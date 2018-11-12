If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2018 golf polo shirts will do the job

Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018 below.

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for spring/summer 2018. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Below are some of our favourites.

adidas Golf Ultimate365 Engineered Block Polo Shirt

This might be part of the new spring/summer 2018 collection but, as the name would suggest, it’s perfect for golfing all year round. The 4-way stretch material works with the golf swing and it features UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for those hot summer days… when we get them.

adidas Golf 3-Stripe Heather Block Polo Shirt

Lightweight and breathable, this new arrival from adidas has the iconic three stripe design on the chest area and also gives you a high UV protection rating of 50+.

Under Armour Playoff Superstripe Polo Shirt

Under Armour doesn’t just create some of the most advanced golf polos, but some of the most stylish. This shirt has been manufactured with a soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric, which provides a clean, snag free finish for supreme quality and long-lasting durability.

Under Armour Threadborne Gradient Polo Shirt

A classy three colour design, this shirt looks great and has several key features to allow you to play for longer. For example it has an anti-microbial treatment which gives you UPF 30+ protection from the sun as well as four-way stretch so you have an unhindered swing.

Oscar Jacobson Denver Course Polo Shirt

Designed with premium Japanese fabric, Oscar shirts are very easy on the eye and extremely comfortable to wear, in this case as a result of a FieldSensor yarn that provides humidity control. There are a number of sleek designs in the range, the Denver being one of the bolder options.

Stuburt Mens 2018 Endurance Faded Stripe Polo Shirt

This polo is a super option for those golfers on a tighter budget; perhaps those who don’t play regularly but still want an athletic shirt designed specifically for the game.

Oakley 2018 O-Hydrolix Aero Ellipse Polo Shirt

There is no shortage of standout designs and colourways in Oakley’s range, a brand renowned for its eyewear. However, its apparel is also of a very high quality and has been designed for the demands of golf.

Callaway Golf 3 Colour Stripe Polo Shirt

If you’re a fan of stripes then you can’t go far wrong with this eye-catching design from Callaway. Opti-Dry ensures that moisture is drawn away from the body to keep you cool and dry.

Nike Golf Dry Momentum Polo Shirt

Nike manages to make an excellent job of designing sporty looking polos that don’t cross the line into ‘garish’. The two button placket adds a bit more adjustability, whilst the Nike dry fabric offers breathability and comfort.

FootJoy Lisle Colour Block Space Dye Polo Shirt

This is definitely a favourite in the new spring/summer 2018 collection from FootJoy. As well as a number of what you may call ‘safer’ designs, this is one that will help you stand out from the crowd.