We take a closer look at the best golf rainwear currently on the market, including jackets and pants to keep you dry on the course

Best Golf Rainwear 2020

Somewhere along the line, pulling on some golf rainwear didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

Best Waterproof Golf Jackets – Swing with freedom and comfort in the rain

Best Waterproof Golf Bags – Keep your essential kit dry with one of these

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the golf rainwear, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings that are well worth checking out and we also recommend checking out our posts on the best golf wind jackets, and best golf base layers to truly complete your outfit and leave you best prepared for the wind and rain.

Best Golf Rainwear 2020

FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Seven

+ Soft, stretchy material allows complete freedom of movement.

+ Keeps water and wind at bay impressively well

– Lacks pockets. Collar could be softer on the neck at the front.

An all-in-one pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable. It is 100 per cent waterproof and also features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away as well as an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

FootJoy HydroKnit Review

Ping Downton Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Four

+ Simple yet modern design with several choices in colour and size

+ Excellent value considering protection on offer

– Lacks pockets at the waist

Ping’s Downton Jacket comes with SensorDry Technology that can help you deal with the most severe weather conditions Mother Nature creates. Not only that the stretchy fabric is lightweight and feels soft, comfortable and doesn’t hamper the swing either. An all-round top performer.

Zero Restriction Golf Gore-Tex Traveler Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: One (black)

+ Removeable sleeves add versatility

+ Excellent waterproof protection

– Limited colour options

This clever jacket not only provides the piece of mind that comes with the industry leading Gore-Tex membrane, but it is also three jackets in one thanks to the sleeves that zip off to a vest or a half sleeve depending on what feels and looks best to you.

It also boasts fully tapes seam, patented back pleats for restriction-free movement and adjustable Velcro cuffs for a tailored fit.

Galvin Green Apollo Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 9

+ Front pockets are a welcome addition

+ Excellent lightweight waterproof protection and breathability

+ Great styling, fit and range of motion.

– The premium price may be difficult for some golfers to justify

As far as all-round top perfmring waterproofs go, the Apollo from Galvin Green is right up there. It is lightweight, looks great, soft and comfortable, stretchy and the fit can be tailored nicely with the drawstring at the waist and Velcro cuffs. The waterproofing and protection is also top-notch.

Galvin Green Apollo Jacket Review

Etonic Golf Waterproof Rainsuit

Sizes: S-XXXL

Colours: One (black)

+ Lots of options to create a tailored fit

+ Provides warmth as well as keeping you dry

– Lacks shelf appeal

This entry-level rain suit is seam sealed for waterproof, windproof and breathable performance out on the course when the heavens open.

The inside scorecard pocket adds convenience while the mesh-lined material boosts comfort as well as a smooth, unrestricted feeling when you swing.

Puma Ultradry Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Competes with the best in terms of protection

+ Ventilated back is a nice touch

– Double zip can be a touch fiddly

A top choice from Puma, the Ultradry jacket has excellent waterproof and windproof protection as you would expect. What truly adds to the appeal though are the little details like the waist pockets and cuff adjustors which provide more usability and comfort. It is also a jacket that could be used anywhere.

Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: Three

+ 2 jackets in 1

+ Very good range in sizes

– Flaps in the midrift don’t look the best

This jacket is basically two jackets in one because the traditional look can be transformed into a vest easily. The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing. The Hypershield technology is also present to block wind, rain and anything else Mother Nature wants to throw at you.

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Stylish and high-quality performance

+ Several nice details golfers will like

– Slightly coarse material could be fairly audible when swinging

As expected with Under Armour, the level of research and development in this jacket is right up there. A stylish offering available in several colours it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction. This is another jacket on this list that can be used on and off the golf course.

Sun Mountain Golf Monsoon Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Folding down into pocket saves storage space

+ Nice range of colours available

– Quite loud during the swing

The Monsoon is constructed from a waterproof fabric that features mechanical stretch as well as a two-year waterproof guarantee.

It also boasts zipped hand warmer pockets for when the temperatures drop and it folds down compactly into its own pocket for easy storage when not in use.

Galvin Green Andy Pants

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: Two

+ Top of the range option

+ Outstanding protection with breathability

– Premium price may deter some

The best-selling trousers Galvin Green makes, the Andy trousers provide excellent water and wind protection because of the seam-sealed construction and water repellent fabric. And yet somehow they find a way to be breathable and comfortable too.

Callaway StormGuard Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Moves freely

+ Warm yet breathable

– A little bulky in places

Featuring a seam sealed and 3-layer membrane construction, this Callaway StormGuard jacket is noticeably breathable and comfortable. More on that, the Swing Tech technology introduced here seeks to ensure less resistance throughout the swing too which is an excellent feature.

FootJoy HLV2 Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Six

+ Top-quality waterproofing

+ Good selection of colours and sizes

– May require a warmer layer underneath on cold days

FootJoy’s HLV2 Rain Jacket builds on the performance and success of its predecessor and improves it with an all new fabric which is 15 per cent lighter, with 20% more stretch. Additionally it is 100% waterproof thanks to the DWR finish to bead water away.

Adidas Rain .Rdy Jacket

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: One

+ Has everything a golf waterproof jacket should have

+ Use on and off the course

– Only one colour choice

Built with adidas Rain .rdy fabrics and materials which have been specifically designed to deal with the wind and rain, this jacket looks great, performs well and one of its biggest appeals is its versatility. More so than any other jacket on this list, this model would look well at home in any situation you find yourself in both on and off the golf course.

Inesis Mens Waterproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Versatile waterproof protection

+ Excellent value for money

– Lacks shelf appeal

Once again Inesis has hit it out of the park when it comes to a golf product that offers incredible value. Constructed with a laminated 3-layer waterproof stretch fabric, this will help you deal with most types of weather as will the sealed seams and zips. In short if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, this is definitely a model to consider.

FootJoy HydroKnit Pant

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Two

+ Tapered fit looks great

+ Three-year waterproof warranty

+ Some might prefer a more roomy fit

A new design for this season, FootJoy has introduced these HydroKnit trousers which are versatile and designed to help you play in the worst weather. The tapered fit looks great and feels comfortable whilst the waterproof protection, which takes the form of the Xtreme durable water repellent finish, looks after itself as you play. Before you know it you will have finished your round dry as a bone because of these trousers.

Sunice Chad Zephal Z-Tech Jacket Sizes: S-XXXL

Colours: Six + Water beads of the fabric quickly

+ Stylish design with lots of colour options

– Not everyone will enjoy the bulky fit The woven shell features a RepelTX finish to improve breathability and water repellency, allowing water to bead and roll right off the fabric surface. A stretch tricot liner adds an extra layer of weather protection and comfort while adjustable cuffs let you personalize the fit. There’s even a ball cleaner inside the pocket and the jacket is guaranteed to be waterproof for three years, so there’s value for money in the investment.

Ping SensorDry 2.5 Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Simple but high-quality

+ Nice storage options with different pockets

– Only one colour choice

This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability. It also includes a two-way centre front zip, two front zipped pockets, an inner security pocket and adjustable hem and cuffs.

For more golf gear content, follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.