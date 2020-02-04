Best Golf Shoes 2020 - New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market.

Best Golf Shoes 2020

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.

Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.

What will I need to consider?

Flexibility versus stability

This will depend on your action and on what you like to feel underfoot. Typically powerful swings can benefit from extra stability, while flexible shoes that are more dynamic can aid slower swingers.

Styling

No longer are cleated shoes limited to classic styles, with plenty of colourful and distinctive options now flooding the market.

Price

There’s no escaping that this will be the deal breaker for many, but make sure you consider things like the waterproof warranty that can add value.

Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2020 has to offer…

FootJoy Tour X

FootJoy Tour X Review

GM says: FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor in the Tour X shoes by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury. By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.

Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX

GM says: The new Spieth 4 GTX shoe replaces the Spieth 3 and utilises data and insights from Jordan Spieth to create Under Armour’s most scientifically driven golf shoe to date. It starts with foot stabilization and ground contact that form the foundation of an effective golf swing and with Under Armour’s traction technology in the shoe, golfers are now able to get more power and accuracy out of each shot.

Adidas Codehaos

GM says: The latest product from adidas Golf, the Codechaos range of golf shoes have been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course. There are three designs to choose from in the ultra-technical range, the Codechaos (pictured above), the Codechaos BOA, and the Codechaos Sport.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon

GM says: For 2020, FootJoy has reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and also added an even more stable version in the form of the Pro/SL Carbon. They look very similar but the Carbon version has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. This is said to increase stability, torsion rigidity and ground force optimization Ecco Biom Cool Pro

GM says: Joining the cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology creates complete breathable comfort.

Nike Golf Air Zoom Victory Tour

GM Says: As worn by Rory McIlroy, the new Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes had direct input from the Northern Irishman – including the shape, feel, look and cushioning.

Nike have brought some of their basketball shoe technology into these shoes with the ‘React Foam’ creating a comfortable and stable shoe. They will be available in black and white options.

Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged

GM says: The new Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings.

Adidas Tour360 XT

GM says: The Tour360 XT gets its name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, which provides multi-directional grip on uneven lies and stability without sacrificing comfort. The new models also have a lighter, more flexible TPU outsole and Boost cushioning from heel to toe.

Mizuno SS19 Wave Cadence GTX

GM Says: The new SS19 Wave Cadence GTX is the ultimate long-distance golf shoe, designed to go 36 holes and beyond. Based on Mizuno’s award-winning running platform, the WAVE Cadence GTX blends the comfort and support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed in golf. It will be available on four different colours.