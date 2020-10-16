Here is our selection of the very best golf pencil bags on the market, minimal carry bags allowing you to travel light on the golf course.

Best Golf Pencil Bags

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. Golf pencil bags allow you to travel freely around the golf course and get back to a more minimal approach to the game where you’re less burdened by equipment.

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags 2020 has to offer, or the best golf stand bags currently available. Here we’re looking more specifically at the best golf pencil bags on the market this year.

Carrying a bag gives you more freedom to move around the golf course, you can walk straight up to your ball wherever it’s sitting. It’s also quicker and easier to deal with pre and post-game.

But, if you like to carry, you’re inevitably going to expend more energy than someone with a caddy or taking a cart or trolley. To minimise energy loss and maximise carrying comfort, you might think to look for a bag that’s super lightweight and minimal – a golf pencil bag could be just the ticket.

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

+ Clever stand-up strap

+ Super light at just over 1kg

– No stand to keep base off the ground

The lightest of the Ping golf bags, the Moonlite is ideal if you’re zipping out for a quick nine holes, or an evening round. But it offers sufficient functionality to be a little more than just a secondary pencil bag.

There are six pockets, including a water bottle pocket and the 4-way rigid top provides easily enough room for 14 clubs.

We’re a big fan of the standing strap. It sits in a rigid position ready to go meaning you don’t have to bed right down to pick the bag up. The dual straps can be easily converted into a single strap.

This is a pretty versatile carry bag – either go minimally with a half set for reduced weight or, pack up and prepare for a longer day on the links.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $154.99

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £84.99

Titleist Premium Carry Bag

+ As light as they come

+ Comfy carrying

– Limited storage

Weighing in at just 1kg, the Titleist Premium Carry Bag is light as a feather.

It’s specifically designed for a quick summer round or nine holes in the evening with a half set – You might not get all your kit in there, but there is space for a waterproof jacket, balls and accessories.

Hitting the fairways with a pencil bag like this feels great. You’re unencumbered by bulky equipment and you can just focus on enjoying the walk and your game.

This bag is super comfy to carry thanks to the ergonomically designed double strap, but it’s pretty solid too and the mini stand legs keep it nicely off the ground to stop it getting wet.

This is a great option as a second bag – If you want to travel light or quickly zip onto the course, it’s great to have the choice of throwing a few sticks in and striding out.

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag

+ Lightweight

+ Good storage for a pencil bag

– No stand

There’s something very satisfying about this pencil bag – Throw a few clubs together, sling in a few balls and tees and head out onto the links. It’s a great feeling to get back to golfing basics.

This carry bag is extremely light. At only just over 1kg, it’s the lightest of the Callaway golf bags. But it has a 3-way top with full-length dividers to keep your clubs separate and there’s reasonable storage in three pockets, one of which is a full-length apparel pocket.

The double strap makes it comfy to carry, while the water-resistant underside should help keep your kit dry.

For a quick nine holes, or a summer’s evening, the Callaway Carry is a great option.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £69.95

TaylorMade Quiver Stand Bag

+ As light as they come

+ Nice little stand to keep bag up off wet ground

– Streamlined bag means less storage

This bag is idea for those who like to travel light. It’s a slim, pencil-style bag that’s supremely lightweight at just 1.4kg and takes up very little room in the boot of a car or in a locker.

It’s a perfect choice for the player who wants to walk a quick nine holes or to take half a set out. But, it can easily fit a full set of clubs and there’s storage enough for a waterproof jacket plus a decent amount of accessories.

It’s very comfy to carry thanks to the self-adjusting strap while the extended grab handle and short, retractable legs make it easy to quickly lift and move around.

There are six pockets providing good storage for a pencil bag and the 5-way top keeps clubs separated nicely.

Overall, it’s a nifty little bag that’s perfect for someone looking for a lightweight, minimal carrying option.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $119.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £84.95

Mizuno Scratch Sac Carry Bag

+ Good storage for pencil bag

+ Double and single strap options

– No mini stand

The Scratch Sac has evolved over the years and Mizuno’s latest design delivers a number of excellent features.

There’s now a 4-way top that helps you keep a full set of clubs nicely organised and there are four decent sized pockets, including a full side apparel pocket and a valuables pocket.

It’s comfy to carry thanks to the double strap, but a single strap option further minimises the look if you prefer.

It comes in either black/grey or Mizuno Staff colours (blue and white) – It looks great, it takes up very little space and is lightweight and easy to carry, in our opinion; it’s one of the best golf pencil bags on the market.

Sun Mountain Leather Sunday Bag

+ Looks the business

+ Lightweight for a leather bag

– Premium leather means premium price tag.

This is a great looking, premium leather bag that harks bag to a more elegant golfing age.

In terms of aesthetics, this beautifully constructed bag is hard to beat – It definitely turns heads.

Made from 100% Mongolian Yak Leather, it’s soft to the touch but it’s also highly durable – It’s not a bag you’ll take out every game but if well looked after, it should last for years of special golfing occasions.

Although storage is limited, there’s space for valuables and accessories, but it’s really a bag you’ll only be taking out when the weather is fair.

In terms of clubs, there’s a 4-way top and full-length dividers, keeping your sticks well separated and organised.

If you’re after a classic looking bag constructed using quality materials and workmanship, the Sun Mountain Leather Sunday Bag is well worth considering.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $449.99

Jones Original Carry Bag

+ Great retro styling

+ 3-way divider to keep clubs separate

– Limited storage space

Golfers looking for a little nostalgia might like to consider the Original Jones golf carry bag. These tremendous looking bags began life in 1971 and the retro look remains the same today.

Yes, there are a couple of modern twists, like the use a water-resistant leather-look vinyl to keep the grips dry, but the iconic design is as it was 48 years ago.

The retro single strap and unstructured body remind you that sometimes, keeping golf simple is the best way, while three pockets provide plenty of room for your accessories. The bag comes with a 7.5” diameter top and a three-way divider.

This bag looks great and is perfect for a quick round on a summer’s evening.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £169

