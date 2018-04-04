The best golf push trolleys of 2018 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider

Best Golf Push Trolleys 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Push Trolleys 2018 has to offer.

All the trolleys featured here share one thing in common, they’re a long way removed from the thick, clunky and heavy framed models that used to roll up and down the fairways not more than a decade ago.

Fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them. Trolleys can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.

Push trolleys in particular are great if you want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than the best electric trolleys.

If these qualities sound like something you’re keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push trolleys 2018 has to offer.

Motocaddy Cube Connect



Arriving in April 2018, the Motocaddy Cube Connect will be the world’s only GPS-enabled push trolley, offering on-screen GPS and optional smartphone alerts via a Bluetooth connection. It even earned a place on our Editor’s Choice List for 2018.

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4



This 7kg push trolley is incredibly easy to set up, with its height-adjustable telescopic handle allowing for quick and compact folding as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.