If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2020 golf polo shirts will do the job

Best Golf Polos 2020

A lot more goes into making modern golf polos than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in polo construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Additionally if you want to get the perfect outfit, we recommend checking out some of our other buying guides below so you can really dial in your equipment and clothing as we approach the end of the year and head into 2021.

FootJoy Stretch Lisle Engineered Colour Block Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Light Blue/White, Charcoal/Grey)

A high-quality, high-performance polo from FootJoy, this colour block styled model is simple without compromising on comfort or manoeuvrability.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £59.99

Under Armour Performance 2.0 Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 8

Once again Under Armour has managed to cram lots of technology into what looks like a simple golf shirt. It dries quickly thanks to the moisture wicking material of which Under Armour is famous, and it also has UPF 30+ protection and 4-way stretch. The anti-odour technology is also a very nice touch and as simple as it looks, the aesthetic makes it versatile for lots of occasions.

US Buy Now at Under Armour for $55

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

adidas Colourblock Novelty Polo Shirt

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6

Available in six very cool colours, this polo performs with the best on the market. Made from recycled material, it looks great, has a breathable and very light feel, and the 50+ UV protection is an added bonus so you can be relaxed and play all day. US Buy Now at adidas for $65 UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.95 Nike Golf Striped Polo Shirt Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: 12 A shirt worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jason Day, this striped polo is one of the best Nike golf shirts on the market. Not only does it perform well and look great, but the versatility means it is a shirt for lots of social situations. US Buy Now at Nike for $75 UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £43.99

Puma Golf Cloudspun Taylor Polo Shirt

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 5

One of the best looking golf shirts on the market, the Puma Cloudspun Taylor is a model regularly seen out on Tour being worn by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau. Indeed he is not the type of player to take his golfing attire for granted so it makes total sense he would wear this model because it’s cotton-like Cloudspun knit fabric feels soft, wicks moisture away well and stretches excellently too. It definitely needs to given the size of DeChambeau and how quickly he swings it!

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $69.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £44.99