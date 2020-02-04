Best Golf Shoes 2020 - New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market.
Best Golf Shoes 2020
When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.
Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.
What will I need to consider?
Flexibility versus stability
This will depend on your action and on what you like to feel underfoot. Typically powerful swings can benefit from extra stability, while flexible shoes that are more dynamic can aid slower swingers.
Styling
No longer are cleated shoes limited to classic styles, with plenty of colourful and distinctive options now flooding the market.
Price
There’s no escaping that this will be the deal breaker for many, but make sure you consider things like the waterproof warranty that can add value.
Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2020 has to offer…
Best Golf Shoes 2020
FootJoy Tour X
GM says: FootJoy claims to literally deliver the ‘X’ Factor in the Tour X shoes by combining the best of Tour S with the leading features of D.N.A. Helix and Fury. By also seeking out feedback from the world’s best players, Tour X claims to deliver the best of everything in terms of grip, comfort, stability and protection.
Under Armour Spieth 4 GTX
GM says: The new Spieth 4 GTX shoe replaces the Spieth 3 and utilises data and insights from Jordan Spieth to create Under Armour’s most scientifically driven golf shoe to date. It starts with foot stabilization and ground contact that form the foundation of an effective golf swing and with Under Armour’s traction technology in the shoe, golfers are now able to get more power and accuracy out of each shot.
Adidas Codehaos
GM says: The latest product from adidas Golf, the Codechaos range of golf shoes have been designed for those looking to differentiate themselves on the golf course. There are three designs to choose from in the ultra-technical range, the Codechaos (pictured above), the Codechaos BOA, and the Codechaos Sport.
- BUY NOW (UK): Adidas Codechaos shoes from American Golf for £129.95
- BUY NOW (US): Adidas Codechaos shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $149.99
FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon
GM says: For 2020, FootJoy has reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and also added an even more stable version in the form of the Pro/SL Carbon. They look very similar but the Carbon version has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. This is said to increase stability, torsion rigidity and ground force optimization
Ecco Biom Cool Pro
GM says: Joining the cleated Cool Pro shoe, the Biom Cool Pro comprises the fusion of Ecco’s Biom platform and Gore-Tex Surround technology creates complete breathable comfort.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Scottsdale Golf for £189.95
- BUY NOW (US): Ecco Biom Cool Pro shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $229.99
Nike Golf Air Zoom Victory Tour
GM Says: As worn by Rory McIlroy, the new Air Zoom Victory Tour shoes had direct input from the Northern Irishman – including the shape, feel, look and cushioning.
Nike have brought some of their basketball shoe technology into these shoes with the ‘React Foam’ creating a comfortable and stable shoe. They will be available in black and white options.
- BUY NOW (UK): Nike Air Zoom Victory Shoe from TrendyGolf for £149
- BUY NOW (US): Nike Air Zoom Victory shoe from Worldwide Golf Shops for $179.99
Puma Ignite Pwradapt Caged
GM says: The new Ignite Pwradapt Caged footwear is said to deliver the optimum blend of comfort, style, and locked-in stability no matter how hard a golfer swings.
Adidas Tour360 XT
GM says: The Tour360 XT gets its name from the X-shaped traction system on the outsole, which provides multi-directional grip on uneven lies and stability without sacrificing comfort. The new models also have a lighter, more flexible TPU outsole and Boost cushioning from heel to toe.
- BUY NOW (UK): Adidas Tour360 XT shoes from American Golf for £149.95
- BUY NOW (US): Adidas Tour360 XT shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops from $149.99
Mizuno SS19 Wave Cadence GTX
GM Says: The new SS19 Wave Cadence GTX is the ultimate long-distance golf shoe, designed to go 36 holes and beyond. Based on Mizuno’s award-winning running platform, the WAVE Cadence GTX blends the comfort and support of a high-end running shoe, with the lateral stability and traction needed in golf. It will be available on four different colours.
Best Drivers 2020: Our Top Picks For This Year
Your ultimate guide to the best drivers you…
Best Wedges 2020 – Find The Wedges To Suit Your Game
After a new set of wedges in 2020?…
Best Golf Shoes 2019 Under £100
Take a look at our guide of the…
Skechers Go Golf Elite 4
GM Says: Spearheading the new Skechers shoe line-up for 2020 is the Elite 4. This spikeless model boasts a sporty, low profile with luxury leather uppers and features Skechers’ Griplflex TPU outsoles for superior balance and traction.
Ecco Biom G3
GM Says: Ecco’s Biom G3 model utilises a range of technologies to deliver performance that will last round after round, while hard-wearing ECCO YAK leather uppers and a waterproof Gore-Tex construction keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather.
During construction the upper and outsole unit are bonded together, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of this process include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ecco Biom G3 shoes from Scottsdale Golf for £168.99
- BUY NOW (US): Ecco Biom G3 shoes from Worldwide Golf Shops for $259.99
Duca Del Cosma Heritage
GM Says: Duca Del Cosma released it’s first ever spiked shoe called the Heritage. Including a waterproof microfibre system, and made from full-grain leather, the shoes are the stars of their new line. They also provide excellent grip thanks to their Tour Lock technology and Cross System Protection on the sole.
FootJoy Fury
GM Says: The FootJoy Fury has been designed to provide comfort around key contact points without sacrificing grip and stability. The comfort comes from multiple sources, the first being a one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve along with an FTF+ midsole and a dual-layer FitBed, which features a memory foam layer that returns energy and another that moulds to the shape of your foot over time for a more customised fit.
Stability comes from the TPU outsole, ably assisted by a new FlexGrid MLC Cage system that attaches the laces to the midsole for a more locked-in fit.
Don’t forget to follow Golf monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest gear news.