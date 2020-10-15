Here is our selection of the very best golf push cart bags 2020 has to offer, find a push cart bag to meet your on-course requirements

Best Golf Push Cart Bags 2020

You might already have taken a look at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags 2020 has to offer. Here we look more specifically at the best golf push cart bags on the market this year.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

If you like to use a push cart, you’ll likely be looking for a robust and stable bag that’s easy to lift and sits well on its back and base. Other features to consider will be, the level of storage, the ease of access to clubs and accessory/apparel pockets. Many modern bags provide water resistance and extra protection for valuables.

You also want a bag that is super-stable on the push cart, will not cause the push cart to pull to one direction or to topple in any way. There’s nothing more annoying than having to constantly re-arrange a bag on a push cart so a perfect fit is what you’re after.

What then are the best golf push cart bags 2020 has to offer? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favorites below to help you prepare and manage your golf game in the most effective way.

The Best Golf Push Cart Bags 2020

Sun Mountain H2NO SuperLite Push Cart Bag

+ Exceptionally lightweight for a push cart bag

+ Stylish modern design

– Not as much storage as some push cart bags

The first thing you’ll notice about the H2NO SuperLite is, as the name suggests, it’s incredibly light. At just 2.1kg, it weighs as little as most carry bags.

It offers a funky modern design and is available in four cool colour options.

When it comes to storage, it may not deliver quite the volume of some push cart bags but what you give away in room, you make up for with the compact, lightweight structure.

Having said that, the four pockets do provide a good amount of space, while the 14-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easy to organize.

The bag is made of a waterproof Nylon fabric and the waterproof zips and rainhood will help keep your kit dry when the heavens open.

If you’re looking for a sleek, stylish, lightweight push cart bag, providing decent storage and waterproof protection, the H2NO SuperLite is a strong option; one of the best golf push cart bags on the market.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $329.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £225

Ping Pioneer Monsoon Push Cart Bag

+ Excellent performance in wet conditions

+ Plenty of storage

– Bright colours won’t be to all tastes

The Ping Pioneer Monsoon Push Cart Bag offers superb protection from the elements. With a water repellent construction, eight seam sealed pockets and a pair of ventilated mesh-slip pockets, it’s a great option for those who play in all weathers.

A key feature of a good push cart bag is accessibility and the Pioneer Monsoon delivers on this front. A cart-strap channel makes fitting the bag to a cart extremely simple as well as allowing for access to all pockets at all times.

A 15-way top divider keeps clubs protected and easily accessible and a large putter well allows for oversized grips.

The bag comes in four striking colours which will help you stand out on the fairways.

It’s sturdy, practical and will provide sufficient, waterproof storage for golfers wishing to take a selection of equipment options out on course.

UK Buy Now at Gamola Golf for £220

Titleist StaDry Push Cart Bag

+ Waterproof

+ Lightweight

– Not the easiest to carry if you do need to use the single strap.

The Titleist StaDry has been a popular bag for a few seasons now and it’s easy to see why as it performs from a practical perspective on a number of levels.

Firstly, StaDry waterproof technology will help you keep your equipment dry in wet conditions – It’s made from a waterproof fabric and the zips are seam sealed.

It also offers excellent, managed storage with 14-way top divider plus dedicated putter well, and seven generous pockets. There are large apparel pockets as well as spaces for accessories and valuables.

It’s been designed to sit snugly on a push cart, and we found that it does just that. The weight is well distributed to ensure it doesn’t shift going over bumps or across slopes. There’s a useful channel for strapping the bag down to a cart.

The pockets are all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a push cart.

It weighs just 2.7kg and is easy to lift out of a car and onto a push cart thanks to the well-designed grab handles.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £199

Callaway Hyper Dry Push Cart Bag

+ Lightweight

+ Robust waterproofing

– Awkward to carry if it’s required

The Hyper Dry is Callaway’s premium waterproof push cart bag. Constructed from a material that’s 50% more waterproof than previous models and with sealed seams and welded zippers, this bag will protect your equipment in the harshest conditions.

What’s impressive with this bag though is how light it is. It looks like a sturdy and weighty piece of kit, but without clubs or equipment in, it weighs just 1.9kg – Lighter than many carry bags.

The 15-way top includes an oversize putter well and the design is such that the clubs are nicely separated and well protected by the padded cuff.

Storage comes by way of eight roomy pockets that allow you to easily fit all your required apparel and accessories and to organize it effectively and access it easily when needed.

Available in seven colours, the Callaway Hyper Dry Push Cart Bag delivers on all levels – Waterproof and lightweight with excellent, protective storage for clubs and kit.

