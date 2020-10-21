The best golf push carts of 2020 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider

Best Golf Push Carts 2020

All the best golf carts share one thing in common; no longer are they heavy, thick and clunky designs that are difficult to push, manoeuvre and use out on the golf course.

No, now they are light, convenient and have incredible mechanisms that allow them to fold compactly, and yet still make life easier for you.

Nowadays carts can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.

Push carts in particular are great if you want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than the best electric trolleys.

If these qualities sound like something you’re keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push carts 2020 has to offer.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart



+ Folding mechanism is clever while also making it easier to set up and put down quickly

+ Very easy to push around the course

+ The colour choice adds a pinch of personality

– Recommend using a cart bag as the stand bag we used made accessing clubs a bit clumsy

One of our favourite golf push carts, the R1-S from Stewart Golf improves on the R1 Push in a number of ways. Of course the different colour choices remain which are a nice feature, but the brand has created a folding mechanism that is a thing of beauty here. Add to that the fact the wheels run very smoothly and the cart can accommodate the biggest bags, and you have a model that is one of the best out there.

Stewart Golf R1-S Push Cart Review

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $229.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £199

Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart

+ Outstanding folding mechanism

+ Compact and lightweight

– Price

One simple step is all you need to fold this Bag Boy Nitron cart up or down which is outstanding. The mechanism is lightning fast and yet do not think this limits its strength because the frame is robust whilst not being overly heavy so it is easy to use on the links. This compact size when folded down is a huge bonus when it comes to storage too.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $259.99

Sun Mountain Pathfinder 3 Push Cart

+ Ample storage

+ Straightforward structure

– Stability not as strong as other models

Create your own path on the course with this Sun Mountain Pathfinder. Two easy steps are needed to fold it up and down and we particularly liked the excellent level of storage here whether it be the accessory console, mesh basket, or the velour-lined valuables pouch. No doubt it can house everything you could possibly need on the course safely.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99

Clicgear 4.0 Push Cart



+ Feature packed

+ Improvements on previous design

– Can be fiddly to assemble

Clicgear has improved on the very popular 3.5+ model with this 4.0 design. Just some of the changes include a new lid lock, adjustable upper saddle, silicone straps, adjustable front wheel, umbrella tube strap, improved scorecard and pencil holder which is a long feature list indeed. The choice of different colour is a chance to add some individuality to your cart, whilst it is also very compact when folded down making it good for storage as well.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $259

UK Buy Now at Amazon from £229

Tangkula Golf 3-Wheel Push Cart

+ Any sized golf bag fits well

+ Black stealth frame looks great

– Wheels are quite small

A cart that is very easy to assemble and fold, Tangkula has constructed this with high-quality aluminum which adds to the overall weight without making it too heavy and difficult to move. We particularly like the black finish of this cart which looks very menacing on the course and therefore undoubtedly scare your opponent into an almost certain defeat. Well, maybe not but it looks great regardless.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $159.99

CaddyTek CaddyLite EZ V8 Cart

+ Lots of features

+ Good colour choice

– Quite pricey option

CaddyTek has implemented its excellent one-click button mechanism here which folds the cart down brilliantly. It also has a strong aluminum frame that doesn’t seem to weigh anything at all making it easy to use, and there is also an umbrella holder, storage rack and get this, a miscellaneous basket with built-in cooler!

US Buy Now at Amazon from $279.90

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart



+ Compact and light while folded and simple to unfold

+ Easy to push even on hilly courses and provides ample storage

– Lightweight design means you have to be a little careful on side slopes

As you would expect, Motocaddy has created a top-notch cart design here. It is simple to fold thanks to the two-step folding system and the friction-free oversize wheels make it very easy to manoeuvre around the course.

Motocaddy Cube Push Cart Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $297

UK Buy Now at JamGolf for £159.99

Cube Golf 3.0 Push Cart



+ Small folded footprint

+ Robust and light construction

– May struggle to accommodate a large cart bag

The Cube 3.0 Push Cart is a robust, yet lightweight model with a strong parking brake to keep your cart and bag well in place. It folds down nicely, is lightweight, looks good and it has an attractive price point in terms of value so it definitely ticks a lot of boxes for us.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $279.99

Motocaddy Z1 Push Cart

+ Incredibly lightweight model

+ Price offers good value

– Other carts give a more premium feel

The new look Z1 model is ideal for budget conscious golfers looking for a simple, lightweight (13 lbs) push cart. Wide-ranging features including three handle height settings and friction-free oversize wheels that can be taken off quickly for easy storage, plus a simple two-step folding system.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £99

Big Max Ti Lite Push Cart



+ Lightweight yet surprisingly sturdy and robust

+ Glides around the course requiring minimal effort

– Doesn’t fold down overly flat or compactly

The clue is in the name here; Ti Lite. This compact, lightweight construction weighs just over 11 pounds which means any person could use it with ease. It has good usability too thanks to the premium organiser panel with ample storage net for accessories, foot brake and height adjustable handle.

Big Max Ti Lite Push Cart Review

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £169

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Cart