There’s still plenty of choice for golfers on a budget who’d prefer not to fork out a large sum on a pair of shoes as we have proven below.

Best Golf Shoes 2018 Under £100



We understand that golf can get pretty expensive where equipment is concerned, and this can often be the case with shoes. Manufacturers continue to innovate and bring higher-performing, more comfortable products to the market, made from the best quality leather– which comes at a price.

Some models now exceed £200, but if you’re on a stricter budget, there are still options that tick the boxes in terms of comfort, performance and durability. Of course, the choice is yours when selecting your style, be it spiked/spikeless, or sporty/traditional, but we’ve tried to help narrow down your search.

You might only play half a dozen times a year and don’t feel it’s justifiable to fork out a large sum on one pair of shoes. Fear not, we have you covered with a selection of golf shoes widely available at under £100.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Nike Golf FI Impact 3 Shoes

A shoe that will perform in all forms of weather, the Nike Golf FI Impact will provide flexible grip and excellent waterproof protection which is especially vital leading into these winter months. The Flywire technology integrates with the laces to create a locked fit, and when you combine that with the TPU heel counter, your feet are given a stable base throughout the golf swing. We also thought these shoes looked great.

Under Armour Fade RST Shoes

The Under Armour Fade RST shoes feature specially positioned RST (rotational resistance) spikes, which provide excellent traction, yet they remain lightweight at 335g. This modern-looking shoe, constructed from breathable clarino microfibre, comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

PUMA Golf Grip Fusion Shoes

This is a sporty looking shoe all about comfort. Fusion Foam and a soft dual density insole provide more energy return, one of the shoe’s key technologies that helps deliver superb cushioning.

adidas Golf Adicross Classic Leather Shoes

One of the most popular styles in the adidas range, this retro spikeless shoe comprises a unique texture and upper leather and features 72 strategically placed lugs for exceptional grip. Thanks to Climastorm technology these shoes also offer long lasting protection and durability and deliver 100% waterproof protection.

Stuburt Urban Classic Shoes

If you’re on a strict budget, this shoe will still tick a lot of boxes. The trainer-like design features a last with a contoured fit to surround the foot in a more supportive way. A padded collar and tongue boost comfort and the spikeless outsole delivers a strong grip. Available in black and all white.

adidas Golf Adipower 40rged S Shoes

The distinctive looks may not be to everyone’s taste, but in terms of performance, Adidas’ 40rged S shoes produced. Using a 6-spike TCU platform outsole, this shoe is incredibly comfortable and gives the grip necessary throughout the swing.