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £199.95

TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 Push Cart Bag

+ Solid and stable push cart bag

+ Key Lock base keeps bag firmly on push cart

– Not fully waterproof

The TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 is a high-performance push cart bag that delivers on a number of levels.

Firstly, it sits solidly and stably on any push cart and that stability is enhanced by the innovative key lock base that holds the bag in position.

A clever design means all eight pockets are easily accessible when the bag is on a push cart or cart and those pockets provide ample storage for apparel and accessories.

The fur-lined valuables pocket is a nice touch and there are dedicated spaces for balls, water bottle and range finder.

The 14-way top makes for good club access while grab handles top and bottom are useful for moving the bag around.

When it comes to lifting, the bag is also pretty lightweight for a push cart bag so you won’t find it too cumbersome when moving from car to push cart.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $199.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £109.95

Cobra Golf Ultralight Push Cart Bag

+ Easy access pockets

+ 14-way divider

– Not fully waterproof

We were impressed with the pass-through channel for a cart strap on the Cobra Golf Ultralight Push Cart Bag. It means the bag can be secured strongly to a push cart without compromising access to any of the 13 pockets.

Those pockets are ample and allow for excellent levels of organization and equipment separation. Two large apparel pockets provide buckets of room while two fleece-lined valuables pockets and an insulated cooler pocket provide innovative storage solutions.

The 14-way top with full length dividers and oversized putter well protect clubs and allow for easy access.

As the name would suggest, it’s a lightweight bag at just 2.4kg and the top grab handles make it easy to lift and move around.

If you’re looking for maximum storage and easy access to all your kit, this is one to consider.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $209.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £139

Ogio Convoy SE 14 Push Cart Bag

+ Significant storage in multiple (13) pockets

+ Packed with features

– So much storage means bag is inevitably on the bulky side

The Ogio Convoy Se 14 Cart Bag is a definite hard hitter. With 13 pockets and a simply incredible amount of storage, yet weighing in at just 5.9lbs, it’s a seriously impressive bag.

It’s been designed with those who like to really ramp it up in terms of equipment in mind. There’s enough space for a full change of clothes, a picnic lunch and about four dozen golf balls… It’s impressive.

The 14-way top delivers great protection for club heads and shafts while the integrated grab handles make the bag easy to manoeuvre in and out of a car and onto a cart.

Further helping in that regard is the weight. Without any kit in it, the bag weighs less than 6lbs, which is incredible for a bag of this scale.

The 13 pockets include a soft-lined valuables pocket, a cooler pocket, an insulated water bottle pocket and a removable ball pocket.

We think this is an excellent cart bag delivering on all levels – In addition, we like the bold colour options that make it easy to spot your gear when you come out of the clubhouse. This is definitely one of the very best golf push cart bags on the market right now.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $249.99

Mizuno BR-D4C Golf Push Cart Bag

+ Ample and accessible storage

+ Funky looks

– Not as waterproof as some 2020 push cart bags

You won’t be short of storage options with the striking Mizuno BR-D4C Cart Bag. It boasts no fewer than 12 pockets for apparel, accessories, valuables, range finder and water in an insulated cooler pocket.

The great thing is that the design is such that all 12 of those pockets are fully accessible when the bag is sitting on a cart.

Clubs are well protected by a 10 inch, 14-way divider and there’s an extra-large putter well too.

The ergonomically designed grab handle makes this bag easy to manoeuvre while the cart strap channel is great for quick and easy attachment to a buggy.

Available in four cool colour options, including Mizuno’s classic staff white and blue, it’s also a bag that will help you stand out on the fairways.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £179.95

Titleist 2020 Tour Bag

+ Ultimate in storage and durability

+ Tour proven with looks to match

– Heavy

The ultimate golf bag is a Tour bag and you can’t do better than the Tour proven Titleist 2020 Tour Bag.

Designed with input and feedback from Titleist’s stable of elite professionals, this bag has been constructed to meet the requirements of the best players in the game.

It’s bigger than a standard cart or stand bag but it’s actually pretty lightweight at just over 4kg. It’s also been ergonomically engineered and, with the three-point shoulder strap, it’s easy to carry.

The Titleist Tour bag is highly durable and hard wearing and the five-way top cuff has been shaped to deliver maximum protection to club heads and shafts.

Internal storage is excellent with compartments within pockets to allow you to organize apparel and equipment. Zippers are chunky and durable and, with rainhood on, the waterproofing is excellent.

With sleek lines and a quilted finish, it also looks the business. If you want to make a statement on the first tee then look no further.

US Buy Now at Worldwide golf Shops for $549.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £450

