If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2019 golf polo shirts will do the job

Best Golf Polo Shirts 2019

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Polo Shirts 2019 below.

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for spring/summer 2019. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Polo Shirts 2019

FootJoy Colour Block Stretch Pique

For Spring/Summer 2019, FootJoy has launched its most varied performance range of clothing to date, including these Colour Block Polo shirts.

Available now, the collections feature performance fabrics and varied fits to ensure the golfer remains comfortable in a range of weather conditions and unrestricted throughout the swing.

Galvin Green Milton

The Milton is a breathable, multi-fabric Ventil8 Plus shirt that features a duel block pattern. It is available in five colourways, all with UV factor 20+ protection.

Ping Gradient

Engineered with Sensor Cool technology, the new Ping Gradient polo shirt incorporates a yarn-dyed fabric and deliver performance-driven properties, such as quick-drying and stretch, that are found in all Ping garments.

Nike Dry Vapor Solid

Worn by Patrick Reed in his defence of The Masters this year, these Nike polos come in a variety of colours and have their Dri-fit technology which performs wherever you may be.

adidas Golf Advantage Heather Block

A simple but great looking design, the Advantage Heather block polo is made from 100% polyester fabric which stretches to move with the body during the golf swing.

Under Armour Isochill



New for Spring/Summer 2019, the Under Armour Isochill Polo epitomises what the brand is about. A shirt is not just a shirt; with UA it has to give the golfer supreme comfort – which is what the Isochill does in even the warmest conditions. Jordan Spieth wore the shirts at The Masters and with a number of other eye-catching styles in the range – including bold stripes, blocks and more subtle colour combinations – this looks set to be one of the year’s standout collections. It’s certainly one of our favourites.

Nike Golf Slim Grid

Brand new this season from Nike, these shirts proved immensely popular amongst professionals competing at the Masters. Jason Day and Tony Finau did so and both had very good tournaments. Regardless, back to the shirt, we like the allover grid design and ventilation holes under the arms are a nice touch.

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Blitz

Another shirt worn by Spieth during The Masters, this polo, like the Under Armour polo shirt above, is part of their new Spring/Summer 2019 collection. Once again, as you would expect, it delivers on all fronts.

Puma Golf Union Camo

Several brands of late have gone for the camouflage design in their apparel but none more so than Puma. This polo continues that trend and was worn by Rickie Fowler at The Masters.

Oscar Jacobson Denver Course



Designed with premium Japanese fabric, Oscar shirts are very easy on the eye and extremely comfortable to wear, in this case as a result of a FieldSensor yarn that provides humidity control. There are a number of sleek designs in the range, the Denver being one of the bolder options.

Stuburt Endurance Faded Stripe

This polo is a super option for those golfers on a tighter budget; perhaps those who don’t play regularly but still want an athletic shirt designed specifically for the game.

Golf Monthly Instruction

adidas Golf Ultimate365 Engineered Block



This might be part of the new spring/summer 2018 collection but, as the name would suggest, it’s perfect for golfing all year round. The 4-way stretch material works with the golf swing and it features UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for those hot summer days… when we get them.

Oakley 2018 O-Hydrolix Aero Ellipse



There is no shortage of standout designs and colourways in Oakley’s range, a brand renowned for its eyewear. However, its apparel is also of a very high quality and has been designed for the demands of golf.

Callaway Golf 3 Colour Stripe



If you’re a fan of stripes then you can’t go far wrong with this eye-catching design from Callaway. Opti-Dry ensures that moisture is drawn away from the body to keep you cool and dry.

Glenmuir Paloma Ladies Polo Shirt

This high quality golf shirt has an extended placket and ribbed colour. Finer details include a Glenmuir lady icon embroidery above the right hem, and Glenmuir 1891 engraved buttons. A very popular design available in a number of colours.

Puma Golf Pounce



This shirt features COOLMAX extreme fabric which is lightweight, soft and breathable with dryCELL fabric that absorbs moisture to dry very quickly. Rickie Fowler does a good job of showcasing the PUMA range, but that’s not to say older generations can’t knock a few years off their age with a sporty PUMA offering.

J. Lindeberg Brighton TX Jersey



J. Lindeberg has its Tour presence with a number of top professionals donning the brand – and there are some bold designs to choose from. Made from a soft and stretchable material, the TX Jersey is certainly one that catches the eye.

Puma Local Pro

This new offering from PUMA is designed with Fusion Yarn which changes its structure to increase airflow. Like the shirt above, it also has dryCell technology which removes moisture away from the skin so you can remain comfortable throughout your round.

Ping Quinn



This is a simple yet modern design manufactured with the golf swing in mind. It includes a 3-button placket and a rib collar with tipping details.

Lyle & Scott Kinloch Mini Stripe



This colourway has something Augusta about it, but that’s not the only attractive feature. The stretch fabric construction allows increased mobility and comfort, while the Lyle & Scott logo sits prominently on the left chest.

Mizuno Solar Cut



This textured, cotton effect polo-shirt features Mizuno’s Solar Cut fabric to suppress both infrared and UV rays – both cooling and protecting from sunburn.

Wolsey Johnny Collar

Based in Leicester, Wolsey was firmly on the map in the early 1900s, providing underwear for the Scott expedition to the South Pole as well as over 18 million pieces of underwear, jerseys and scarves to the British and allied troops during the Great War. Golf experienced a boom in the 1920s and it was then that Wolsey devoted a special production line for the manufacture of golf hose and socks.

Back to the modern day, it is true that many golfers take advantage of quirks like dress-down Fridays by rocking up to work in a stylish, fashionable polo and then take that to the course for an evening knock. While Wolsey’s clobber, in particular this Johnny Collar Polo, may look the part, it performs for golf too.

Penguin Pete On A Trip

The current range of Penguin polos is extensive, with colours and styles to suit a variety of tastes. We particularly like this offering as it delivers a subtle nod to golfing heritage while offering contemporary fit and performance fabrics.

Trending On Golf Monthly

It’s a lightweight, breathable garment with a slim fit and it feels very comfortable against the skin. We’ve tested it in warm weather and found it to perform well – keeping the body cool and moving smoothly with the swing.

Keep up to date with all the latest from Golf Monthly on our social media channels.