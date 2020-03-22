Best Golf Polo Shirts 2020

If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2020 golf polo shirts will do the job

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for spring/summer 2020. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

FootJoy Royal Lisle Flower Print

Within FJ’s Spring/Summer range for 2020 is the sophisticated Royal collection, which features moody black and Royal colours tinted with the neutralising tones of grey. Prints continue to gain importance this season, highlighted by the Lisle Flower Print Polo.

Galvin Green Markell

This Ventil8+ golf shirt offers exceptionally good breathability. The shattering impact design mirrors the outcome of hitting something hard – just as you do on a golf course.

BUY NOW (UK): Galvin Green Markell from TrendyGolf for £69.95

Ping Carbon

The Ping Carbon polo (£55) is engineered with a vertical Jacquard design as well as a concealed button-down collar.

adidas Sport Heat.rdy

Keep cool from tee off to the back nine. Heat.rdy knit of this men’s golf polo regulates your body temperature with breathable zones, so you stay focused on your game. 100% recycled polyester doubleknit.

Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo

This short sleeve polo shirt features a two button placket, rib knit collar and cuffs and a bold stripe design. It is made from a cotton-poly mix fabric which allows it to be worn on and off course with ease. The polo benefits from dri-fit technology which wicks moisture away from the body to help keep you dry and comfortable.

BUY NOW (UK): Nike Golf Slim Stripe Polo from TrendyGolf for £45

Under Armour Iso-Chill Gradient



Under Armour’s unique Iso-Chill fabric used in this polo shirt (£70) helps disperse body heat, making it feel cool to the touch. The polo also boasts four-way stretch that moves better in every direction, wicks sweat and dries really fast.

Puma Cloudspun Taylor

Designed for the fashion-forward golfer who values comfort, this polo (£50) features a bold colorblock pattern and Puma cat logo on the sleeve.

FootJoy Birdseye Argyle Print

FJ’s Spirit collection is designed for the golfer who wants to make a statement on the golf course. Infused with pale pink colour trends morphing to more intense shades, the collections also include soft grey tinted with blue, notably in the Birdseye Argyle Print Polo

Mizuno Gradient Hexagon

This polo (£52) showcases Mizuno’s four-way stretch Move Tech material for ease of movement through the swing. It features Mizuno’s famous Runbird motif on the collar, plus specific material placement to further enhance ease of movement.

Adidas Primeblue Striped

Made from recycled plastic from the coast without skimping on performance.

BUY NOW (UK): adidas Primeblue Striped from TrendyGolf for £45

