple pant out on Tour, these adidas Ultimate 365’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.

US Buy Now at adidas for $80

UK Buy Now at adidas for £54.95

Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants

Sizes: 28-38

Colours: 4

Puma’s Jackpot 5 Pocket pants have proved very popular for a while now and it is easy to see why thanks to the combination of style, comfort, and wearable sportswear technology. This new model has a lighter mesh stretch waistband along with a silicone Puma Golf logo gripper tape to keep things comfortable in the waist area. Puma’s DryCELL technology is also present which wicks moisture away well

US Buy Now at Puma for $74

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £53.95

Nike Flex Player Pants

Sizes: 28-42

Colours: 4

Transition from the course to the concrete seamlessly with these Nike Flex Player Pants. Featuring a timeless and classic look, they provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.

US Buy Now at Nike for $95

Under Armour Showdown Tapered Pants

Sizes: 30-42

Colours: 5

Under Armour always deliver the goods when it comes to apparel. Here they looked to create a pair of pants to give mobility, and flex with your body nicely, throughout the round.

They did so by combining a high-performance, mobile fabric, with a stretch waistband and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and give you the confidence to swing freely.