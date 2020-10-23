If you are in the market for a new pair of golf pants, take a look at some of our favourites here.
Best Golf Pants 2020
Comfort is critical for peak performance on the course, and finding the right golf pants are an integral part of that. As more and more brands recognised this over the years, the golf pant has seen huge innovation take place whether it be in terms of design, features, technology, quality or fit.
Now, there is simply no excuse for wearing a pair of pants on the golf course that compromises your game.
Thankfully for the golfing world, much like the best golf tops, best golf polos, and every other piece of golf apparel you can think of, the golf trouser has now evolved into something much more in keeping with other areas of fashion, without compromising on functionality.
Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf pants.
adidas Ultimate365 Tapered Pants
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 7
A staple pant out on Tour, these adidas Ultimate 365’s are designed with extra stretch in the waistband for full freedom of movement so you can truly unleash your mobility on the golf course. The moisture-absorbing fabric also helps keep you dry for the days play too.
US Buy Now at adidas for $80
UK Buy Now at adidas for £54.95
Puma Jackpot 5 Pocket Pants
Sizes: 28-38
Colours: 4
Puma’s Jackpot 5 Pocket pants have proved very popular for a while now and it is easy to see why thanks to the combination of style, comfort, and wearable sportswear technology. This new model has a lighter mesh stretch waistband along with a silicone Puma Golf logo gripper tape to keep things comfortable in the waist area. Puma’s DryCELL technology is also present which wicks moisture away well
US Buy Now at Puma for $74
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £53.95
Nike Flex Player Pants
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 4
Transition from the course to the concrete seamlessly with these Nike Flex Player Pants. Featuring a timeless and classic look, they provide a good amount of stretch thanks to the Flex fabric and the slightly tacky texture on the inner waistband keeps the shirt tucked in nicely.
US Buy Now at Nike for $95
Under Armour Showdown Tapered Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 5
Under Armour always deliver the goods when it comes to apparel. Here they looked to create a pair of pants to give mobility, and flex with your body nicely, throughout the round.
They did so by combining a high-performance, mobile fabric, with a stretch waistband and a new streamlined fit to reduce drag on every swing and give you the confidence to swing freely.
US Buy Now at Under Armour for $80
UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £65
TravisMathew Right On Time Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 4
Part of TravisMathew’s Performance Loungewear collection, these pants work perfectly in a variety of social situations whether it be on the course, in the clubhouse or out on the town. They feature a lightweight construction, a subtle texture and are made from a 4-way stretch material that will keep you comfortable all day.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $114.95
J. Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Pants
Sizes: 31-38
Colours: 4
J. Lindeberg’s Ellott pants are one of the best models on the market right now, with the new design getting a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf pant right?
US Buy Now at Amazon for $91.43
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £109
Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Stretch Pants
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: N/A
Get the premium look with these Ralph Lauren pants. They may have slim in the name but don’t let that put you off because they stretch excellently and have moisture-wicking properties as well.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $115
UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £110
Original Penguin All Day Everyday Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 3
The clue is in the name here. These Penguin trousers are designed to be worn all day, everyday, making them perfect for all occasions. The golf performance comes from the stretch fabrication and the silicone details inside the waistband to help keep your shirt in place.
US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $89
Callaway Chev Tech II Pants
Sizes: 32-40
Colours: 4
The Callaway Chev Tech II Trousers are made from nylon/spandex fabric with lightweight fabrication which gives comfort on and off the course. Add to that Opti-Dri technology to transport moisture away from the body, and you have an excellent model of pant that comes in four nice colours.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $57.28
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £44.99
G/FORE Straight Leg Pants
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 6
These G/FORE trousers are lightweight, extremely soft and have a great casual look so could be used off the course too. Made with performance tech material, these trousers have plenty of stretch and feature a tonal grosgrain waistband detail for those days you don’t want to wear a belt. A nice feature.
US Buy Now at G/FORE for $165
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £115
FootJoy Lite Tapered Fit Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 8
A list of the best pants wouldn’t be comprehensive if we left FootJoy off. These Lite Tapered Fit pants allow a comfortable fit with maximum movement and breathability on offer. They also have anti-microbial technology and a lightweight nylon fabric construction which feels cool to the touch. There is good colour choice too.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £64.50
