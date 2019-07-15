The best golf push trolleys of 2019 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider

Best Golf Push Trolleys 2019

Take a look at some of the Best Push Trolleys 2019 has to offer.

All the trolleys featured here share one thing in common, they’re a long way removed from the thick, clunky and heavy framed models that used to roll up and down the fairways not more than a decade ago.

Fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them. Trolleys can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.

Push trolleys in particular are great if you want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than the best electric trolleys.

If these qualities sound like something you're keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push trolleys 2018 has to offer.

Motocaddy Cube Connect



Motocaddy Cube Connect Review

The Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley is the world’s first push trolley with built-in GPS yardages. Based on the frame and console design of the popular Cube push trolley model, the Motocaddy Cube Connect push trolley throws in a new GPS display screen for yardages on the go. Once it’s connected, you’ll see front, middle and back distances to the green at more than 40,000 courses worldwide, with no subscription fee. The screen will also display shot measurements, a clock and a round timer and smart phone notifications are optional.

Additionally at 6.8kg with a predominantly aluminium construction, it’s a lightweight trolley that’s extremely easy to push around the golf course.

PowaKaddy TwinLine 4



This 7kg push trolley is incredibly easy to set up, with its height-adjustable telescopic handle allowing for quick and compact folding as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.

Motocaddy Z1

The Z1 is Motocaddy’s newest entry-level push trolley which offers wide-ranging features, including a simple two-step folding system, foot-operated parking brake and an easy-push ergonomic handle that is adjustable to three heights.

Big Max Blade IP

Big Max Blade IP Review

In its folded-down state, the new Big Max Blade IP has a depth of just 12.5cm, which makes it easy to store in the tightest of spaces – like in the base of your car boot, under your clubs or even on top of the parcel shelf.

The trolley uses a simple three-stage folding system and the internal mechanism allows you to click the parts into place rather than using fiddly clips.

Once assembled and ready to go, the first thing you notice is how lightweight and therefore easy to push it is, even when walking up slopes. The handle height is adjustable too, which makes a big difference to the trolley’s practicality.

Stewart Golf R1-S



Stewart Golf R1-S Review

Following from the success of the R1 Push, the R1-S comes in a number of funky colour variations. Hand-built in Gloucestershire, this is the Rolls Royce of push trolleys. The rack and pinion folding mechanism is a thing of beauty and the three quick release wheels run supremely smoothly for easy pushing. The bag jaws open wide enough to accommodate the biggest bags and the silicone strap grips and holds the bag firmly in place.

Big Max Ti One

The Ti One features straight axles for a simple quick fold, premium organiser panel with ample storage net for accessories, foot brake and height adjustable handle. The compact, lightweight design and five year warranty when registered with the brand makes it practical, reliable and simple to use.

Motocaddy P360



Motocaddy P360 Review

The Motocaddy P360 push trolley will enhance your manoeuvrability around the course thanks to its fully-rotating front wheel that gives you access to tight spaces. Unlike the old M1 Lite and S1 Lite models, the P360 features a storage console that has an under-handle net, built-in drink holder, an integrated accessory compartment and holes for carrying your balls and tees. It also has an ergonomic handle and a foot-operated brake.