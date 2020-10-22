If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2020 golf polo shirts will do the job
Best Golf Polos 2020
A lot more goes into making modern golf polos than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in polo construction.
Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.
Additionally if you want to get the perfect outfit, we recommend checking out some of our other buying guides below so you can really dial in your equipment and clothing as we approach the end of the year and head into 2021.
FootJoy Stretch Lisle Engineered Colour Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Light Blue/White, Charcoal/Grey)
A high-quality, high-performance polo from FootJoy, this colour block styled model is simple without compromising on comfort or manoeuvrability.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99
Under Armour Performance 2.0 Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 8
Once again Under Armour has managed to cram lots of technology into what looks like a simple golf shirt. It dries quickly thanks to the moisture wicking material of which Under Armour is famous, and it also has UPF 30+ protection and 4-way stretch. The anti-odour technology is also a very nice touch and as simple as it looks, the aesthetic makes it versatile for lots of occasions.
US Buy Now at Under Armour for $55
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99
adidas Colourblock Novelty Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 6
Available in six very cool colours, this polo performs with the best on the market. Made from recycled material, it looks great, has a breathable and very light feel, and the 50+ UV protection is an added bonus so you can be relaxed and play all day.
US Buy Now at adidas for $65
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.95
Nike Golf Striped Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: 12
A shirt worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market. Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations.
US Buy Now at Nike for $75
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £43.99
Puma Golf Cloudspun Taylor Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 5
One of the best looking golf shirts on the market, the Puma Cloudspun Taylor is a model regularly seen out on Tour being worn by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau. Indeed he is not the type of player to take his golfing attire for granted so it makes total sense he would wear this model because it’s cotton-like Cloudspun knit fabric feels soft, wicks moisture away well and stretches excellently too. It definitely needs to given the size of DeChambeau and how quickly he swings it!
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
TravisMathew Solar Power Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 1 (White)
A shirt designed to perform in extreme conditions, and versatile enough to use both on and off the golf course, this Solar Power shirt is one of our favourites right now.
Lightweight, stretchy and quick drying, it has a lot going for it, and we also enjoy the modern looking aesthetic.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.95
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £75
Ping Spencer Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 5 (Blue, Silver/White, Oxford Blue, Mint, Silver)
Constructed from material with permanent moisture moving and stretch properties, this shirt gives you the freedom to move and perform on the course.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.99
Galvin Green Mike Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 4 (White, Blue, Orange, Cool Grey)
We love the styling of this polo. It is different and modern without being over the top and the choice in colour adds to the appeal. So does the Ventil8 Plus technology which gives a breathable feel and the moisture wicking properties of the shirt protects us from the sun and sweat too.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £70
Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0 Shirt
Sizes: SM-3XL
Colours: Several different designs to choose from
Another excellent Under Armour product and one of our favourite men’s golf shirts. The soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric is extremely breathable & lightweight, the moisture management is fantastic, the anti-odour technology prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes so you can smell fresh constantly, and finally the variety and choice of aesthetic design is mind-boggling.
US Buy Now at Under Armour for $65
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
Ralph Lauren RLX Tech Pique Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 1 (Navy/White)
A shirt worn on Tour by Justin Thomas, Ralph Lauren’s RLX Tech polo has a sophisticated design combined with a stretchy moisture-wicking fabric to create a model that stacks up to most shirts on this guide.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $98.50
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £84.99
Mizuno Quick Dry Performance Plus Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 5 (Black, Deep Navy, Grey, Reflex Blue, White)
Mizuno’s Quick Dry fabric is present here and it does exactly what it says on the tin. The fabric absorbs and diffuses escaping body moisture for outstanding comfort whilst the Move Tech and polyester/spandex blend means movement is easy, unrestricted and ultra-smooth.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £27.99
Puma Golf Landing Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (Grey, Blue, Peacoat)
Tour professionals are not likely to wear something that is uncomfortable, distracting, or damaging to their golf games, so it is illuminating how Rickie Fowler has worn this shirt model several times in tournament play. It has an exclusive Cloudspun double knit fabric which gives it an ultra-soft feel, plus is moisture-wicking to keep you dry as you perform. The breathability is also top-notch as well.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99
Original Penguin Birdseye Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (White, Caribbean Sea, Black Iris)
Original Penguin has grown in popularity in the professional and amateur game recently and with shirts like this it is easy to see why. A very smart aesthetic that looks at home on and off the course, this has you covered in whatever social situation you find yourself in with the soft and stretchy feel creating a comfortable fit which can be worn all day.
