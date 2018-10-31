Best Golf Shoes 2018 - New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market. Here are 11 of the best golf shoes 2018
Best Golf Shoes 2018
When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.
Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.
Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2018 has to offer…
FootJoy Tour S
GM Says: FootJoy’s most stable shoe ever created thanks to even wider cleat positioning than on DNA Helix, housed by Launch Pods to deliver maximium stability with good grip. A Power Strap helps secure the foot in place while comfort comes from a dual-density fit bed, EVA tongue and premium leather from Pittards of England.
Under Armour Spieth 2
GM Says: Under Armour’s signature shoe for 2018 has had some key updates, most notably the addition of the Gore-Tex membrane for extra waterproof protection and breathability. This upper now has TPU fibers woven into the heel section for added support and to make it lighter than Spieth 1 by 57 grams. Finally, the outsole has been made more flexible to improve comfort as a walking shoe. Rotational resistance cleats improve your connection with the ground for maximum power.
Puma Ignite PWRadapt
GM Says: The Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes come in three versions – the Ignite Pwradapt, Ignite Pwradapt Disc and Ignite Pwradapt Leather. Each utilise Pwradapt sole technology with three-dimensional traction pods and Ignite Foam cushioning. The Ignite Foam has been utilised the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe so that every stride is cushioned, with a spring-like energy return on your next step. The new Pwradapt pods then provide traction on every lie, with enhanced comfort from tee-to-green.
Mizuno Wave Cadence
GM Says: Inspired by Mizuno’s popular running shoes, the Wave Cadence blends comfort and support with the lateral stability and traction. A newly configured plate allows Wave Cadence to handle uneven terrain with ease while providing a secure foundation for the golf swing. Added durability and traction come via Mizuno’s hard-wearing X10 carbon rubber, as well as Silver Tornado Tour Lock soft spikes.
FootJoy Pro/SL
FootJoy Pro/SL shoe video review
GM Says: The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.
Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0
Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0 Review
GM Says: As worn by Dustin Johnson, an upgraded outsole top plate allows the shoe to accommodate the natural foot movement that occurs during the golf swing. A softer outsole aids flexibility and comfort, assisted by boost cushioning, while a new Torsion Tunnel provides independent flexibility and control between the heel and forefoot with enhanced arch support.
Skechers Go Golf Focus 2
GM Says: As worn on the PGA Tour by Russell Knox, the Focus 2 comes in three colours and targets players looking for maximum stability during the golf swing in a sleek and contemporary design. Comfort comes in the form of responsive 5-GEN and a Resamax insole, combining with a microfiber synthetic upper allowing for improved comfort and support. The Focus 2 also showcases brand-new OutDry patented waterproof protection.
Ecco Cool Pro
GM Says: The new ECCO Cool Pro combines several of the company’s flagship technologies, including the SPYDR-GRIP outsole that debuted on the Cage Pro model as well as pioneering Gore-Tex Surround air channeling system, which first introduced on the original ECCO Cool, to maximise breathability. A perforated, performance ECCO Dritton leather upper that provides breathable and durable properties while a washable, removable inlay sole offers the option of extra width.
Nike Lunar Control Vapour 2
GM Says: The new shoe features the same TPU outsole with protruding tracks for the ultimate grip and traction in all conditions as the orginal. Nike Flywire technology provides locked down support, while the full length Lunarlon cushioning provides walk-in comfort. The split tongue breaks when you walk to prevent rubbing the top of the foot, while there’s a cleaner look thanks to the hidden Flywire technology and movement of the Nike Swoosh logo to the side.
Duca Del Cosma Kuba
GM Says: This lightweight TPU function sole has been designed together with a comfortable last to guarantee flexibility and a comfortable fit. Lateral stabilizers and 5mm cone-shaped nubs provide traction and stability, a heightened heel guarantees and optimal stance.
Nike Golf FI Impact 3
GM says: The Nike Golf FI Impact will provide flexible grip and excellent waterproof protection which is especially vital leading into these winter months.
What will I need to consider?
Flexibility versus stability
This will depend on your action and on what you like to feel underfoot. Typically powerful swings can benefit from extra stability, while flexible shoes that are more dynamic can aid slower swingers.
Styling
No longer are cleated shoes limited to classic styles, with plenty of colourful and distinctive options now flooding the market.
Price
There’s no escaping that this will be the deal breaker for many, but make sure you consider things like the waterproof warranty that can add value.