US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $79
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99
Ocean Tee Mako Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Navy Blue, Aqua)
This shirt is all about sustainability. Made from fabrics and materials to help the environment, this shirt is as environmentally friendly as they come and we love the two colours which really stand out. Oh and 25% of Ocean Tee’s corporate profits go to charities that are focused on tackling plastic pollution and promoting the health of marine environments, as well as charities focused on promoting sustainability in golf, so this is a good shirt to buy for a variety of reasons!
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £49.99
Callaway Premium Tour Players Polo Shirt
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £32.99
adidas Ultimate365 2.0 Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 7
A shirt model you might find being worn out on Tour, this design is made from 88% recycled polyester to save resources and reduce emissions. It is light, breathable and helps you have unhampered rotation throughout your swing and the entire round.
US Buy Now at adidas for $65
UK Buy Now at adidas for £34.95
FootJoy Stretch Lisle Palm Print Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Green, White)
The palm print of this shirt won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but we like it. It is unique whilst managing to retain some style, and the overall performance on offer in this shirt rivals any other polo on this list.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £54.99
Ping Radial Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3 (Blue, Green, Light Blue)
This shirt it is all about the SensorCool fabric construction. This tech draws perspiration away from the body which keeps you cool, dry, and therefore able to focus purely on that four-footer for par. We think the aesthetic also works off the golf course and given the slightly cheaper price point, it offers good value too.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £39.99
Glenmuir Larkin Polo Shirt
A shirt with a silk-like feel, sometimes it is easy to forget you are wearing this shirt because it is so light and smooth on the skin. Active Smart technology helps maintain body temperature by releasing excess heat for breathability as well.
UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £54.95
Nike Golf Unisex Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: 24
Nike often think outside the box when it comes to apparel but not here. The company has kept things simple and we love it. It’s understated aesthetic means it works in most social situations, and its highly breathable knit construction, and Dri-FIT technology makes it an excellent performer on the golf course too. There are an unbelievable 24 different colours to choose from too so find the one for you!
US Buy Now at Nike for $65
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £39
Galvin Green Marty Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 9
Great Scott we like this polo. A premium model from Galvin Green, the Marty can be worn anywhere and at any time of day thanks to overall performance and a simplistic, yet stylish design. Like the Mike model above, the Ventil8 Plus Technology is present here which aids breathability and overall comfort.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £60
Ellesse Sazia Blade Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (Blue, Red)
This sporty baseball inspired top from Ellesse has excellent versatility because it can be used on and off the golf course. It can be worn all day too thanks to a combination of the anti-bacterial fabric and moisture-wicking capabilities, which keep you fresh and energised throughout the days play.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99
Stromberg Yips Colour Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 2 (White/Blue, White/Anthracite)
Stromberg has once again slotted an excellent product into a cheaper price point here. This polo has an anti-bacterial fabric, a wicking moisture management system and an SPF of 50, all of which add to the quality performance on offer for less than £30.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £29.99
Inesis Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-4XL
Colours: 11
If you want good value, look no further here. Inesis has created a soft and flexible pique shirt to allow the golfer to play in comfort whilst the understated look of it means it can be used on and off the course which further adds to the incredible value on offer. Oh and there are 11 colours to choose from so there is something to suit everyone.
UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £7.99
